Daniels, Pickens connect, lead No. 12 Georgia over Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as No. 12 Georgia broke away from Missouri 49-14 Saturday.
Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score while Georgia (7-2) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Missouri (5-4) managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks.
The game was tied at 14 when Pickens reached to his shoe tops to gather in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half. The pair connected again on the first drive of the second half, with Pickens catching a short pass on a slant route, stepping out of a tackle attempt and racing 31 yards for a score.
Daniels completed 16 of 27 passes for 299 yards. Pickens caught five passes for 126 yards and James Cook caught a TD pass and ran for a score.
Missouri's Mason Pack blocked a punt deep in Georgia territory to set up Larry Rountree's 1-yard touchdown run that made it 14-all with 1:20 left in the second quarter.
Rountree, who had rushed for more than 180 yards in each of the last two games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, managed just 16 yards on 14 carries.
Connor Bazelak completed 17 of 28 passes for 139 yards and ran for the Tigers' other score.
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: In Eli Drinkwitz's first season, the Tigers have taken care of business against the SEC's middle- and lower-tier teams, but there is a talent gap between them and the league's elite. Missouri, which checked into the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25 this week, has been outscored 128-52 in losses to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Georgia: The Bulldogs are a different team with Daniels at quarterback. In his three games as starter, Georgia is averaging 41.7 points. The Bulldogs averaged 28 points before Daniels took over.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers visit Mississippi State on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
Georgia: The Bulldogs complete the regular season with a home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|
|
J. Daniels
18 QB
299 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -12 RuYds
|
|
L. Rountree III
34 RB
16 RuYds, RuTD, 35 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|11
|Rushing
|15
|3
|Passing
|12
|7
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|615
|200
|Total Plays
|73
|54
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|316
|22
|Rush Attempts
|45
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|1.0
|Yards Passing
|299
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|20-32
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-9
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.0
|8-43.1
|Return Yards
|29
|17
|Punts - Returns
|4-2
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|299
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|316
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|615
|TOTAL YDS
|200
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|16/27
|299
|3
|0
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. White 3 RB
|Z. White
|12
|126
|1
|43
|
D. Edwards 33 RB
|D. Edwards
|11
|103
|1
|47
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|11
|58
|1
|18
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|6
|44
|1
|16
|
P. Hudson 24 DB
|P. Hudson
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson 11 LB
|J. Johnson
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|-12
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|9
|5
|126
|2
|36
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|4
|2
|61
|0
|36
|
J. Burton 7 WR
|J. Burton
|6
|5
|38
|0
|16
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|2
|1
|37
|1
|37
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
|J. FitzPatrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McKitty 87 TE
|T. McKitty
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Cine 16 DB
|L. Cine
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Campbell 3 DB
|T. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 36 DB
|L. Brini
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tindall 41 LB
|C. Tindall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 19 LB
|A. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 12 LB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DT
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. McBride 22 LB
|N. McBride
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Davis 99 DL
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Tindall 38 WR
|B. Tindall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 26 DB
|D. Branch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|2
|49.0
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|3
|-4.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stevenson 7 DB
|T. Stevenson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|17/28
|139
|0
|1
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|1/1
|29
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|2/3
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|14
|16
|1
|9
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
C. Bazelak 8 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3
|8
|1
|5
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hazelton 7 WR
|D. Hazelton
|2
|2
|42
|0
|33
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|6
|4
|35
|0
|21
|
M. Swinson 80 TE
|M. Swinson
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|5
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
K. Chism 6 WR
|K. Chism
|6
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
B. Banister 11 WR
|B. Banister
|3
|2
|13
|0
|12
|
T. Dove 86 WR
|T. Dove
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Smith 31 WR
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
D. Parker Jr. 82 TE
|D. Parker Jr.
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Utsey 90 DL
|M. Utsey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 S
|J. Williams
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Burdine 24 DB
|I. Burdine
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 1 S
|J. Bledsoe
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 10 DB
|C. Mills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. York 96 DL
|C. York
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 17 DB
|J. Carlies
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 7 DB
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 99 DL
|I. McGuire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansford 28 LB
|J. Hansford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. McKinniss 19 P
|G. McKinniss
|8
|43.1
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pack 35 DB
|M. Pack
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|Int
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:54 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 27-E.Stokes at MIZ 50. 27-E.Stokes to MIZ 23 for 27 yards (86-T.Dove).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 23(14:37 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 15 for 8 yards (99-I.McGuire).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - UGA 15(14:08 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 13 for 2 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 13(13:44 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 6 for 7 yards (1-J.Bledsoe).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - UGA 6(13:08 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 4 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson1-J.Bledsoe).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 4(12:32 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to MIZ 2 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UGA 2(12:01 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(11:56 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(11:32 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 38 for 5 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 38(11:06 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 82-D.Parker. 82-D.Parker to MIZ 37 for -1 yard (10-M.Herring).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 11 - MIZZOU 37(10:28 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 40 for 3 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 40(9:42 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to UGA 50 for 10 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(9:08 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to UGA 50 for no gain (25-Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(8:33 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to UGA 49 for 1 yard (25-Q.Walker).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 49(7:48 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak scrambles to UGA 48 for 1 yard.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - MIZZOU 48(7:48 - 1st) 19-G.McKinniss punts 37 yards from UGA 48 to UGA 11 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 11(7:03 - 1st) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 15 for 4 yards (90-M.Utsey11-D.Nicholson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 15(6:44 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to UGA 22 for 7 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 22(6:10 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to UGA 28 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 4 - UGA 28(5:31 - 1st) 3-Z.White to UGA 45 for 17 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(4:51 - 1st) 4-J.Cook to MIZ 39 for 16 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 39(4:17 - 1st) 3-Z.White to MIZ 39 for no gain (39-C.Turner28-J.Hansford).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 39(3:36 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to MIZ 37 for 2 yards (24-I.Burdine1-J.Bledsoe).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 8 - UGA 37(2:51 - 1st) 18-J.Daniels complete to 4-J.Cook. 4-J.Cook runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:40 - 1st) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:40 - 1st) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(2:40 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 31-D.Smith. 31-D.Smith to MIZ 26 for 1 yard (16-L.Cine).
|+21 YD
|
2 & 9 - MIZZOU 26(2:01 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 47 for 21 yards (32-M.Rice).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(1:30 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 9-J.Knox. 9-J.Knox to UGA 46 for 7 yards (29-C.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - MIZZOU 46(1:07 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to UGA 42 for 4 yards (25-Q.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(0:36 - 1st) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton pushed ob at UGA 33 for 9 yards (27-E.Stokes).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 33(15:00 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to UGA 31 for 2 yards (41-C.Tindall).
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(14:15 - 2nd) 6-K.Chism complete to 80-M.Swinson. 80-M.Swinson to UGA 2 for 29 yards (16-L.Cine).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(14:04 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:59 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:59 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(13:59 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MIZ 46 for 29 yards (24-I.Burdine).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 46(13:29 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to MIZ 47 for -1 yard (1-J.Bledsoe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UGA 47(12:44 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UGA 47(12:38 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at UGA 45 for -8 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - UGA 45(12:02 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 55 yards from UGA 45 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(11:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 26 for 6 yards (7-T.Stevenson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 26(11:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak to MIZ 31 for 5 yards (29-C.Smith).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(10:43 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 31 for no gain (32-M.Rice).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(10:14 - 2nd) 12-B.Cook complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to MIZ 32 for 1 yard (17-N.Dean27-E.Stokes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - MIZZOU 32(9:32 - 2nd) 12-B.Cook incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 32(9:28 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 42 yards from MIZ 32. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 26 for no gain (9-J.Knox).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 26(9:18 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 29 for 3 yards (3-M.Manuel32-N.Bolton).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - UGA 29(8:42 - 2nd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 28 for -1 yard (3-M.Manuel).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(7:59 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 6-K.McIntosh. 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 45 for 17 yards (17-J.Carlies).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(7:43 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels sacked at UGA 41 for -4 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 14 - UGA 41(7:04 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to MIZ 47 for 12 yards (6-D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - UGA 47(6:42 - 2nd) 6-K.McIntosh to MIZ 45 for 2 yards (11-D.Nicholson9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 45(5:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 45(5:43 - 2nd) 3-Z.White to MIZ 43 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 43(5:03 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 43(4:58 - 2nd) 90-J.Camarda punts 43 yards from MIZ 43 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(4:50 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 29 for 9 yards (16-L.Cine25-Q.Walker).
|Penalty
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 29(4:16 - 2nd) Penalty on MIZ 51-Z.Powell False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 29. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 24(4:04 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 25 for 1 yard (88-J.Carter).
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 25(3:25 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Hazelton. Penalty on UGA 3-T.Campbell Pass interference 9 yards enforced at MIZ 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(3:18 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 34-L.Rountree.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(3:13 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(3:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - MIZZOU 34(3:02 - 2nd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 36 yards from MIZ 34. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 30 FUMBLES. 3-Z.White to UGA 18 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 18(2:50 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 18(2:45 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Cook.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UGA 18(2:39 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 7-J.Burton.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UGA 18(2:35 - 2nd) punts 0 yards from UGA 18 blocked by 25-J.Brooks. 53-W.Norris to UGA 1 for 4 yards (10-M.Herring).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(2:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to UGA 2 for -1 yard (36-L.Brini).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 2(1:32 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to UGA 1 for 1 yard (99-J.Davis).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 1(1:24 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 2nd) 92-H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(1:20 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 25 for no gain (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 25(1:13 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 10 - UGA 25(1:11 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 10-K.Jackson. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 37 for 12 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 37(1:06 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 48 for 11 yards (24-I.Burdine).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 48(0:52 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to MIZ 36 for 16 yards.
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 36(0:45 - 2nd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 36 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIZ 11-D.Nicholson Offside declined. Penalty on MIZ 24-I.Burdine Pass interference declined.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(0:37 - 2nd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 21 for -4 yards (13-A.Ojulari).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-S.Koetting kicks 61 yards from MIZ 35. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 25 for 21 yards (53-W.Norris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:52 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 33 for 8 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+36 YD
|
2 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(14:19 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to MIZ 31 for 36 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(13:44 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to MIZ 31 for no gain (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(13:05 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 1-G.Pickens.
|+31 YD
|
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(12:57 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:57 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:49 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(12:49 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 7-D.Hazelton. 7-D.Hazelton to UGA 42 for 33 yards (16-L.Cine).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 42(12:18 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 11-B.Banister.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UGA 42(12:14 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - UGA 42(12:09 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 1-T.Badie. 1-T.Badie to UGA 38 for 4 yards (3-T.Campbell). Penalty on MIZ 82-D.Parker Holding 5 yards enforced at UGA 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 15 - UGA 47(11:37 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Chism.
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - UGA 47(11:28 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 47 yards from UGA 47 to UGA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(11:17 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 7-J.Burton. 7-J.Burton to UGA 29 for 9 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - MIZZOU 29(10:42 - 3rd) 3-Z.White to UGA 31 for 2 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(10:10 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 49 for 18 yards (9-T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(9:32 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 87-T.McKitty.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 49(9:26 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 16-D.Robertson. 16-D.Robertson to MIZ 43 for 8 yards (90-M.Utsey).
|+43 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 43(8:43 - 3rd) 3-Z.White runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(8:35 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 32 for 7 yards (36-L.Brini).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - UGA 32(8:00 - 3rd) Penalty on MIZ 72-X.Delgado False start 5 yards enforced at MIZ 32. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UGA 27(7:42 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UGA 27(7:33 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Knox.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 27(7:28 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 44 yards from MIZ 27 to UGA 29 fair catch by 10-K.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(7:20 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to MIZ 35 for 36 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(6:44 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington. Penalty on MIZ 11-D.Nicholson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at MIZ 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(6:38 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 20(6:31 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to MIZ 9 for 11 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - MIZZOU 9(6:01 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 3rd) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 3rd) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:54 - 3rd) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 22 for -3 yards (10-M.Herring).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 13 - UGA 22(5:25 - 3rd) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 11-B.Banister. 11-B.Banister to MIZ 34 for 12 yards (23-M.Webb).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - UGA 34(4:32 - 3rd) 9-J.Knox to MIZ 33 for -1 yard (3-T.Campbell36-L.Brini).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - UGA 33(4:20 - 3rd) 19-G.McKinniss punts 46 yards from MIZ 33. 10-K.Jackson to UGA 21 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 21(4:11 - 3rd) 4-J.Cook to UGA 24 for 3 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 24(3:38 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 33 for 9 yards (4-J.Williams32-N.Bolton).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(3:08 - 3rd) 6-K.McIntosh to UGA 39 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 39(2:20 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 44 for 5 yards (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 44(1:46 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 0-D.Washington. 0-D.Washington to MIZ 31 for 25 yards (3-M.Manuel4-J.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(1:11 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards to MIZ 29 for 2 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 29(0:28 - 3rd) 33-D.Edwards to MIZ 29 for no gain (32-N.Bolton).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 29(0:02 - 3rd) 18-J.Daniels complete to 1-G.Pickens. 1-G.Pickens to MIZ 6 for 23 yards (4-J.Williams17-J.Carlies).
|No Gain
|
1 & 6 - MIZZOU 6(15:00 - 4th) 18-J.Daniels incomplete. Intended for 0-D.Washington.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 6(14:53 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:46 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 4th) 90-J.Camarda kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to MIZ End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(14:46 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 27 for 2 yards (4-N.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UGA 27(14:10 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 28 for 1 yard (78-N.Stackhouse).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UGA 28(13:30 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 32 for 4 yards (3-T.Campbell).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UGA 32(12:48 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 49 yards from MIZ 32 to UGA 19 fair catch by 7-T.Stevenson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 19(12:36 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 24 for 5 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 24(11:55 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to UGA 32 for 8 yards (4-J.Williams).
|-9 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 32(11:11 - 4th) 11-A.Smith to UGA 23 for -9 yards (4-J.Williams).
|+47 YD
|
2 & 19 - MIZZOU 23(10:30 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to MIZ 30 for 47 yards (10-C.Mills).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(9:42 - 4th) 6-K.McIntosh to MIZ 30 for no gain (90-M.Utsey).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 30(9:00 - 4th) 24-P.Hudson to MIZ 25 for 5 yards (96-C.York).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 25(8:10 - 4th) 13-S.Bennett incomplete. Intended for 86-J.FitzPatrick.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 25(8:03 - 4th) 96-J.Podlesny 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UGA 25(7:56 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 6-K.Chism. 6-K.Chism to MIZ 40 for 15 yards (12-R.Davis26-D.Branch).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UGA 40(7:21 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak incomplete. Intended for 86-T.Dove.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UGA 40(7:14 - 4th) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 39 for -1 yard (41-C.Tindall).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 11 - UGA 39(6:27 - 4th) 8-C.Bazelak complete to 34-L.Rountree. 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 42 for 3 yards (7-T.Stevenson4-N.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UGA 42(5:52 - 4th) 19-G.McKinniss punts 44 yards from MIZ 42. 7-T.Stevenson to UGA 28 for 14 yards (49-J.Hoffman).
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 28(5:36 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to MIZ 47 for 25 yards (10-C.Mills).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(4:48 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to MIZ 44 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 44(4:01 - 4th) 24-P.Hudson to MIZ 43 for 1 yard (7-S.Brown6-D.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 43(3:10 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to MIZ 40 for 3 yards (96-C.York97-A.Byers).
|-1 YD
|
4 & 3 - MIZZOU 40(2:24 - 4th) 33-D.Edwards to MIZ 41 for -1 yard (33-C.Bailey).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 41(2:16 - 4th) 4-E.Young to MIZ 43 for 2 yards (22-N.McBride96-Z.Logue).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 43(1:43 - 4th) 4-E.Young to MIZ 45 for 2 yards (19-A.Anderson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 45(1:10 - 4th) 12-B.Cook complete to 86-T.Dove. 86-T.Dove to UGA 46 for 9 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 46(0:45 - 4th) 4-E.Young to UGA 41 for 5 yards (97-W.Brinson).
