Vincent Davis rushes for 247 yards, Pitt beats Ga Tech 34-20
ATLANA (AP) Vincent Davis rushed for a career-best 247 yards, including a 74-yard scamper on the first play of the game and a late touchdown that clinched Pittsburgh's 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.
In the makeup of a game that was postponed last month because of COVID-19 issues, the Panthers (6-5, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished off a winning regular season and defied their standing as one of the league's worst rushing teams.
Davis, whose previous high was 69 yards in last year's Quick Lane Bowl, eclipsed that on the first snap against Georgia Tech (3-7, 3-6).
The sophomore burst through a huge hole up the middle and took off with no one around, finally getting dragged down at the Georgia Tech 9 to set up the first of four short field goals by Alex Kessman.
Davis finished off his dynamic performance with a 38-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes remaining. He also had runs of 32 and 21 yards, averaging 9.9 yards on 25 carries.
The Panthers finished with 317 yards on the ground after coming into the night ranked 13th in the ACC at 104.5 per game.
Kenny Pickett hooked up with DJ Turner on a 60-yard scoring pass and tallied Pittsburgh's other TD on a 1-yard sneak. But the Panthers missed numerous opportunities to blow the game open, getting stopped on a fourth-down play from the 1 and settling for all those field goals - none longer than 30 yards.
Freshman Jeff Sims ran for a 1-yard touchdown and tossed a pair of scoring passes - 21 yards to Jalen Camp and an 18-yarder to Dylan Deveney with 6:01 remaining that gave the Yellow Jackets a glimmer of hope after they fell behind 23-7 early in the second half.
But Davis snuffed out any thoughts of a comeback.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pittsburgh: The Panthers were dreadful in the red zone, which allowed the Yellow Jackets to get back in the game. Pickett, who was 17 of 34 for 196 yards, needed to be more efficient.
Georgia Tech: Three first-half turnovers really hurt the Yellow Jackets. Sims tossed a pair of interceptions, one when he failed to spot the safety and another when his receiver slipped making a cut. Quez Jackson had an interception for the Yellow Jackets, but he fumbled the ball foolishly trying to lateral. The Panthers recovered and went on to kick a field goal.
LIGHTS OUT
The game was delayed about 5 minutes in the second quarter after a campus-wide power surge knocked out a bank of lights.
It was the second game in a row the lights have been an issue at Georgia Tech. A computer program for the stadium's new light show froze up during a Nov. 28 victory over Duke, leading to a brief stoppage.
HEALTHY PANTHERS
Pittsburgh had a full complement of players for the game, announcing shortly before the kickoff that no one was out because of COVID-related protocols
The teams were initially scheduled to meet Nov. 14, but the game was postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Panthers program.
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: The regular season is over. The Panthers will now await a likely bowl invitation.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets have another make-up game next Saturday at No. 9 Miami. The contest was originally scheduled for Nov. 21, but COVID-19 issues led to a postponement. It will now be played the same day as the ACC championship game between No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 4 Clemson.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|21
|Rushing
|14
|6
|Passing
|8
|13
|Penalty
|6
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|513
|348
|Total Plays
|88
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|317
|98
|Rush Attempts
|54
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|196
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|17-34
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-60
|8-86
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.5
|5-51.0
|Return Yards
|6
|6
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2--2
|1-6
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|317
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|513
|TOTAL YDS
|348
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|17/34
|196
|1
|1
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|25
|247
|1
|74
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
|K. Pickett
|14
|29
|1
|11
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|2
|27
|0
|24
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|10
|25
|0
|9
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Beville 17 QB
|D. Beville
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|9
|5
|82
|1
|60
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|10
|5
|60
|0
|33
|
T. Mack 11 WR
|T. Mack
|2
|2
|21
|0
|19
|
T. Tipton 6 WR
|T. Tipton
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|5
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
A. Davis 21 RB
|A. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Jones II 91 DL
|P. Jones II
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hallett 31 DB
|E. Hallett
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
P. Campbell III 24 LB
|P. Campbell III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pine 36 LB
|C. Pine
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bright 38 LB
|C. Bright
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 32 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 6 DL
|J. Morgan
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 15 DB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Kessman 97 K
|A. Kessman
|4/4
|30
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Christodoulou 98 P
|K. Christodoulou
|2
|43.5
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|3
|23.3
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 7 WR
|D. Turner
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Griffin 22 RB
|J. Griffin
|5
|43
|0
|35
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|13
|41
|0
|12
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|10
|14
|1
|10
|
D. Smith 28 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Camp 1 WR
|J. Camp
|11
|5
|97
|1
|46
|
P. Harris 18 WR
|P. Harris
|8
|4
|48
|0
|20
|
M. Carter 15 WR
|M. Carter
|5
|3
|46
|0
|30
|
D. Deveney 83 TE
|D. Deveney
|3
|2
|23
|1
|18
|
J. Griffin 22 RB
|J. Griffin
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Howard Jr. 5 LB
|J. Howard Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Sanders 12 WR
|A. Sanders
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Mason 27 RB
|J. Mason
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Leonard 80 TE
|D. Leonard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Curry 6 LB
|D. Curry
|10-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Jackson 44 LB
|Q. Jackson
|9-1
|0.0
|1
|
W. Walker 39 DB
|W. Walker
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carpenter 2 DB
|T. Carpenter
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Owens 89 DL
|A. Owens
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 21 DB
|Z. Walton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ivey 35 DL
|J. Ivey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 92 DL
|J. Griffin
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 42 DL
|J. Domineck
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 31 DL
|K. Kennard
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 22 DB
|K. Oliver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brooks 0 DL
|D. Brooks
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 25 DB
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hemingway 31 RB
|K. Hemingway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Allen 18 DB
|D. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Swilling 3 DB
|T. Swilling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ryans 98 DL
|C. Ryans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 46 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 27 P
|P. Harvin III
|5
|51.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 1 DB
|J. Thomas
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 63 yards from GT 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 17 for 15 yards (23-J.Huff49-S.Massey).
|+74 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 17(14:55 - 1st) 22-V.Davis pushed ob at GT 9 for 74 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - PITT 9(14:23 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 9(14:18 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to GT 9 for no gain (35-J.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - PITT 9(13:37 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - PITT 9(13:33 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:29 - 1st) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(13:29 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp INTERCEPTED by 31-E.Hallett at PIT 49. 31-E.Hallett to PIT 47 for -2 yards (5-J.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 47(13:18 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to GT 41 for 12 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(12:45 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to GT 38 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker0-D.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 38(12:08 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 35 for 3 yards (89-A.Owens).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - PITT 35(11:23 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 28-K.Wright. Penalty on GT 3-T.Swilling Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GT 35. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(11:19 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 20(11:11 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to GT 16 for 4 yards (21-Z.Walton).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - PITT 16(10:42 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to GT 9 for 7 yards (39-W.Walker).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 9 - PITT 9(10:20 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 3 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - PITT 3(9:36 - 1st) 21-A.Davis to GT 3 for no gain (89-A.Owens).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - PITT 3(8:56 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to GT 1 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - PITT 1(8:25 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 2(8:18 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 3 for 1 yard (5-D.Alexandre).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - GATECH 3(7:56 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 16 for 13 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(7:35 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to GT 27 for 11 yards (9-B.Hill).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(7:13 - 1st) Penalty on PIT 36-C.Pine Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at GT 27.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(7:13 - 1st) 10-J.Sims to GT 45 for 3 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 45(7:13 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 48 for 7 yards (91-P.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(6:44 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(6:21 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 48 for no gain (91-P.Jones).
|+46 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 48(6:17 - 1st) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to PIT 2 for 46 yards (9-B.Hill).
|No Gain
|
1 & 2 - GATECH 2(5:42 - 1st) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - GATECH 2(5:16 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 2 for no gain (92-T.Bentley38-C.Bright).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 2(5:16 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to PIT 1 for 1 yard (32-S.Dennis).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - GATECH 1(4:01 - 1st) 10-J.Sims runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 1st) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) 48-A.Kent kicks 62 yards from GT 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 41 for 38 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 41(3:55 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 45 for 4 yards (25-C.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - PITT 45(3:47 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to PIT 46 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson6-D.Curry).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - PITT 46(2:59 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - PITT 46(2:59 - 1st) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 42 yards from PIT 46 Downed at the GT 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 12(2:53 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 12 for no gain (91-P.Jones24-P.Campbell).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 12(2:42 - 1st) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 8 for -4 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 14 - GATECH 8(2:15 - 1st) 27-J.Mason to GT 11 for 3 yards (8-C.Kancey91-P.Jones).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - GATECH 11(1:41 - 1st) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 11. 7-D.Turner to PIT 44 for 8 yards (26-J.Blancato).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 44(0:59 - 1st) 22-V.Davis to PIT 47 for 3 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 47(0:46 - 1st) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs ob at GT 42 for 11 yards.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(15:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison INTERCEPTED by 44-Q.Jackson at GT 19. 44-Q.Jackson to GT 25 FUMBLES (21-R.Battle). 21-R.Battle to GT 25 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(14:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 25(14:31 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 26 for -1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - PITT 26(14:27 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to GT 16 for 10 yards.
|+5 YD
|
4 & 1 - PITT 16(13:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to GT 11 for 5 yards (6-D.Curry).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 11(13:07 - 2nd) Team penalty on PIT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at GT 11. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - PITT 16(12:47 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Tipton.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - PITT 16(12:29 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 7 for 9 yards (3-T.Swilling).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - PITT 7(12:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 21-A.Davis.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PITT 7(11:46 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 25 yards Field Goal is Good. Penalty on GT 9-A.Clayton Illegal formation declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:42 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:42 - 2nd) Penalty on PIT 32-S.Dennis Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:42 - 2nd) 28-D.Smith to GT 40 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 12-A.Sanders.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 40(11:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims sacked at GT 35 for -5 yards (38-C.Bright).
|Punt
|
4 & 15 - GATECH 35(10:31 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 58 yards from GT 35 to PIT 7 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 7(10:23 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to PIT 40 for 33 yards (22-K.Oliver).
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 40(9:55 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(9:46 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to GT 28 for 3 yards (38-C.Bright9-B.Hill).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 28(9:22 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 48 for 20 yards (31-E.Hallett24-P.Campbell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(8:55 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(8:48 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to PIT 46 for 6 yards (36-C.Pine).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 46(8:16 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney to PIT 41 for 5 yards (24-P.Campbell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(7:48 - 2nd) 22-J.Griffin to PIT 42 for -1 yard (32-S.Dennis36-C.Pine).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 42(7:15 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to PIT 40 for 2 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - GATECH 40(6:40 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - GATECH 40(6:32 - 2nd) 27-P.Harvin punts 37 yards from PIT 40 Downed at the PIT 3.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 3(6:24 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 4 for 1 yard (39-W.Walker).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - PITT 4(5:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+32 YD
|
3 & 9 - PITT 4(5:37 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 32 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(5:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at PIT 39 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - PITT 39(4:33 - 2nd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 39 for no gain (98-C.Ryans).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 7 - PITT 39(3:57 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to GT 42 for 19 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - PITT 42(3:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Mack. Penalty on GT 24-K.Johnson Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GT 42. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(3:34 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 6-T.Tipton. 6-T.Tipton to GT 18 for 9 yards (24-K.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 18(3:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett to GT 16 for 2 yards (15-C.Bennett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 16(2:39 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 16(2:30 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - PITT 16(2:24 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 12 for 4 yards (31-K.Hemingway).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 6 - PITT 12(1:44 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:39 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 32 for 7 yards (92-T.Bentley).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 3 - GATECH 32(1:20 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims complete to 18-P.Harris. 18-P.Harris to GT 41 for 9 yards (15-J.Pinnock).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(1:13 - 2nd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp INTERCEPTED by 15-J.Pinnock at GT 50. 15-J.Pinnock runs ob at GT 50 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 50(1:09 - 2nd) 21-A.Davis to GT 48 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - PITT 48(0:42 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at GT 42 for 6 yards.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - PITT 42(0:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to GT 39 for 3 yards (35-J.Ivey).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(0:19 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - PITT 39(0:13 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - PITT 39(0:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Pickett sacked at GT 48 for -9 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|Sack
|
4 & 19 - PITT 48(0:03 - 2nd) 17-D.Beville sacked at PIT 39 for -13 yards (31-K.Hemingway).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 63 yards from PIT 35. 1-J.Thomas to GT 12 FUMBLES (27-B.Mack). 1-J.Thomas to GT 7 for no gain.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 7(14:50 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 19 for 12 yards (6-J.Morgan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 19(14:26 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 22 for 3 yards (91-P.Jones).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 22(14:05 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to GT 26 for 4 yards (30-B.George91-P.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 26(13:36 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 15-M.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GATECH 26(13:30 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 54 yards from GT 26 Downed at the PIT 20.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 21(13:18 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 27 for 6 yards (6-D.Curry0-D.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 27(12:58 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at PIT 30 for 3 yards.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 30(12:30 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to GT 49 for 21 yards (39-W.Walker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(11:58 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 49(11:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to GT 47 for 2 yards (89-A.Owens).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 47(11:20 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to GT 38 for 9 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 38(10:57 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to GT 27 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 27(10:18 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to GT 19 for 8 yards (44-Q.Jackson39-W.Walker).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 2 - PITT 19(9:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to GT 7 for 12 yards (2-T.Carpenter1-J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 7 - PITT 7(9:26 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 5-J.Wayne. 5-J.Wayne to GT 3 FUMBLES (1-J.Thomas). 22-V.Davis to GT 3 for no gain. Penalty on GT 92-J.Griffin Roughing the passer 2 yards enforced at GT 3.
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - PITT 1(9:07 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to GT 1 for no gain (6-D.Curry1-J.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - PITT 1(8:29 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) 97-A.Kessman kicks 40 yards from PIT 35 to GT 25 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:25 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims to GT 21 for -4 yards (36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - GATECH 21(8:00 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 83-D.Deveney.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 14 - GATECH 21(7:56 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims scrambles to GT 27 for 6 yards (25-A.Woods).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 27(7:18 - 3rd) 27-P.Harvin punts 53 yards from GT 27 to PIT 20 fair catch by 7-D.Turner.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - PITT 20(7:10 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 7-D.Turner.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - PITT 20(7:04 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett complete to 11-T.Mack. 11-T.Mack to PIT 22 for 2 yards (6-D.Curry).
|-9 YD
|
3 & 8 - PITT 22(6:32 - 3rd) 8-K.Pickett scrambles to PIT 17 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the PIT 13.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - PITT 13(5:55 - 3rd) 98-K.Christodoulou punts 45 yards from PIT 13 to GT 42 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(5:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to GT 45 for 3 yards (14-M.Williams38-C.Bright).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 45(5:15 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 27-J.Mason. 27-J.Mason to GT 50 for 5 yards (31-E.Hallett).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 50(4:37 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 44 for 6 yards (2-D.Green).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 44(4:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to PIT 38 for 6 yards (36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GATECH 38(3:44 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 4 - GATECH 38(3:38 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 31 for 7 yards (38-C.Bright).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(3:07 - 3rd) 27-J.Mason to PIT 34 for -3 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - GATECH 34(2:38 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 13 - GATECH 34(2:32 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp to PIT 21 for 13 yards.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 21(2:10 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|(2:04 - 3rd) Penalty on GT 1-J.Camp Pass interference 15 yards enforced at PIT 2. No Play.
|+2 YD
|(2:04 - 3rd) 10-J.Sims complete to 1-J.Camp. 1-J.Camp pushed ob at PIT 4 for 13 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) 48-A.Kent kicks 64 yards from GT 35. 7-D.Turner to PIT 18 for 17 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 18(1:58 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 24 for 6 yards (44-Q.Jackson89-A.Owens).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - PITT 24(1:24 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 31 for 7 yards (21-Z.Walton44-Q.Jackson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 31(0:51 - 3rd) 22-V.Davis to PIT 30 for -1 yard (42-J.Domineck6-D.Curry).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 11 - PITT 30(0:05 - 3rd) 21-A.Davis to PIT 28 for -2 yards (42-J.Domineck6-D.Curry). Team penalty on GT Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at PIT 28.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(15:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Wayne.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 43(14:52 - 4th) 7-D.Turner to GT 33 for 24 yards (1-J.Thomas).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(14:27 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 31 for 2 yards (92-J.Griffin).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 31(13:59 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Addison. Penalty on GT 18-D.Allen Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GT 31. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 16(13:51 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 11 for 5 yards (44-Q.Jackson0-D.Brooks).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 11(13:28 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 3-J.Addison. 3-J.Addison to GT 9 for 2 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GATECH 9(12:51 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 6 for 3 yards (99-D.Douse).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 6 - GATECH 6(12:04 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 5 for 1 yard (2-T.Carpenter).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - GATECH 5(11:25 - 4th) 3-J.Addison to GT 2 for 3 yards (39-W.Walker6-D.Curry).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - GATECH 2(10:52 - 4th) Team penalty on PIT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at GT 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GATECH 7(10:37 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett scrambles runs ob at GT 7 for no gain. Penalty on GT 1-J.Thomas Personal Foul 4 yards enforced at GT 7.
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - GATECH 3(10:37 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 28-K.Wright Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at GT 3. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 18 - GATECH 18(10:05 - 4th) 21-A.Davis to GT 11 for 7 yards (2-T.Carpenter).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 11 - GATECH 11(9:34 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 10 for 1 yard (44-Q.Jackson0-D.Brooks).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - GATECH 10(8:49 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 4 for 6 yards (31-K.Kennard).
|Penalty
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 4(8:07 - 4th) Penalty on PIT 71-B.Hargrove False start 5 yards enforced at GT 4. No Play.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - GATECH 4(8:07 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 40 yards from PIT 35 to GT 25 fair catch by 26-J.Blancato.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(8:04 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to PIT 40 for 35 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 40(7:38 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to PIT 38 for 2 yards (87-H.Baldonado).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - GATECH 38(7:10 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - GATECH 38(7:06 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 18-P.Harris.
|+16 YD
|
4 & 8 - GATECH 38(7:02 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin runs ob at PIT 22 for 16 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(6:35 - 4th) 22-J.Griffin to PIT 18 for 4 yards (91-P.Jones).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 6 - GATECH 18(6:10 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 83-D.Deveney. 83-D.Deveney runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 4th) 46-G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 4th) 48-A.Kent kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to PIT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 25(6:01 - 4th) 7-D.Turner to PIT 28 for 3 yards (44-Q.Jackson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - PITT 28(5:15 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 36 for 8 yards.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 36(4:35 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 37 for 1 yard (6-D.Curry).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 37(3:50 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to PIT 49 for 12 yards (18-D.Allen).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 49(3:08 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 42 for 9 yards (6-D.Curry42-J.Domineck).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - PITT 42(2:22 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 42 for no gain (6-D.Curry0-D.Brooks).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - PITT 42(2:17 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett to GT 39 for 3 yards (0-D.Brooks).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - PITT 39(2:13 - 4th) 22-V.Davis to GT 38 for 1 yard (22-K.Oliver).
|+38 YD
|
2 & 9 - PITT 38(2:07 - 4th) 22-V.Davis runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(2:00 - 4th) 8-K.Pickett complete to 7-D.Turner. 7-D.Turner to GT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 4th) 97-A.Kessman kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to GT End Zone. touchback.
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:00 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to PIT 45 for 30 yards (9-B.Hill).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(1:49 - 4th) 10-J.Sims scrambles runs ob at PIT 35 for 10 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:41 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter runs ob at PIT 25 for 10 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:36 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 22-J.Griffin. 22-J.Griffin to PIT 18 for 7 yards (24-P.Campbell15-J.Pinnock). Penalty on PIT 91-P.Jones Offside 5 yards enforced at PIT 25. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 5 - GATECH 20(1:28 - 4th) 10-J.Sims sacked at PIT 22 for -2 yards (5-D.Alexandre).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - GATECH 22(1:13 - 4th) Penalty on GT 15-M.Carter False start 5 yards enforced at PIT 22. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - GATECH 27(1:13 - 4th) 10-J.Sims complete to 15-M.Carter. 15-M.Carter to PIT 21 for 6 yards (8-C.Kancey36-C.Pine).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 21(0:48 - 4th) 10-J.Sims incomplete. Intended for 80-D.Leonard.
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 21(0:42 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 5-J.Howard. 5-J.Howard to PIT 13 for 8 yards (24-P.Campbell30-B.George).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GATECH 13(0:35 - 4th) 13-J.Yates spikes the ball at PIT 13 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GATECH 13(0:33 - 4th) 13-J.Yates complete to 12-A.Sanders. 12-A.Sanders to PIT 9 for 4 yards (25-A.Woods).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GATECH 9(0:20 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - GATECH 9(0:16 - 4th) 13-J.Yates incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Camp.
