|
|
|APLST
|GAS
Appalachian St. beats Georgia Southern with big 4th quarter
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) Jalen Virgil scored on a 100-yard kickoff return and Nate Noel broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 34-26 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Alex Raynor's 47-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter gave Georgia Southern (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference) a 20-17 lead. Virgil scored on the ensuing kickoff and after the Eagles went three-and-out, Noel scored to stretch the Mountaineers' lead to 31-20.
Miller Mosley threw a 78-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Carter Jr. with 5:23 remaining that pulled Georgia Southern to 31-26. Chandler Staton added a 37-yard field goal for the Mountaineers. The Eagles then drove to their 44 before Nicholas Ross picked off a Mosley pass to seal it.
Zac Thomas threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns for Appalachian State (8-3, 6-2). Noel had 13 carries for 103 yards rushing. Virgil had three receptions including a 16-yard touchdown catch.
Georgia Southern's David Spaulding had a 28-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
N. Noel
20 RB
103 RuYds, RuTD
|
|
D. Carter Jr.
28 WR
78 ReYds, ReTD, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|8
|9
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-17
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|381
|349
|Total Plays
|73
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|173
|204
|Rush Attempts
|44
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|208
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|7-18
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-83
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-40.3
|6-45.3
|Return Yards
|22
|36
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|4-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3--3
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|173
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|381
|TOTAL YDS
|349
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|18/29
|208
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|13
|103
|1
|70
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|18
|69
|0
|14
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|11
|4
|0
|20
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hennigan 5 WR
|T. Hennigan
|11
|8
|64
|1
|11
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|3
|3
|62
|0
|33
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|4
|3
|45
|1
|33
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|7
|4
|37
|0
|18
|
N. Noel 20 RB
|N. Noel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Wells 16 WR
|C. Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith 13 DB
|K. Smith
|11-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hampton 31 LB
|N. Hampton
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Huff 21 DB
|R. Huff
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harrington 29 LB
|B. Harrington
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 52 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Frizzell 10 LB
|T. Frizzell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earle 99 DL
|J. Earle
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 9 DL
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Spurlin 97 DL
|C. Spurlin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
|S. Jean-Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jolly 3 DB
|S. Jolly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ross 26 DB
|N. Ross
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Staton 91 K
|C. Staton
|2/2
|37
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
X. Subotsch 39 P
|X. Subotsch
|5
|42.4
|2
|50
|
Z. Thomas 12 QB
|Z. Thomas
|1
|30.0
|1
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Virgil 11 WR
|J. Virgil
|2
|63.0
|100
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Williams 14 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|12.5
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Tomlin 17 QB
|J. Tomlin
|6
|76
|1
|55
|
M. Mosley 19 QB
|M. Mosley
|13
|49
|0
|11
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|8
|37
|0
|8
|
L. Wright 2 RB
|L. Wright
|10
|29
|0
|7
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. LaRoche 5 RB
|M. LaRoche
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Carter Jr. 28 WR
|D. Carter Jr.
|2
|1
|78
|1
|78
|
C. Brown 48 TE
|C. Brown
|4
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
N. Thompson 6 WR
|N. Thompson
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
E. Smith 85 WR
|E. Smith
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Pelkisson 22 TE
|S. Pelkisson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Murray 16 WR
|M. Murray
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Anderson 9 WR
|D. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Wilson 12 S
|A. Wilson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birdsong 18 CB
|J. Birdsong
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradley 11 LB
|T. Bradley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Spaulding 25 CB
|D. Spaulding
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Williams 15 LB
|Q. Williams
|3-3
|2.0
|0
|
J. Ellis 44 DE
|J. Ellis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Baker Jr. 14 CB
|D. Baker Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dedman 39 S
|R. Dedman
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
|R. Wade Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Byrd 45 LB
|R. Byrd
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 42 DE
|D. Springer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson III 0 DE
|R. Johnson III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 34 LB
|J. Ferguson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Canteen 13 CB
|D. Canteen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Josue 5 LB
|B. Josue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 94 NT
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 60 OL
|R. Miller
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 30 CB
|J. Ferguson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 11 TE
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Devine 90 NT
|P. Devine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 99 K
|A. Raynor
|2/2
|47
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|6
|45.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|4
|13.3
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|3
|2.7
|5
|0
|
E. Kitchen Jr. 23 CB
|E. Kitchen Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 13 for 13 yards (51-T.Bird).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(14:56 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 15 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton97-C.Spurlin).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 15(14:27 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 20 for 5 yards (21-R.Huff).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAS 20(14:01 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 20 for no gain (9-D.Taylor7-T.Cobb).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 20(13:21 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 54 yards from GSO 20. 14-M.Williams to APP 50 for 24 yards (4-G.Green). Penalty on APP 0-M.Tucker Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at APP 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 22(13:06 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 16-C.Wells.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 22(13:01 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade11-T.Bradley).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 9 - APLST 23(12:15 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 34 for 11 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(11:47 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Virgil.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 34(11:42 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 30 for -4 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - APLST 30(10:58 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - APLST 30(10:52 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 50 yards from APP 30. 7-K.Hood to GSO 25 for 5 yards (34-J.Heilig42-C.Johnstone).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:41 - 1st) 7-K.Hood to GSO 28 for 3 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(10:18 - 1st) 2-L.Wright to GSO 33 for 5 yards (21-R.Huff99-J.Earle).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - GAS 33(9:38 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 33 for no gain (7-T.Cobb).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 33(9:00 - 1st) 7-A.Beck punts 50 yards from GSO 33 to APP 17 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 17(8:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 23 for 6 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - APLST 23(8:15 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 29 for 6 yards (15-Q.Williams).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 29(7:45 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to APP 28 for -1 yard (11-B.Johnson39-R.Dedman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - APLST 28(7:08 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 11 - APLST 28(7:04 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas to APP 40 for 12 yards (13-D.Canteen).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(6:27 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 42 for 18 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 42(5:51 - 1st) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 42 for no gain (42-D.Springer90-P.Devine).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - APLST 42(5:14 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 45 for -13 yards (15-Q.Williams).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 23 - APLST 45(4:32 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 48 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - APLST 48(4:07 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 33 yards from GSO 48 to GSO 15 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(3:59 - 1st) 4-G.Green to GSO 17 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb99-J.Earle).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 17(3:24 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin to APP 28 for 55 yards (21-R.Huff).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(2:44 - 1st) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 29-B.Harrington at APP 15. 29-B.Harrington to APP 15 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 15(2:39 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 18 for 3 yards (44-J.Ellis).
|Int
|
2 & 7 - APLST 18(2:20 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-D.Spaulding at APP 28. 25-D.Spaulding runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:59 - 1st) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 1st) 98-D.Lewis kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to APP End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(1:59 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 28 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 28(1:29 - 1st) 20-N.Noel to APP 29 for 1 yard (40-J.Jackson47-R.Wade).
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - GAS 29(0:54 - 1st) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 33 for 4 yards FUMBLES (0-R.Johnson). 58-R.Neuzil to APP 33 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - GAS 33(0:10 - 1st) 39-X.Subotsch punts 39 yards from APP 33. 7-K.Hood to GSO 28 FUMBLES (51-T.Bird). 18-J.Birdsong to GSO 28 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(15:00 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to GSO 30 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 8 - APLST 30(14:19 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 6-N.Thompson. 6-N.Thompson to GSO 46 for 16 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 46(13:46 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 48 for 2 yards (21-R.Huff).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - APLST 48(13:12 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin to GSO 48 for no gain (52-D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 8 - APLST 48(12:30 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown to APP 45 for 7 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - APLST 45(12:03 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to APP 43 for 2 yards (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 43(11:28 - 2nd) 5-M.LaRoche to APP 39 for 4 yards (29-B.Harrington7-T.Cobb).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 39(10:52 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to APP 31 for 8 yards (43-H.Paillant).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 31(10:19 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to APP 29 for 2 yards (99-J.Earle97-C.Spurlin).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - APLST 29(9:39 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 28-D.Carter.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - APLST 29(9:32 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray. Penalty on APP 9-D.Taylor Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at APP 29. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 14(9:29 - 2nd) 17-J.Tomlin runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(9:22 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:22 - 2nd) 98-D.Lewis kicks 45 yards from GSO 35 out of bounds at the APP 20.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(9:22 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at APP 29 for -6 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 16 - GAS 29(8:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 37 for 8 yards (25-D.Spaulding15-Q.Williams).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 37(7:54 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 46 for 9 yards (25-D.Spaulding).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 46(7:40 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 49 for 3 yards (11-T.Bradley45-R.Byrd).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 49(7:19 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to GSO 41 for 10 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(7:02 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 37 for 4 yards (42-D.Springer45-R.Byrd).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - GAS 37(6:38 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 28 for 9 yards (14-D.Baker). Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 37. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 16 - GAS 47(6:23 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GSO 42 for 5 yards (25-D.Spaulding).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 11 - GAS 42(5:43 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GSO 31 for 11 yards (25-D.Spaulding).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 31(5:05 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - GAS 31(4:59 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 29 for 2 yards (0-R.Johnson). Penalty on APP 60-N.Hannon Holding 10 yards enforced at GSO 31. No Play.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 20 - GAS 41(4:37 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to GSO 18 for 23 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 18(4:26 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 9 for 9 yards (34-J.Ferguson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - GAS 9(4:04 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas to GSO 9 for no gain (0-R.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAS 9(3:18 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 9(3:12 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 7 for 2 yards (94-C.Wright11-T.Bradley).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 7 - GAS 7(2:44 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to GSO 11 for -4 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - GAS 11(2:06 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 14-M.Williams.
|Penalty
|
3 & 11 - GAS 11(2:00 - 2nd) Penalty on APP 11-J.Virgil False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 11. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 16 - GAS 16(2:00 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) 56-R.Casey kicks 62 yards from APP 35 out of bounds at the GSO 3.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 35(1:55 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 33 for -2 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - APLST 33(1:49 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 34 for 1 yard (7-T.Cobb).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 11 - APLST 34(1:45 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 40 for 6 yards (13-K.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - APLST 40(1:39 - 2nd) 7-A.Beck punts 45 yards from GSO 40 to APP 15 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(1:32 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 5-T.Hennigan.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 15(1:28 - 2nd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 14-M.Williams. 14-M.Williams to APP 17 for 2 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - GAS 17(1:21 - 2nd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 20 for 3 yards (11-T.Bradley94-C.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 20(1:16 - 2nd) 39-X.Subotsch punts 46 yards from APP 20 to GSO 34 fair catch by 7-K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - APLST 34(1:10 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 7-K.Hood. Penalty on APP 7-T.Cobb Pass interference 15 yards enforced at GSO 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 49(1:03 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 49(0:58 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley to APP 40 for 11 yards (52-D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 40(0:45 - 2nd) 2-L.Wright to APP 37 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - APLST 37(0:27 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Anderson.
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - APLST 37(0:25 - 2nd) 19-M.Mosley complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown to APP 20 for 17 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 20(0:18 - 2nd) 4-G.Green to APP 16 for 4 yards (7-T.Cobb99-J.Earle).
|Field Goal
|
2 & 6 - APLST 16(0:02 - 2nd) 99-A.Raynor 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 99-A.Raynor kicks 63 yards from GSO 35. 11-J.Virgil to APP 28 for 26 yards (34-J.Ferguson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 28(14:54 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to APP 34 for 6 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - GAS 34(14:22 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples pushed ob at APP 48 for 14 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 48(13:52 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to GSO 45 for 7 yards (12-A.Wilson11-T.Bradley).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 45(13:20 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to GSO 41 for 4 yards (45-R.Byrd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 41(12:46 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to GSO 41 for no gain (5-B.Josue).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 41(12:11 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to GSO 21 for 20 yards (47-R.Wade).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(11:57 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to GSO 20 for 1 yard (52-B.Wilson45-R.Byrd). Penalty on GSO 0-R.Johnson Offside 5 yards enforced at GSO 21. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - GAS 16(11:38 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson pushed ob at GSO 10 for 6 yards (14-D.Baker).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 10(11:23 - 3rd) 20-N.Noel to GSO 9 for 1 yard (47-R.Wade).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - GAS 9(10:53 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 20-N.Noel.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - GAS 9(10:48 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 63 yards from APP 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 13 for 11 yards (26-N.Ross).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(10:39 - 3rd) 7-K.Hood to GSO 17 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton52-D.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 17(10:06 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 20 for 3 yards (7-T.Cobb52-D.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - GAS 20(9:25 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 48-C.Brown.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - GAS 20(9:21 - 3rd) 7-A.Beck punts 34 yards from GSO 20. 14-M.Williams to APP 46 FUMBLES. 40-J.Jackson to APP 47 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 47(9:11 - 3rd) 4-G.Green to APP 42 for 5 yards (13-K.Smith9-D.Taylor).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - APLST 42(8:34 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley sacked at APP 46 for -4 yards FUMBLES (31-N.Hampton). 99-J.Earle to APP 43 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 43(8:27 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 5-T.Hennigan. 5-T.Hennigan to APP 47 for 4 yards (39-R.Dedman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - GAS 47(7:50 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 48 for 5 yards (30-J.Ferguson15-Q.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - GAS 48(7:11 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 48 for no gain (45-R.Byrd30-J.Ferguson).
|+33 YD
|
4 & 1 - GAS 48(6:33 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 88-H.Pearson. 88-H.Pearson to GSO 15 for 33 yards (34-J.Ferguson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(6:03 - 3rd) 6-C.Peoples to GSO 10 for 5 yards (11-T.Bradley).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - GAS 10(5:30 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas sacked at GSO 16 for -6 yards (15-Q.Williams).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - GAS 16(5:06 - 3rd) 12-Z.Thomas to GSO 16 for no gain (44-J.Ellis).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - GAS 16(4:27 - 3rd) 91-C.Staton 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 3rd) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:20 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 35 for 10 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 35(3:53 - 3rd) 4-G.Green to GSO 43 for 8 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - GAS 43(3:33 - 3rd) 2-L.Wright to GSO 45 for 2 yards (10-T.Frizzell).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(2:58 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley complete to 22-S.Pelkisson. 22-S.Pelkisson to APP 45 for 10 yards (3-S.Jolly).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 45(2:26 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley to APP 42 for 3 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 42(1:57 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley to APP 32 for 10 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 32(1:24 - 3rd) 25-J.White to APP 30 for 2 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 30(0:43 - 3rd) 19-M.Mosley to APP 29 for 1 yard (7-T.Cobb).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - GAS 29(15:00 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 48-C.Brown.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - GAS 29(14:56 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor kicks 65 yards from GSO 35. 11-J.Virgil runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:36 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:36 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 21 for 17 yards (34-J.Heilig).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 21(14:31 - 4th) 4-G.Green to GSO 27 for 6 yards (13-K.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - GAS 27(13:51 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 22-S.Pelkisson.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 4 - GAS 27(13:44 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 26 for -1 yard (29-B.Harrington).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - GAS 26(13:10 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 44 yards from GSO 26 to APP 30 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 30(13:03 - 4th) 20-N.Noel runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:51 - 4th) 91-C.Staton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:51 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 61 yards from APP 35. 7-K.Hood to GSO 16 for 12 yards (26-N.Ross).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - GAS 16(12:46 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray INTERCEPTED by 13-K.Smith at GSO 37. 13-K.Smith to GSO 37 for no gain (13-K.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 37(12:39 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas to GSO 32 for 5 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 5 - APLST 32(11:56 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to GSO 33 for -1 yard (18-J.Birdsong).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - APLST 33(11:13 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas incomplete. Intended for 6-C.Peoples.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - APLST 33(11:09 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas punts 30 yards from GSO 33. 23-E.Kitchen to GSO 3 for no gain (5-T.Hennigan).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 3(11:01 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 6 for 3 yards (97-C.Spurlin13-K.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - GAS 6(10:30 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 10 for 4 yards (29-B.Harrington).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - GAS 10(9:49 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 13 for 3 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - GAS 13(9:08 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 6-N.Thompson.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - GAS 13(9:02 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley to GSO 17 for 4 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - GAS 17(8:28 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 85-E.Smith.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - GAS 17(8:22 - 4th) 7-A.Beck punts 45 yards from GSO 17 to APP 38 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(8:15 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 38 for no gain.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - APLST 38(7:35 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 44 for 6 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - APLST 44(6:52 - 4th) 6-C.Peoples to APP 44 for no gain (11-T.Bradley42-D.Springer).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - APLST 44(6:07 - 4th) 39-X.Subotsch punts 44 yards from APP 44. 7-K.Hood to GSO 15 for 3 yards (15-T.Roof).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 15(5:57 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 22 for 7 yards (13-K.Smith).
|+78 YD
|
2 & 3 - GAS 22(5:33 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley complete to 28-D.Carter. 28-D.Carter runs 78 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(5:23 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 48-C.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:23 - 4th) 99-A.Raynor kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to APP 25 fair catch by 14-M.Williams.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 25(5:23 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to APP 29 for 4 yards (18-J.Birdsong).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 6 - APLST 29(4:41 - 4th) 12-Z.Thomas complete to 11-J.Virgil. 11-J.Virgil to GSO 38 for 33 yards (14-D.Baker). Penalty on GSO 14-D.Baker Pass interference declined.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 38(4:14 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to GSO 28 for 10 yards (23-E.Kitchen).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - APLST 28(3:42 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to GSO 27 for 1 yard (45-R.Byrd15-Q.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - APLST 27(3:00 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to GSO 23 for 4 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - APLST 23(2:54 - 4th) 20-N.Noel to GSO 20 for 3 yards (12-A.Wilson).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - APLST 20(2:48 - 4th) 91-C.Staton 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:44 - 4th) 56-R.Casey kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:44 - 4th) 2-L.Wright to GSO 27 for 2 yards (31-N.Hampton).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - GAS 27(2:25 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley complete to 85-E.Smith. 85-E.Smith to GSO 39 for 12 yards (8-S.Jean-Charles).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - GAS 39(2:15 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley complete to 16-M.Murray. 16-M.Murray to GSO 44 for 5 yards (13-K.Smith).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - GAS 44(1:48 - 4th) 19-M.Mosley incomplete. Intended for 16-M.Murray INTERCEPTED by 26-N.Ross at APP 22. 26-N.Ross to APP 19 for -3 yards.
-
LSU
6FLA
34
31
4th 7:47 ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
10
45
4th 2:29 FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
23
35
4th 15:00 ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
9
3
4th 13:27 SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
15
30
3rd 0:00 ACCN
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
7
1st 8:34 ESP2
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
7
1st 9:46 ESPU
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
AKRON
BUFF
7
56
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
23
24
Final ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
42
38
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
15
Final CBS
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
42
3
Final ESPN
-
WISC
16IOWA
7
28
Final FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
62
26
Final ABC
-
HOU
MEMP
27
30
Final ESP2
-
TENN
VANDY
42
17
Final SECN
-
DUKE
FSU
35
56
Final ACCN
-
BOISE
WYO
17
9
Final CBSSN
-
APLST
GAS
34
26
Final ESP3
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
055.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
060 O/U
-18.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN