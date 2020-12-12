|
|
|DUKE
|FSU
Corbin, Travis help Florida St. end 3-game skid
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Jashaun Corbin ran for three touchdowns while Jordan Travis threw for two TDs and ran for another as Florida State snapped a three-game skid with a 56-35 win over Duke on Saturday.
Travis threw for 192 yards and two TD passes to Ja'Khi Douglas, as Florida State (3-6, 2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) won following a 28-day layoff that was prompted by two game postponements and a rescheduled matchup with Duke.
The Seminoles are 21-0 in the all-time series vs. Duke.
Mataeo Durant ran for 127 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown, for Duke (2-9, 1-9). The Blue Devils ran 51 times for 245 yards but tossed three interceptions and managed just 148 yards passing.
Duke has allowed 56, 56, 48 and 56 points in its last four games, all losses.
Corbin had 16 carries for 72 yards and two of his three touchdowns came out of the wildcat formation. Florida State ran for 324 yards on 43 carries.
Hamsah Nasirildeen, Travis Jay and Brendan Gant had interceptions for the Seminoles.
TAKEAWAYS
Duke: The Blue Devils were again undone by their own mistakes, tossing three interceptions and giving up a fumble. Duke has given up 20 fumbles and 19 interceptions, with the 39 turnovers leading the FBS.
Florida State: The Seminoles averaged 7.5 yards per carry and surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark for the fourth time this season.
UP NEXT
Duke: The regular season is over.
Florida State: Play at Wake Forest next Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|24
|Rushing
|15
|16
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-15
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|393
|522
|Total Plays
|77
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|245
|324
|Rush Attempts
|51
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|148
|198
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|6-57
|Touchdowns
|5
|8
|Rushing TDs
|3
|6
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.8
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|31
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|3-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|148
|PASS YDS
|198
|
|
|245
|RUSH YDS
|324
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|522
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|7/17
|81
|1
|2
|
L. Diamont 2 QB
|L. Diamont
|5/8
|38
|0
|1
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1/1
|29
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|13
|127
|1
|64
|
L. Diamont 2 QB
|L. Diamont
|12
|60
|0
|23
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|14
|34
|1
|9
|
C. Brice 8 QB
|C. Brice
|5
|30
|0
|10
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
D. Karlin 0 QB
|D. Karlin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 14 WR
|D. Smith
|3
|2
|37
|1
|29
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|2
|2
|29
|0
|17
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|4
|2
|28
|1
|26
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|3
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|5
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 4 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marwede 88 TE
|J. Marwede
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Thompson 29 S
|N. Thompson
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Mausi 35 LB
|D. Mausi
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 0 S
|M. Waters
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 33 CB
|L. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stevens 34 LB
|S. Stevens
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 39 CB
|J. Lewis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Torain 37 CB
|K. Torain
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Smith III 58 DT
|G. Smith III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|5
|40.8
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|5
|23.0
|39
|0
|
J. Stinson 16 S
|J. Stinson
|3
|18.7
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|13/18
|192
|2
|1
|
T. Rodemaker 18 QB
|T. Rodemaker
|1/3
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|7
|117
|1
|73
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|12
|90
|1
|27
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|16
|72
|3
|14
|
T. Ward 38 RB
|T. Ward
|2
|54
|1
|28
|
M. Dotson 9 DB
|M. Dotson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Sheffield 14 RB
|D. Sheffield
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Douglas 22 RB
|J. Douglas
|5
|3
|77
|2
|68
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|2
|50
|0
|39
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|3
|26
|0
|18
|
J. Corbin 0 RB
|J. Corbin
|4
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Ward 38 RB
|T. Ward
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Nasirildeen 5 DB
|H. Nasirildeen
|7-2
|0.0
|1
|
S. Williams 23 DB
|S. Williams
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 1 LB
|E. Rice
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dix Jr. 32 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 13 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jay 18 DB
|T. Jay
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Brownlee Jr. 3 DB
|J. Brownlee Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Fuller 30 DE
|Q. Fuller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 55 DE
|D. McLendon II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 31 DB
|R. Woodie III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Briggs Jr. 58 DT
|D. Briggs Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 90 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Jackson 48 DT
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harden 28 DE
|R. Harden
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. DeLoach 20 LB
|K. DeLoach
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/1
|0
|8/8
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|3
|45.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 6 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35. 18-T.Jay to FSU 25 for 25 yards (21-K.Walker81-N.Dalmolin).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:54 - 1st) 13-J.Travis runs ob at FSU 50 for 25 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(14:30 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to DUK 47 for 3 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 47(14:02 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 37 for 10 yards (54-D.Tangelo96-C.Rumph).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 37(13:43 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 31 for 6 yards (0-M.Waters54-D.Tangelo).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 31(13:07 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to DUK 25 for 6 yards (0-M.Waters35-D.Mausi).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:41 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at DUK 7 for 18 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 7 - FSU 7(12:14 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson runs ob at DUK 33 for 29 yards. Penalty on DUK 40-R.Smith Illegal block in the back 7 yards enforced at DUK 15.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 8(12:02 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 6 for -2 yards (1-E.Rice).
|Penalty
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 6(11:33 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 13 for 7 yards (44-B.Gant). Penalty on DUK 78-C.Holman Holding 3 yards enforced at DUK 6. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 3(11:18 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to DUK 12 for 9 yards (18-T.Jay).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - DUKE 12(10:45 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - DUKE 12(10:41 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 38 yards from DUK 12 out of bounds at the FSU 50.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 50(10:35 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 44 for 6 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 44(10:08 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to DUK 45 for -1 yard (35-D.Mausi39-J.Lewis).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 45(9:40 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili pushed ob at DUK 34 for 11 yards (39-J.Lewis). Penalty on FSU 87-C.McDonald Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at DUK 42.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - FSU 48(9:23 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to DUK 41 for 11 yards (16-J.Stinson).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - FSU 41(8:46 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 38 for 3 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 38(8:20 - 1st) 22-J.Douglas to DUK 41 for -3 yards (90-D.Carter).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 13 - FSU 41(7:36 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 80-O.Wilson. 80-O.Wilson to DUK 2 for 39 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - FSU 2(6:53 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:46 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:46 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 64 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 19 for 18 yards (44-B.Gant).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(6:41 - 1st) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 20 for 1 yard (5-H.Nasirildeen3-J.Brownlee).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 20(6:09 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol INTERCEPTED by 5-H.Nasirildeen at DUK 39. 5-H.Nasirildeen to DUK 14 for 25 yards (78-C.Holman).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 26 for 26 yards (7-J.Jones28-D.Brooks).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(5:46 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 24 for -2 yards.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - DUKE 24(5:13 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to DUK 27 for 3 yards (30-Q.Fuller).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 27(4:41 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun pushed ob at DUK 36 for 9 yards (18-T.Jay).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:22 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Calhoun.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:17 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 21-M.Durant.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:14 - 1st) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Smith.
|Penalty
|
4 & 10 - DUKE 36(4:06 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 16-J.Stinson False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 36. No Play.
|Penalty
|
4 & 15 - DUKE 31(4:09 - 1st) Penalty on DUK 42-S.Heyward False start 5 yards enforced at DUK 31. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - DUKE 26(4:10 - 1st) 98-P.Wilson punts 39 yards from DUK 26 to FSU 35 fair catch by 6-K.Helton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(4:03 - 1st) 13-J.Travis to FSU 37 for 2 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - FSU 37(3:35 - 1st) 9-L.Toafili to FSU 46 for 9 yards (39-J.Lewis29-N.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FSU 46(3:05 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier. Penalty on DUK 39-J.Lewis Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 46. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 39(3:01 - 1st) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Corbin.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 39(2:51 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 9-L.Toafili. 9-L.Toafili to DUK 34 for 5 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - FSU 34(2:20 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 88-K.Poitier. 88-K.Poitier runs ob at DUK 26 for 8 yards.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 26(2:00 - 1st) 38-T.Ward runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 1st) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 56 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 48 for 39 yards (37-P.Grothaus27-A.Dent).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(1:44 - 1st) 21-M.Durant to FSU 41 for 11 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen44-B.Gant).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(1:22 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to FSU 26 for 15 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen).
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(1:04 - 1st) 8-C.Brice complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:59 - 1st) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:59 - 1st) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:59 - 1st) 13-J.Travis complete to 87-C.McDonald. 87-C.McDonald pushed ob at FSU 40 for 15 yards (37-K.Torain).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 40(0:31 - 1st) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 43 for 3 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - FSU 43(15:00 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 44 FUMBLES (33-L.Johnson). 29-N.Thompson to FSU 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(14:51 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to FSU 42 for 2 yards (55-D.McLendon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 42(14:15 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo to FSU 40 for 2 yards (27-A.Dent). Penalty on FSU 55-D.McLendon Offside 6 yards enforced at FSU 42. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - DUKE 36(14:00 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to FSU 31 for 5 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(13:36 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Gant at FSU 7. 44-B.Gant to FSU 7 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 7(13:29 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Poitier.
|+24 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 7(13:24 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 31 for 24 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(12:46 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 29 for -2 yards (51-V.Dimukeje).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - FSU 29(12:07 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Douglas.
|Int
|
3 & 12 - FSU 29(12:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton INTERCEPTED by 29-N.Thompson at DUK 36. 29-N.Thompson to DUK 36 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+64 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(11:59 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:51 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:51 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham kicks 62 yards from DUK 35 out of bounds at the FSU 3.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(11:51 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin pushed ob at FSU 40 for 5 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 40(11:23 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin pushed ob at FSU 41 for 1 yard (29-N.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - FSU 41(10:47 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 87-C.McDonald. Penalty on FSU 52-R.Scott Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - FSU 41(10:39 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 44 yards from FSU 41 out of bounds at the DUK 15.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 15(10:33 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 19 for 4 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 19(10:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 24 for 5 yards (32-S.Dix).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 24(9:35 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 25 for 1 yard (58-D.Briggs5-H.Nasirildeen).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(9:15 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 20 for -5 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 15 - DUKE 20(8:41 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo. Penalty on FSU 7-J.Jones Pass interference 6 yards enforced at DUK 20. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 26(8:37 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 33 for 7 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 33(8:08 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 43 for 10 yards (0-F.Lovett11-J.Robinson).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(7:41 - 2nd) 7-J.Waters to DUK 46 for 3 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen1-E.Rice).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 46(7:13 - 2nd) 7-J.Waters to DUK 48 for 2 yards (30-Q.Fuller).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 48(6:49 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to FSU 13 for 39 yards (11-J.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(6:17 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to FSU 7 for 6 yards (5-H.Nasirildeen11-J.Robinson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - DUKE 7(5:50 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to FSU 1 for 6 yards (46-D.Lundy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - DUKE 1(5:21 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:14 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 2nd) 44-C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(5:14 - 2nd) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 27 for 2 yards (54-D.Tangelo96-C.Rumph).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 27(4:26 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis to FSU 27 for no gain (54-D.Tangelo).
|Sack
|
3 & 8 - FSU 27(3:47 - 2nd) 13-J.Travis sacked at FSU 23 for -4 yards (86-D.Jordan).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - FSU 23(3:03 - 2nd) 30-T.Martin punts 45 yards from FSU 23. 1-J.Robertson pushed ob at DUK 31 for -1 yard (14-D.Sheffield).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(2:51 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to DUK 38 for 7 yards (1-E.Rice18-T.Jay).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 3 - DUKE 38(2:23 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 43 for 5 yards (7-J.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(1:55 - 2nd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 43 for no gain (1-E.Rice).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 43(1:27 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 3-D.Harding.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - DUKE 43(1:21 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 87-N.Gray. 87-N.Gray to FSU 48 for 9 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 48(1:09 - 2nd) Penalty on FSU 91-R.Cooper Offside 5 yards enforced at FSU 48. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 43(1:09 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 4-D.Jackson.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 43(1:03 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice to FSU 35 for 8 yards (7-J.Jones).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 35(0:55 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to FSU 33 for 2 yards (1-E.Rice5-H.Nasirildeen).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(0:49 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 44-B.Gant at FSU End Zone. 44-B.Gant to FSU End Zone for no gain. Team penalty on FSU Holding declined. Penalty on FSU 7-J.Jones Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FSU 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(0:43 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 19-J.Bobo. 19-J.Bobo pushed ob at FSU 12 for 6 yards (3-J.Brownlee). Penalty on DUK 72-D.Hamilton Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 18. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - DUKE 28(0:37 - 2nd) 4-D.Jackson to FSU 26 for 2 yards (58-D.Briggs). Penalty on DUK 63-J.Monk Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 28. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 30 - DUKE 38(0:32 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun pushed ob at FSU 31 for 7 yards (7-J.Jones). Penalty on DUK 87-N.Gray Holding 10 yards enforced at FSU 38. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 40 - DUKE 48(0:26 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|No Gain
|
2 & 40 - DUKE 48(0:20 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Bobo.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 40 - DUKE 48(0:14 - 2nd) 8-C.Brice kneels at FSU 50 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35. 85-D.Philyaw-Johnson to DUK 21 for 21 yards (19-W.Rector46-D.Lundy).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(14:54 - 3rd) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 22 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 22(14:15 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith to DUK 30 for 8 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - DUKE 30(13:46 - 3rd) 8-C.Brice scrambles to DUK 30 FUMBLES (44-B.Gant). 33-A.Gainer to DUK 29 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from FSU 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 27 for 21 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(12:52 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 30 for 3 yards (1-E.Rice).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - DUKE 30(12:22 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 33 for 3 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|-5 YD
|
3 & 4 - DUKE 33(12:00 - 3rd) 2-L.Diamont to DUK 28 for -5 yards (13-J.Kaindoh).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 28(11:25 - 3rd) 98-P.Wilson punts 27 yards from DUK 28 out of bounds at the FSU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(11:19 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis pushed ob at DUK 50 for 5 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 5 - FSU 50(10:45 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to DUK 42 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 42(10:15 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to DUK 36 for 6 yards (35-D.Mausi).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - FSU 36(9:45 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis incomplete. Intended for 6-K.Helton. Penalty on DUK 96-C.Rumph Offside 5 yards enforced at DUK 36. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 31(9:35 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 31 for no gain (35-D.Mausi).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 31(9:15 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 0-J.Corbin. 0-J.Corbin to DUK 21 for 10 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 21(9:00 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to DUK 11 for 10 yards (0-M.Waters86-D.Jordan).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 11(8:30 - 3rd) 9-L.Toafili to DUK 3 for 8 yards (42-S.Heyward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - FSU 3(7:38 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to DUK End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(7:34 - 3rd) 2-L.Diamont complete to 6-E.Pancol. 6-E.Pancol to DUK 27 for 2 yards (3-J.Brownlee).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(7:16 - 3rd) 2-L.Diamont to DUK 30 for 3 yards (32-S.Dix90-T.Thompson).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - DUKE 30(6:51 - 3rd) 2-L.Diamont scrambles pushed ob at DUK 36 for 6 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(6:28 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 37 for 1 yard (32-S.Dix).
|Int
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 37(5:58 - 3rd) 2-L.Diamont incomplete. Intended for 88-J.Marwede INTERCEPTED by 18-T.Jay at DUK 45. 18-T.Jay to DUK 45 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 45(5:53 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 35 for 10 yards (29-N.Thompson26-M.Carter).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(5:24 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 29 for 6 yards (29-N.Thompson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - FSU 29(4:53 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis complete to 22-J.Douglas. 22-J.Douglas to DUK 27 for 2 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - FSU 27(4:10 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis pushed ob at DUK 20 for 7 yards (33-L.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FSU 20(3:38 - 3rd) 0-J.Corbin to DUK 20 for no gain (16-J.Stinson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FSU 20(3:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Douglas to DUK 16 for 4 yards (34-S.Stevens).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - FSU 16(2:20 - 3rd) 13-J.Travis to DUK 15 for 1 yard (34-S.Stevens).
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - FSU 15(1:35 - 3rd) 37-P.Grothaus 33 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(1:31 - 3rd) 21-M.Durant to DUK 21 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 21(1:02 - 3rd) 2-L.Diamont complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 28 for 7 yards (33-A.Gainer).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - DUKE 28(0:30 - 3rd) 2-L.Diamont to DUK 29 for 1 yard (32-S.Dix).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - DUKE 29(15:00 - 4th) 87-N.Gray to DUK 30 for 1 yard (13-J.Kaindoh23-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(14:48 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont incomplete. Intended for 87-N.Gray.
|-12 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(14:44 - 4th) to DUK 30 FUMBLES. 2-L.Diamont recovers at the DUK 18. 2-L.Diamont to DUK 18 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 22 - DUKE 18(14:11 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont to DUK 22 for 4 yards (23-S.Williams).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - DUKE 22(13:35 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 52 yards from DUK 22. 6-K.Helton to FSU 32 for 6 yards (43-R.Shelton).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:15 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 53 yards from FSU 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 33 for 21 yards (23-S.Williams).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(13:09 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont incomplete. Intended for 6-E.Pancol.
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(13:06 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont runs ob at FSU 44 for 23 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(12:38 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to FSU 40 for 4 yards (90-T.Thompson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 6 - DUKE 40(12:15 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont to FSU 29 for 11 yards.
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(11:52 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson complete to 14-D.Smith. 14-D.Smith runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:46 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:46 - 4th) 44-C.Ham kicks 48 yards from DUK 35. 45-P.Daniel to FSU 27 for 10 yards (44-G.Anderson).
|+73 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 27(11:43 - 4th) 9-L.Toafili runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 4th) 37-P.Grothaus kicks 56 yards from FSU 35. 16-J.Stinson to DUK 23 for 14 yards (43-J.McCluster).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(11:28 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont pushed ob at DUK 25 for 2 yards (46-D.Lundy).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - DUKE 25(11:07 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont complete to 5-J.Calhoun. 5-J.Calhoun to DUK 25 for no gain.
|-6 YD
|
3 & 8 - DUKE 25(10:28 - 4th) 21-M.Durant to DUK 19 for -6 yards (13-J.Kaindoh32-S.Dix).
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - DUKE 19(9:48 - 4th) 98-P.Wilson punts 48 yards from DUK 19 to FSU 33 fair catch by 18-T.Jay.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 33(9:42 - 4th) 0-J.Corbin to FSU 37 for 4 yards (96-C.Rumph).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - FSU 37(9:00 - 4th) 38-T.Ward pushed ob at DUK 35 for 28 yards (0-M.Waters).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 35(8:16 - 4th) 14-D.Sheffield to DUK 33 for 2 yards (58-G.Smith).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FSU 33(7:35 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 22-J.Douglas.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - FSU 33(7:31 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker incomplete. Intended for 9-L.Toafili.
|+6 YD
|
4 & 8 - FSU 33(7:28 - 4th) 18-T.Rodemaker complete to 38-T.Ward. 38-T.Ward to DUK 27 for 6 yards (34-S.Stevens96-C.Rumph).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(7:21 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 36 for 9 yards (23-S.Williams).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 36(6:50 - 4th) 4-D.Jackson to DUK 39 for 3 yards (23-S.Williams).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(6:46 - 4th) Penalty on FSU 20-K.DeLoach Facemasking 15 yards enforced at DUK 39. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(6:32 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont pushed ob at FSU 32 for 14 yards (23-S.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(6:03 - 4th) 7-J.Waters to FSU 31 for 1 yard (48-J.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - DUKE 31(5:25 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont to FSU 31 for no gain (23-S.Williams46-D.Lundy).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - DUKE 31(4:55 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont scrambles to FSU 31 for no gain (46-D.Lundy).
|+17 YD
|
4 & 9 - DUKE 31(3:38 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont complete to 81-N.Dalmolin. 81-N.Dalmolin to FSU 14 for 17 yards (23-S.Williams28-R.Harden).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(3:19 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont complete to 81-N.Dalmolin. 81-N.Dalmolin to FSU 2 for 12 yards (31-R.Woodie20-K.DeLoach).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 2 - DUKE 2(2:48 - 4th) 2-L.Diamont to FSU 1 for 1 yard (91-R.Cooper28-R.Harden).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - DUKE 1(2:33 - 4th) 0-D.Karlin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:30 - 4th) 44-C.Ham extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) 38-J.Driggers kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to FSU End Zone. touchback.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FSU 25(2:30 - 4th) kneels at FSU 21 for -4 yards.
|-4 YD
|
2 & 14 - FSU 21(1:44 - 4th) kneels at FSU 17 for -4 yards.
|-4 YD
|
3 & 18 - FSU 17(0:58 - 4th) kneels at FSU 13 for -4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 22 - FSU 13(0:10 - 4th) 30-T.Martin punts 46 yards from FSU 13 Downed at the DUK 41.
