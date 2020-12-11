|
Darden catches 4 TDs, North Texas beats UTEP 45-43
DENTON, Texas (AP) Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 173 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to help North Texas beat UTEP 45-43 on Friday night.
On Darden's fourth TD reception, the 2020 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist tied Casey Fitzgerald (2005-08) for the North Texas program record with 229 career receptions as he gave the Mean Green (4-5, 3-4 Conference USA) a 45-28 lead with 9:58 to go in the fourth quarter. He broke Fitzgerald's record with a minus-2-yard grab with 3:33 to go.
Darden has 19 touchdown receptions - four more than any other player in the nation - in nine games this season.
The Miners (3-5, 0-4) closed the gap with a pair of touchdowns, including a two-point conversion. But UTEP needed to recover an onside kick with 26 seconds to go and Deonte Simpson secured it for the Mean Green to allow them to run out the clock for the win.
Austin Aune passed for 302 yards and a career-high five TDs for North Texas. Simpson added 103 yards receiving and a TD, and Tre Siggers ran for 94 yards.
Calvin Brownholtz threw for 196 yards with two TD passes and four interceptions and ran for 114 yards and two TDs for the Miners. Deion Hankins added 99 yards rushing and two TD runs and Jacob Cowing caught five passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
---
|
|
C. Brownholtz
7 QB
196 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 INTs, 114 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
|
A. Aune
2 QB
302 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|Rushing
|16
|10
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|2-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|497
|491
|Total Plays
|82
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|301
|189
|Rush Attempts
|56
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.4
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|196
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|10-26
|16-30
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|12-93
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|4-42.3
|Return Yards
|0
|1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|196
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|301
|RUSH YDS
|189
|
|
|497
|TOTAL YDS
|491
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|10/26
|196
|2
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|15
|114
|2
|29
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|22
|99
|2
|18
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|14
|79
|0
|13
|
J. Fields 21 RB
|J. Fields
|4
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 6 WR
|J. Cowing
|11
|5
|118
|2
|47
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|5
|3
|66
|0
|37
|
J. Garrett 2 WR
|J. Garrett
|2
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
D. Cooper 1 WR
|D. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hayward 17 LB
|B. Hayward
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. VanHook 9 LB
|J. VanHook
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Prince 21 DB
|J. Prince
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 22 DB
|J. Caldwell
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Forester 47 LB
|S. Forester
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Corner III 18 DB
|R. Corner III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Theard 6 LB
|G. Theard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ortega 97 DT
|J. Ortega
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tonga'uiha 99 DE
|S. Tonga'uiha
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 4 LB
|J. Wilson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Q. Workman 13 WR
|Q. Workman
|2
|35.5
|0
|41
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Dawn Jr. 26 WR
|W. Dawn Jr.
|5
|22.0
|27
|0
|
Z. Fryar 87 TE
|Z. Fryar
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
J. Garrett 2 WR
|J. Garrett
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|15
|94
|0
|23
|
O. Adaway III 27 RB
|O. Adaway III
|15
|65
|0
|13
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|5
|22
|1
|9
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|6
|20
|0
|7
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Bean 5 QB
|J. Bean
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Darden 1 WR
|J. Darden
|12
|8
|173
|4
|75
|
D. Simpson 9 WR
|D. Simpson
|9
|4
|103
|1
|46
|
A. Ogunmakin 18 WR
|A. Ogunmakin
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Burns 24 WR
|R. Burns
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Torrey 3 RB
|D. Torrey
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Alberding 89 TE
|A. Alberding
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sanders 10 S
|M. Sanders
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 14 LB
|K. Wood
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Davis 23 LB
|K. Davis
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 30 LB
|L. Nixon III
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Thompson 80 WR
|L. Thompson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. LeBlanc 91 DL
|D. LeBlanc
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 24 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crosby 22 DB
|K. Crosby
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Murphy 35 LB
|G. Murphy
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 16 DL
|J. Pickett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gaddie 17 DB
|D. Gaddie
|2-0
|0.0
|2
|
C. Colvin 93 DL
|C. Colvin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Murphy 42 LB
|G. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 19 LB
|J. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 8 DB
|J. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|1/2
|24
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|4
|42.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hair-Griffin 82 WR
|D. Hair-Griffin
|4
|23.3
|30
|0
|
T. Siggers 15 RB
|T. Siggers
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTEXAS 35. 26-W.Dawn to UTEP 27 for 27 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(14:54 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 33 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders23-K.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 33(14:16 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 36 for 3 yards (10-M.Sanders23-K.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 36(13:42 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 40 for 4 yards (16-J.Pickett).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(13:08 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to UTEP 43 for 3 yards (6-L.Thompson30-L.Nixon).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 43(13:08 - 1st) Penalty on UTEP 73-B.DeHaro Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UTEP 43. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 22 - UTEP 28(12:42 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to UTEP 30 for 2 yards (91-D.LeBlanc19-J.Brown).
|No Gain
|
3 & 20 - UTEP 30(11:56 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - UTEP 30(11:50 - 1st) 13-J.Sloan punts 30 yards from UTEP 30 Downed at the NTEXAS 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(11:37 - 1st) 5-J.Bean incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|-7 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(11:31 - 1st) 5-J.Bean to NTEXAS 34 FUMBLES. 23-P.Amaewhule to NTEXAS 33 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(11:25 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to NTEXAS 32 for 1 yard (14-K.Wood23-K.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTEP 32(10:49 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to NTEXAS 28 for 4 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 28(10:07 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz to NTEXAS 25 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis10-M.Sanders).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - UTEP 25(9:27 - 1st) Penalty on NTEXAS 35-G.Murphy Offside 5 yards enforced at NTEXAS 25. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(9:16 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz to NTEXAS 18 for 2 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 18(8:40 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to NTEXAS 14 for 4 yards (14-K.Wood).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 14(8:02 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz to NTEXAS 10 for 4 yards. Penalty on UTEP 54-S.Hubbard Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NTEXAS 14. No Play.
|+29 YD
|
3 & 19 - UTEP 29(7:36 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 1st) 40-G.Baechle kicks 52 yards from UTEP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTEXAS 43 for 30 yards (17-B.Hayward).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(7:16 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 18-A.Ogunmakin. 18-A.Ogunmakin to UTEP 49 for 8 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 49(6:54 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 89-A.Alberding. 89-A.Alberding to UTEP 43 for 6 yards (17-B.Hayward23-P.Amaewhule).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(6:41 - 1st) 3-D.Torrey to UTEP 43 for no gain (11-J.Taylor54-K.Stewart).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(6:14 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(6:08 - 1st) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(5:59 - 1st) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 43 yards from UTEP 43 to UTEP End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 20(5:49 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to UTEP 26 for 6 yards (6-L.Thompson).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 26(5:14 - 1st) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 30 for 4 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(4:46 - 1st) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 39 FUMBLES. 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 39 for no gain.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 39(4:10 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 46 for 7 yards (8-J.Davis).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(3:38 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing. Penalty on UTEP 6-J.Cowing Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UTEP 46. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 25 - UTEP 31(3:33 - 1st) 21-J.Fields to UTEP 32 for 1 yard (91-D.LeBlanc).
|Int
|
2 & 24 - UTEP 32(2:58 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Gaddie at UTEP 46. 17-D.Gaddie runs ob at UTEP 46 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(2:46 - 1st) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 1st) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) 49-Z.Williams kicks 61 yards from NTEXAS 35. 26-W.Dawn to UTEP 31 for 27 yards (49-Z.Williams).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(2:28 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 49 for 18 yards (19-J.Brown).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(2:01 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to NTEXAS 42 for 9 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 42(1:26 - 1st) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTEP 42(1:19 - 1st) 22-R.Awatt to NTEXAS 36 for 6 yards (17-D.Gaddie91-D.LeBlanc).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(0:47 - 1st) 22-R.Awatt to NTEXAS 34 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis91-D.LeBlanc).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 34(0:08 - 1st) 33-D.Hankins to NTEXAS 31 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+29 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTEP 31(15:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz to NTEXAS 2 for 29 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - UTEP 2(14:30 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:23 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:23 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from UTEP 35 to NTEXAS End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:23 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:11 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:11 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 61 yards from NTEXAS 35. 26-W.Dawn to UTEP 19 for 15 yards (85-D.Chapple).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(14:05 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 28 for 9 yards (24-Q.Whitlock).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 28(13:52 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 35 for 7 yards (6-L.Thompson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 35(13:16 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 35(13:07 - 2nd) 21-J.Fields to UTEP 39 for 4 yards (93-C.Colvin).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 39(12:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn to UTEP 49 for 10 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 49(12:00 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 49(11:54 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to NTEXAS 49 for 2 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 49(11:10 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 26-W.Dawn.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTEP 49(11:03 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 25 yards from NTEXAS 49 Downed at the NTEXAS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(10:48 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at NTEXAS 34 for 10 yards (17-B.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(10:33 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 89-A.Alberding.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(10:30 - 2nd) 1-J.Darden to NTEXAS 31 for -3 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|Penalty
|
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 31(9:58 - 2nd) Penalty on NTEXAS 1-J.Darden False start 5 yards enforced at NTEXAS 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - NTEXAS 26(9:56 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - NTEXAS 26(9:48 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 47 yards from NTEXAS 26 Downed at the UTEP 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(9:34 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 27 for no gain (42-G.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 27(8:59 - 2nd) Penalty on UTEP 68-Z.Henry False start 5 yards enforced at UTEP 27. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - UTEP 22(8:47 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - UTEP 22(8:40 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz sacked at UTEP 10 for -12 yards (35-G.Murphy).
|Penalty
|
4 & 27 - UTEP 10(7:59 - 2nd) Team penalty on UTEP False start 5 yards enforced at UTEP 10. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 32 - UTEP 5(7:51 - 2nd) 13-J.Sloan punts 46 yards from UTEP 5 Downed at the NTEXAS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(7:35 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 24-R.Burns. 24-R.Burns to UTEP 45 for 6 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 45(7:16 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to UTEP 38 for 7 yards (21-J.Prince).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(7:05 - 2nd) 3-D.Torrey to UTEP 38 for no gain (9-J.VanHook).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(6:44 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to UTEP 15 for 23 yards (21-J.Prince).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(6:13 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 24-R.Burns.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 15(6:08 - 2nd) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 13 for 2 yards (17-B.Hayward).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 8 - NTEXAS 13(5:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune scrambles to UTEP 7 for 6 yards (10-T.Knight).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - NTEXAS 7(4:47 - 2nd) 0-E.Mooney 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 63 yards from NTEXAS 35. 26-W.Dawn to UTEP 16 for 14 yards (40-E.Bautista).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(4:36 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 18 for 2 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 18(3:55 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to UTEP 30 for 12 yards (14-K.Wood).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(3:27 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 30(3:22 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 30 for no gain (14-K.Wood).
|Int
|
3 & 10 - UTEP 30(2:41 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-K.Wood at UTEP 41. 14-K.Wood to UTEP 40 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(2:35 - 2nd) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 35 for 5 yards (6-G.Theard17-B.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 35(2:16 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 35(2:13 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Ogunmakin.
|+2 YD
|
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 35(2:08 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune scrambles to UTEP 33 for 2 yards (23-P.Amaewhule).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 33(2:02 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 33(1:55 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn pushed ob at NTEXAS 48 for 19 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(1:48 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz to NTEXAS 39 for 9 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTEP 39(1:24 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz scrambles to NTEXAS 38 for 1 yard (30-L.Nixon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(1:11 - 2nd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 1-D.Cooper. Penalty on NTEXAS 2-D.McCrae Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NTEXAS 38.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 23(1:04 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt pushed ob at NTEXAS 10 for 13 yards (17-D.Gaddie).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 10(0:59 - 2nd) 22-R.Awatt to NTEXAS 7 for 3 yards (14-K.Wood).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 7(0:48 - 2nd) 33-D.Hankins runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from UTEP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTEXAS 18 for 18 yards (17-B.Hayward).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(0:38 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(0:31 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune complete to 3-D.Torrey. 3-D.Torrey runs ob at NTEXAS 24 for 6 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 24(0:25 - 2nd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 87-J.Roberts.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 24(0:21 - 2nd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 42 yards from NTEXAS 24 Downed at the UTEP 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 40-G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from UTEP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTEXAS 21 for 21 yards (36-D.Baptist3-T.James).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 21(14:55 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTEXAS 27 for 6 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 27(14:31 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTEXAS 37 for 10 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(14:07 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTEXAS 40 for 3 yards (97-J.Ortega).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 40(13:50 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to NTEXAS 45 for 5 yards (17-B.Hayward).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 45(13:40 - 3rd) Team penalty on UTEP 12 players 5 yards enforced at NTEXAS 45. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(13:32 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune scrambles to UTEP 49 for 1 yard.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(13:20 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 44 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(13:20 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 49 for no gain (54-K.Stewart47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(12:59 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 49(12:54 - 3rd) 32-B.Rodriguez punts 37 yards from UTEP 49 Downed at the UTEP 12.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(12:43 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 15 for 3 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - UTEP 15(12:08 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs ob at UTEP 29 for 14 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(11:36 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 35 for 6 yards (16-J.Pickett91-D.LeBlanc).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 35(10:56 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 41 for 6 yards (23-K.Davis30-L.Nixon).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(10:18 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to UTEP 39 for -2 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|Int
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 39(9:33 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-K.Crosby at UTEP 48. 22-K.Crosby to UTEP 48 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 48(9:23 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 42 for 6 yards (10-T.Knight).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 42(9:05 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 41 for 1 yard (9-J.VanHook). Penalty on NTEXAS 60-C.Cassidy Holding 10 yards enforced at UTEP 41.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 13 - NTEXAS 49(8:57 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 38 for 13 yards (22-J.Caldwell47-S.Forester).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(8:44 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 32 for 6 yards (23-P.Amaewhule4-J.Wilson).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 32(8:13 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 64 yards from NTEXAS 35. 26-W.Dawn pushed ob at UTEP 28 for 27 yards (30-L.Nixon).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 28(8:06 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 40 for 12 yards (6-L.Thompson).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 40(7:28 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 39 for -1 yard (30-L.Nixon).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - UTEP 39(7:01 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz scrambles to UTEP 44 for 5 yards.
|Int
|
3 & 6 - UTEP 44(6:14 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Gaddie at NTEXAS 19. 17-D.Gaddie to NTEXAS 19 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 19(6:02 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to NTEXAS 21 for 2 yards (7-K.Moss54-K.Stewart).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 21(5:21 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson to NTEXAS 47 for 26 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(5:04 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey to NTEXAS 50 for 3 yards (54-K.Stewart).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 50(4:38 - 3rd) 3-D.Torrey pushed ob at UTEP 46 for 4 yards (17-B.Hayward).
|Penalty
|
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 46(4:08 - 3rd) Penalty on UTEP 99-S.Tonga'uiha Offside 5 yards enforced at UTEP 46. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 41(4:05 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 37 for 4 yards (99-S.Tonga'uiha9-J.VanHook).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 37(3:41 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at UTEP 35 for 2 yards (18-R.Corner).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 35(3:19 - 3rd) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 34 for 1 yard (23-P.Amaewhule99-S.Tonga'uiha).
|+4 YD
|
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 34(2:55 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden to UTEP 30 for 4 yards (22-J.Caldwell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(2:40 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(2:34 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 14 for 16 yards (21-J.Prince).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 14(2:22 - 3rd) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 4 for 10 yards (9-J.VanHook17-B.Hayward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - NTEXAS 4(2:12 - 3rd) 2-A.Aune scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 3rd) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 3rd) 49-Z.Williams kicks 45 yards from NTEXAS 35. 87-Z.Fryar to UTEP 31 for 11 yards (82-D.Hair-Griffin).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(2:00 - 3rd) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 31 for no gain (35-G.Murphy91-D.LeBlanc).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 31(1:38 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to UTEP 37 for 6 yards (30-L.Nixon93-C.Colvin).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTEP 37(0:56 - 3rd) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 46 for 9 yards (91-D.LeBlanc).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 46(0:29 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 6-J.Cowing.
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 46(0:21 - 3rd) 7-C.Brownholtz to NTEXAS 32 for 22 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(15:00 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to NTEXAS 28 for 4 yards (24-Q.Whitlock10-M.Sanders).
|+28 YD
|
2 & 6 - UTEP 28(14:30 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:21 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 51 yards from UTEP 35. 82-D.Hair-Griffin to NTEXAS 38 for 24 yards (14-C.Helsius).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 38(14:14 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 9-D.Simpson. 9-D.Simpson pushed ob at NTEXAS 46 for 8 yards (18-R.Corner).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 46(13:59 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to NTEXAS 50 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight17-B.Hayward).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 50(13:43 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 46 for 4 yards (10-T.Knight17-B.Hayward).
|Penalty
|
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 46(13:21 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson. Penalty on UTEP 18-R.Corner Holding 10 yards enforced at UTEP 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 36(13:15 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 30 for 6 yards (47-S.Forester9-J.VanHook).
|+23 YD
|
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 30(12:43 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 7 for 23 yards (21-J.Prince18-R.Corner).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 7 - NTEXAS 7(12:29 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 5 for 2 yards (10-T.Knight47-S.Forester).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 5(12:06 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 9-D.Simpson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 5(11:59 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden. Penalty on UTEP 22-J.Caldwell Pass interference 3 yards enforced at UTEP 5. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NTEXAS 2(11:55 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 65 yards from NTEXAS 35 to UTEP End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(11:49 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 2-J.Garrett. Team penalty on UTEP Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at UTEP 25. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTEP 20(11:41 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 23 for 3 yards (93-C.Colvin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTEP 23(11:00 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz to UTEP 24 for 1 yard (14-K.Wood).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTEP 24(10:14 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz incomplete. Intended for 22-R.Awatt.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTEP 24(10:08 - 4th) 13-J.Sloan punts 41 yards from UTEP 24 Downed at the NTEXAS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 35(9:58 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTEXAS 43 for 8 yards (10-T.Knight17-B.Hayward).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 43(9:42 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTEXAS 46 for 3 yards (17-B.Hayward10-T.Knight).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(9:23 - 4th) 2-A.Aune incomplete. Intended for 1-J.Darden.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(9:18 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTEXAS 50 for 4 yards (47-S.Forester10-T.Knight).
|+50 YD
|
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 50(8:51 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:40 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:40 - 4th) 49-Z.Williams kicks 56 yards from NTEXAS 35. 2-J.Garrett to UTEP 25 for 16 yards (34-K.Howell).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(8:35 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 27 for 2 yards (10-M.Sanders23-K.Davis).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTEP 27(8:11 - 4th) 22-R.Awatt to UTEP 32 for 5 yards (23-K.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - UTEP 32(7:40 - 4th) 33-D.Hankins to UTEP 36 for 4 yards (35-G.Murphy14-K.Wood).
|+47 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 36(7:14 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing to NTEXAS 17 for 47 yards (22-K.Crosby).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 17(6:40 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 6-J.Cowing. 6-J.Cowing runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(6:32 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 45-T.Thompson. 45-T.Thompson to NTEXAS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:32 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 50 yards from UTEP 35. 15-T.Siggers to NTEXAS 31 for 16 yards (36-D.Baptist).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(6:28 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTEXAS 38 for 7 yards (17-B.Hayward).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 38(6:01 - 4th) Penalty on UTEP 7-K.Moss Offside 5 yards enforced at NTEXAS 38. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(5:41 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to NTEXAS 48 for 5 yards (47-S.Forester).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 48(5:00 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 47 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook10-T.Knight).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(4:24 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 49 for -2 yards (54-K.Stewart).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 49(3:43 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 46 for 3 yards (17-B.Hayward10-T.Knight).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 9 - NTEXAS 46(3:33 - 4th) 2-A.Aune scrambles runs ob at UTEP 37 for 9 yards.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 37(2:54 - 4th) 2-A.Aune complete to 1-J.Darden. 1-J.Darden pushed ob at UTEP 39 for -2 yards.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 39(2:20 - 4th) 27-O.Adaway to UTEP 34 for 5 yards (9-J.VanHook).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 34(2:11 - 4th) Penalty on UTEP 11-J.Taylor Offside 5 yards enforced at UTEP 34. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 29(1:39 - 4th) 15-T.Siggers to UTEP 31 for -2 yards (11-J.Taylor4-J.Wilson).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 31(1:32 - 4th) 0-E.Mooney 48 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(1:26 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 26-W.Dawn. 26-W.Dawn runs ob at NTEXAS 32 for 37 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 32(1:15 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz complete to 2-J.Garrett. 2-J.Garrett to NTEXAS 26 for 6 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - UTEP 26(0:53 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz scrambles to NTEXAS 12 for 14 yards (10-M.Sanders).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTEP 12(0:40 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz spikes the ball at NTEXAS 12 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTEP 12(0:39 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz scrambles runs ob at NTEXAS 10 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTEP 10(0:39 - 4th) Penalty on NTEXAS 35-G.Murphy Unsportsmanlike conduct 5 yards enforced at NTEXAS 10. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTEP 5(0:30 - 4th) 7-C.Brownholtz runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 4th) 40-G.Baechle kicks 12 yards from UTEP 35 to the UTEP 47 downed by 9-D.Simpson.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(0:25 - 4th) 2-A.Aune kneels at UTEP 49 for -2 yards.
