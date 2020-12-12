|
|
|BAMA
|ARK
Smith's TD return sparks No. 1 Tide's 52-3 tour of Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) DeVonta Smith returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown as No. 1 Alabama scored 28 points in a span of 11 minutes in the first half and rolled past Arkansas 52-3 on Saturday.
After the teams traded field goals, Smith started the Crimson Tide (10-0, CFP No. 1) barrage. Najee Harris scored consecutive touchdowns just 14e seconds apart and a final plunge from 1 yard by Brian Robinson Jr. had Alabama in cruising toward the Southeastern Conference championship game next week against No. 6 Florida.
It was an otherwise quiet day for Smith, with three catches for 22 yards, but the receiver bolstered his surging case for Heisman Trophy consideration on one play.
Crimson Tide defenders racked up eight sacks, the fifth of which resulted in a fumble by Arkansas quarterback Feliepe Franks which was recovered by DJ Dale at the Razorbacks 4. Harris scored on the next play.
Alabama allowed just 188 yards and kept Arkansas (3-7) from registering a first down during a streak of seven straight possessions from the first quarter to the third.
Harris and Robinson finished with a combined 100 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 27 carries. Jase McLellan added a final rushing down, an 80-yarder, with 1:51 left. Mac Jones, whose day was finished in the third quarter, threw for 208 yards on 24 of 29 passing for Alabama.
Franks was one of three Arkansas quarterbacks to take snaps, including back-up K.J. Jefferson, who left in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury, bringing Franks back into the game to finish. They combined to go 9 of 17 for 108 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Alabama: The Tide went unbeaten in the SEC regular season for the third time in five years.
Arkansas: An encouraging first regular season under coach Sam Pittman ended with a four-game losing streak. Still, the Razorbacks' three SEC wins were just one fewer than they had the previous four seasons combined.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Crimson Tide entered Saturday as a unanimous No. 1 and will most likely stay that way.
UP NEXT
Arkansas could still make a bowl game in this strange season.
Alabama: Another trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game, the Tide's third in five years.
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
B. Robinson Jr.
4 RB
54 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 22 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
|
T. Smith
22 RB
69 RuYds, 24 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|13
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|13
|5
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|10-14
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|443
|188
|Total Plays
|71
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|3.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|80
|Rush Attempts
|38
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|227
|108
|Comp. - Att.
|27-33
|9-17
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-23
|8-36
|Touchdowns
|7
|0
|Rushing TDs
|6
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|6-40.5
|Return Yards
|111
|15
|Punts - Returns
|3-111
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|227
|PASS YDS
|108
|
|
|216
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|188
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McClellan 21 RB
|J. McClellan
|6
|95
|1
|80
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|13
|54
|3
|8
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|14
|46
|2
|17
|
R. Williams 23 RB
|R. Williams
|4
|19
|0
|7
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Metchie III 8 WR
|J. Metchie III
|6
|5
|72
|0
|23
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|6
|6
|52
|0
|13
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|5
|4
|43
|0
|17
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|4
|3
|22
|0
|10
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|5
|4
|22
|0
|7
|
J. Baker 5 WR
|J. Baker
|2
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. McClellan 21 RB
|J. McClellan
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
X. Williams 3 WR
|X. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Jones-Bell 14 WR
|T. Jones-Bell
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Young 47 DL
|B. Young
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Moody 42 LB
|J. Moody
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hellams 29 DB
|D. Hellams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 31 LB
|W. Anderson Jr.
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
B. Branch 14 DB
|B. Branch
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Burroughs 98 DL
|J. Burroughs
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DL
|T. Smith
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 DB
|P. Surtain II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Battle 9 DB
|J. Battle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 3 DB
|D. Wright
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barmore 58 DL
|C. Barmore
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Armour-Davis 5 DB
|J. Armour-Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 4 LB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Banks 26 DB
|M. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMillon 40 LB
|J. McMillon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 20 LB
|D. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Dale 94 DL
|D. Dale
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eboigbe 92 DL
|J. Eboigbe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 13 DB
|M. Moore
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 8 LB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moses 32 LB
|D. Moses
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Davis 1 LB
|B. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams Jr. 22 DB
|R. Williams Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|1/1
|45
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 85 P
|C. Scott
|2
|37.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Robinson Jr. 4 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|3
|37.0
|84
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|8/10
|90
|0
|0
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|1/6
|18
|0
|0
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|19
|69
|0
|16
|
T. Hammonds 41 WR
|T. Hammonds
|5
|25
|0
|17
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|6
|11
|0
|9
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|13
|-25
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Woods 8 WR
|M. Woods
|4
|3
|43
|0
|18
|
T. Smith 22 RB
|T. Smith
|2
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
B. Kern 87 TE
|B. Kern
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
T. Burks 16 WR
|T. Burks
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Knox 7 WR
|T. Knox
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Pool 10 LB
|B. Pool
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 24 DB
|L. Bishop
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Catalon 1 DB
|J. Catalon
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Turner 3 DB
|N. Turner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 93 DL
|I. Nichols
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brown 21 DB
|M. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foucha 7 DB
|J. Foucha
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall 42 DL
|J. Marshall
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Henry 27 LB
|H. Henry
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Winkel 71 OL
|R. Winkel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 90 DL
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Spivey 3 RB
|A. Spivey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 28 LB
|A. Parker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Phillips 80 K
|M. Phillips
|1/1
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|6
|40.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Parodi 14 DB
|N. Parodi
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to ARK 41 for 16 yards (8-C.Harris).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(14:43 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to ARK 41 for no gain.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 41(14:22 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 40 for -1 yard.
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - ARK 40(14:01 - 1st) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 35 for -5 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - ARK 35(13:26 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 34 yards from ARK 35. 6-D.Smith to ARK 47 for 22 yards (21-M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 47(13:16 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 46 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - BAMA 46(12:50 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 22-N.Harris.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 46(12:44 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to ARK 36 for 10 yards (3-A.Spivey).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 36(12:24 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 32 for 4 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 32(11:56 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 28 for 4 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 28(11:36 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 28 for no gain (1-J.Catalon7-J.Foucha).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 2 - BAMA 28(10:58 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:54 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 20-D.Johnson.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:54 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 41 for 16 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(10:42 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 8-M.Woods.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 41(10:37 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to BAMA 48 for 11 yards (3-D.Wright).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 48(10:27 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to BAMA 44 for 4 yards.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 44(9:56 - 1st) 13-F.Franks to BAMA 43 for 1 yard (13-M.Moore).
|+24 YD
|
3 & 5 - ARK 43(9:39 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 22-T.Smith. 22-T.Smith to BAMA 19 for 24 yards (47-B.Young).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(8:58 - 1st) 41-T.Hammonds to BAMA 16 for 3 yards (47-B.Young).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARK 16(8:31 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox. Penalty on BAMA 31-W.Anderson Holding 8 yards enforced at BAMA 16. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 8 - ARK 8(8:21 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 78-D.Wagner False start 5 yards enforced at BAMA 8. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 13 - ARK 13(8:22 - 1st) 13-F.Franks complete to 16-T.Burks. 16-T.Burks to BAMA 8 for 5 yards (9-J.Battle32-D.Moses).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - ARK 8(8:05 - 1st) 13-F.Franks sacked at BAMA 9 for -1 yard (31-W.Anderson).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ARK 9(7:28 - 1st) 13-F.Franks incomplete. Intended for 7-T.Knox.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - ARK 9(7:22 - 1st) 80-M.Phillips 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 1st) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 63 yards from ARK 35 out of bounds at the BAMA 2.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 35(7:18 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 41 for 6 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 41(6:47 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 41 for no gain.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 4 - BAMA 41(6:10 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to ARK 49 for 10 yards (21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 49(5:54 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Smith.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 49(5:49 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris to ARK 47 for 2 yards (21-M.Brown10-B.Pool).
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - BAMA 47(5:11 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 50-E.Gregory Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 47. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 42(5:11 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 43 for -1 yard.
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 43(4:22 - 1st) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 43(4:18 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 46 for 3 yards (92-J.Eboigbe).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - ARK 46(3:58 - 1st) Penalty on ARK 66-T.Clary False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 46. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 12 - ARK 41(3:46 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 47 for 6 yards (32-D.Moses58-C.Barmore).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - ARK 47(3:23 - 1st) Team penalty on ARK False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - ARK 42(2:56 - 1st) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - ARK 42(2:53 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 42 yards from ARK 42. 6-D.Smith runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 1st) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 20-D.Johnson.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(2:36 - 1st) 22-T.Smith to ARK 27 for 2 yards (42-J.Moody32-D.Moses).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 27(2:18 - 1st) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 23 for -4 yards (48-P.Mathis47-B.Young).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - BAMA 23(1:52 - 1st) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 15 for -8 yards (31-W.Anderson).
|Punt
|
4 & 20 - BAMA 15(1:08 - 1st) 30-R.Bauer punts 39 yards from ARK 15. 6-D.Smith to ARK 49 for 5 yards (46-N.Bax32-D.Edwards).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 49(0:56 - 1st) 22-N.Harris to ARK 32 for 17 yards (1-J.Catalon).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 32(0:33 - 1st) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to ARK 26 for 6 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 26(15:00 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to ARK 24 for 2 yards (42-J.Marshall28-A.Parker).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 24(14:23 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to ARK 19 for 5 yards (93-I.Nichols15-S.Blair).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 19(13:51 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to ARK 6 for 13 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 6 - ARK 6(13:24 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to ARK 4 for 2 yards (24-L.Bishop1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 4(12:39 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to ARK 1 for 3 yards (93-I.Nichols18-M.Mason).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 1(12:07 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(12:04 - 2nd) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 16 for -9 yards FUMBLES (4-C.Allen). 94-D.Dale to ARK 5 for no gain (62-B.Latham).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARK 5(11:54 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 59 yards from BAMA 35. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 24 for 18 yards (28-J.Jobe).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 24(11:45 - 2nd) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 21 for -3 yards (9-J.Battle13-M.Moore).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - BAMA 21(11:17 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 16-T.Burks.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 13 - BAMA 21(11:12 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 30 for 9 yards (3-D.Wright).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAMA 30(10:37 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 42 yards from ARK 30 Downed at the BAMA 28.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(10:28 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 50 for 22 yards (10-B.Pool18-M.Mason).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 50(10:02 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to ARK 49 for 1 yard (93-I.Nichols27-H.Henry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 49(9:25 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-B.Robinson. 4-B.Robinson to ARK 42 for 7 yards (24-L.Bishop10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 42(8:52 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-B.Robinson. 4-B.Robinson to ARK 39 for 3 yards (10-B.Pool).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(8:28 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 50-E.Gregory Offside 5 yards enforced at ARK 39. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 5 - ARK 34(8:21 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to ARK 28 for 6 yards (27-H.Henry42-J.Marshall).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 28(7:58 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-B.Robinson. 4-B.Robinson to ARK 22 for 6 yards (3-N.Turner).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 22(7:17 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to ARK 2 for 20 yards (7-J.Foucha).
|Penalty
|
1 & 2 - ARK 2(6:51 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 19-J.Billingsley. Penalty on ARK 1-J.Catalon Pass interference 1 yards enforced at ARK 2. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - ARK 1(6:46 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:43 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:43 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(6:43 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 29 for 4 yards (94-D.Dale).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAMA 29(6:23 - 2nd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 32 for 3 yards (42-J.Moody).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - BAMA 32(5:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 32 for no gain (48-P.Mathis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - BAMA 32(5:13 - 2nd) 30-R.Bauer punts 38 yards from ARK 32 out of bounds at the BAMA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(5:04 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 6-D.Smith. 6-D.Smith to BAMA 36 for 6 yards (18-M.Mason).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 36(4:48 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 38 for 2 yards (71-R.Winkel).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 38(4:02 - 2nd) 22-N.Harris to BAMA 42 for 4 yards (27-H.Henry).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(3:29 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 43 for 1 yard (50-E.Gregory).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 43(2:54 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 50 for 7 yards (10-B.Pool).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 50(2:08 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson to ARK 42 for 8 yards (3-N.Turner21-M.Brown).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 42(1:38 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 8-J.Metchie.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 42(1:32 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to ARK 38 for 4 yards (21-M.Brown7-J.Foucha).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - ARK 38(1:27 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to ARK 29 for 9 yards (10-B.Pool15-S.Blair).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 29(1:08 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to ARK 21 for 8 yards.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 2 - ARK 21(1:03 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to ARK 4 for 17 yards (18-M.Mason).
|No Gain
|
1 & 4 - ARK 4(0:46 - 2nd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Bolden.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 4(0:38 - 2nd) 4-B.Robinson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 20-D.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:33 - 2nd) Penalty on ARK 62-B.Latham False start 5 yards enforced at ARK 25. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAMA 20(0:33 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 25 for 5 yards (42-J.Moody3-D.Wright).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(0:12 - 2nd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 25 for no gain (47-B.Young).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 90-V.Calvaruso kicks 64 yards from ARK 35. 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 11 for 10 yards (32-D.Edwards).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(14:53 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 15 for 4 yards (10-B.Pool42-J.Marshall).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - ARK 15(14:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 87-M.Forristall. 87-M.Forristall to BAMA 24 for 9 yards (21-M.Brown10-B.Pool).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 24(13:48 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 27 for 3 yards (50-E.Gregory).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 27(13:17 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to BAMA 33 for 6 yards (18-M.Mason1-J.Catalon).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - ARK 33(13:01 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones to BAMA 35 for 2 yards (7-J.Foucha3-N.Turner).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 35(12:31 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to BAMA 45 for 10 yards (3-N.Turner).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ARK 45(11:55 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 5-J.Baker. 5-J.Baker to BAMA 45 for no gain (1-J.Catalon).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ARK 45(11:18 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to BAMA 48 for 3 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|+23 YD
|
3 & 7 - ARK 48(10:38 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 8-J.Metchie. 8-J.Metchie to ARK 29 for 23 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 29(10:04 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 4-B.Robinson. 4-B.Robinson to ARK 23 for 6 yards (7-J.Foucha3-N.Turner).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - ARK 23(9:40 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to ARK 15 for 8 yards (1-J.Catalon18-M.Mason).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 15(9:04 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson to ARK 10 for 5 yards (1-J.Catalon93-I.Nichols).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 10(8:28 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones complete to 21-J.McClellan. 21-J.McClellan to ARK 9 for 1 yard (15-S.Blair).
|-48 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 9(7:49 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at ARK End Zone. 1-J.Catalon to ARK 43 for 43 yards (21-J.McClellan).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - ARK 9(7:35 - 3rd) 10-M.Jones incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 1-J.Catalon at ARK End Zone. 1-J.Catalon to ARK 43 for 43 yards (21-J.McClellan). Penalty on ARK 27-H.Henry Personal Foul 5 yards enforced at ARK 9. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 4 - ARK 4(7:35 - 3rd) 4-B.Robinson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 3rd) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 20-D.Johnson.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:24 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:18 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Smith. Penalty on ARK 62-B.Latham Holding declined.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - BAMA 25(7:12 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 18 for -7 yards (58-C.Barmore).
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BAMA 18(6:31 - 3rd) 30-R.Bauer punts 48 yards from ARK 18 Downed at the BAMA 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(6:18 - 3rd) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 36 for 2 yards (90-M.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 8 - ARK 36(5:38 - 3rd) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 38 for 2 yards (28-A.Parker10-B.Pool).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - ARK 38(4:50 - 3rd) 9-B.Young incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Williams.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARK 38(4:49 - 3rd) 85-C.Scott punts 36 yards from BAMA 38 to ARK 26 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 26(4:37 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to ARK 28 for 2 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAMA 28(4:06 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 34 for 6 yards (40-J.McMillon).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 34(3:48 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 37 for 3 yards (47-B.Young40-J.McMillon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 37(3:20 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson incomplete. Intended for 87-B.Kern.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAMA 37(3:16 - 3rd) 22-T.Smith to ARK 38 for 1 yard (98-J.Burroughs40-J.McMillon).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 9 - BAMA 38(2:41 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to BAMA 44 for 18 yards (2-P.Surtain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(2:23 - 3rd) 1-K.Jefferson to BAMA 44 FUMBLES (42-J.Moody). 47-B.Young to BAMA 44 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(2:17 - 3rd) 9-B.Young complete to 5-J.Baker. 5-J.Baker to ARK 41 for 15 yards (3-N.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 41(1:35 - 3rd) 21-J.McClellan to ARK 36 for 5 yards (18-M.Mason1-J.Catalon).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 36(0:51 - 3rd) 9-B.Young complete to 18-S.Bolden. 18-S.Bolden to ARK 30 for 6 yards (3-N.Turner).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 30(0:11 - 3rd) 23-R.Williams to ARK 25 for 5 yards (10-B.Pool93-I.Nichols).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 25(15:00 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to ARK 18 for 7 yards (24-L.Bishop28-A.Parker).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 18(14:18 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to ARK 11 for 7 yards (7-J.Foucha1-J.Catalon).
|No Gain
|
2 & 3 - ARK 11(13:36 - 4th) 23-R.Williams to ARK 11 FUMBLES (42-J.Marshall). 7-J.Foucha to ARK 11 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 11(13:30 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 23 for 12 yards (14-B.Branch).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 23(13:13 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to ARK 30 for 7 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ARK 30(12:34 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 34 for 4 yards (47-B.Young1-B.Davis).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 34(11:56 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 37 for 3 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - ARK 37(11:10 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to ARK 42 for 5 yards (42-J.Moody).
|Sack
|
3 & 2 - ARK 42(10:29 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 35 for -7 yards (35-S.Lee).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ARK 35(9:42 - 4th) 30-R.Bauer punts 38 yards from ARK 35 to BAMA 27 fair catch by 18-S.Bolden. Penalty on BAMA 10-A.Kaho Roughing the kicker 15 yards enforced at ARK 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 50(9:36 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox to BAMA 44 for 6 yards (5-J.Armour-Davis14-B.Branch).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAMA 44(8:52 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to BAMA 42 for 2 yards (50-T.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 42(8:08 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to BAMA 39 FUMBLES (28-J.Jobe). 42-J.Moody to BAMA 39 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 39(8:02 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 44 for 5 yards (10-B.Pool28-A.Parker).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - ARK 44(7:18 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan to BAMA 45 for 1 yard (18-M.Mason).
|-2 YD
|
3 & 4 - ARK 45(6:31 - 4th) 9-B.Young complete to 14-T.Jones-Bell. 14-T.Jones-Bell to BAMA 43 for -2 yards (24-L.Bishop).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - ARK 43(5:47 - 4th) 85-C.Scott punts 39 yards from BAMA 43. 14-N.Parodi to ARK 33 for 15 yards (87-M.Forristall30-K.Mwikuta).
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 33(5:35 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to ARK 44 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 44(4:54 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to BAMA 48 for 8 yards (29-D.Hellams).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - BAMA 48(4:27 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to BAMA 48 for no gain (42-J.Moody).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 48(3:44 - 4th) 13-F.Franks to BAMA 43 for 5 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAMA 43(3:02 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods to BAMA 36 for 7 yards (29-D.Hellams22-R.Williams).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAMA 36(2:40 - 4th) 22-T.Smith to BAMA 35 for 1 yard (47-B.Young50-T.Smith).
|Int
|
3 & 2 - BAMA 35(2:13 - 4th) 16-T.Burks incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-B.Branch at BAMA End Zone. 14-B.Branch touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+80 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 20(2:04 - 4th) 21-J.McClellan runs 80 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 4th) 16-W.Reichard kicks 40 yards from BAMA 35 to ARK 25 fair catch by 14-N.Parodi.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ARK 25(1:51 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 26 for 1 yard (98-J.Burroughs).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - ARK 26(1:07 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to ARK 33 for 7 yards (16-D.Sanders).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - ARK 33(1:01 - 4th) 13-F.Franks complete to 87-B.Kern. 87-B.Kern to ARK 44 for 11 yards (26-M.Banks14-B.Branch).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - ARK 44(0:55 - 4th) 13-F.Franks sacked at ARK 36 for -8 yards (50-T.Smith).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 18 - ARK 36(0:21 - 4th) 41-T.Hammonds to BAMA 47 for 17 yards (14-B.Branch).
