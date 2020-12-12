|
Porter leads way as No. 15 Northwestern runs over Illinois
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Cam Porter ran for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns, Evan Hull added a season-best 149 yards on the ground, and No. 15 Northwestern tuned up for the Big Ten championship game by beating Illinois 28-10 on Saturday.
Porter came in with just 32 yards and one TD. But the freshman broke out in a big way, leading the Wildcats (6-1, 6-1, No. 14 CFP) to an easy victory over the Illini (2-5, 2-5).
Northwestern's focus now shifts to the Big Ten championship game against No. 3 Ohio State next week. It's the second title matchup in three years between the teams.
Northwestern won the Big Ten West after finishing last in the division in 2019. The Buckeyes had their ticket to Indianapolis punched when conference administrators and athletic directors called an audible, voting to drop the six-game requirement for eligibility.
Porter scored from the 2 near the end of the second quarter. He added an 18-yarder on the opening drive of the second half.
Hull broke off a 32-yard TD late in the third to make it 28-3. He also had a 50-yard run and averaged 11.5 yards on 13 carries.
Peyton Ramsey threw for 82 yards and a touchdown, completing 7 of 12 passes against a short-handed defense.
The Wildcats held a huge edge in total yards - 493-262 - and bounced back from a loss at Michigan State two weeks earlier. They had an unexpected bye last week when Minnesota canceled their game because of a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.
Illinois' Brandon Peters threw for a season-low 21 yards, completing 3 of 14 passes. The senior started the finale after Isaiah Williams replaced him in the fourth quarter of last week's 35-21 loss to Iowa.
Williams threw a 46-yard TD to Brian Hightower in the fourth.
Safety Derrick Smith got ejected for targeting a receiver in the second quarter, another blow for an already thin defense. The Illini were down two free safeties with Tony Adams testing positive for COVID-19 and Nate Hobbs out because of contact tracing. Defensive linemen Jamal Woods and Roderick Perry II, linebackers Khalan Tolson and Delano Ware and safety Sydney Brown were out for reasons not explicitly tied to the coronavirus.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: Not a good way to finish the year for the Illini. They are 17-39 since coach Lovie Smith took over in 2016 and have nine straight losing seasons with two bowl losses in that span.
Northwestern: The Wildcats got off to a somewhat shaky start, then dominated on the way to their sixth straight win against Illinois. That matches a six-game run against Wisconsin from 1929-37 as Northwestern's second-longest against a Big Ten opponent.
UP NEXT
Illinois: The Illini will try to regroup after another rough season.
Northwestern: The Wildcats will try to stop an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State when they meet Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 63-14-1.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
I. Williams
1 QB
86 PaYds, PaTD, 38 RuYds
C. Porter
20 RB
142 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|5
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|5-7
|Total Net Yards
|262
|493
|Total Plays
|57
|70
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|155
|411
|Rush Attempts
|35
|58
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|107
|82
|Comp. - Att.
|7-22
|7-12
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|6-40
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-55.0
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|107
|PASS YDS
|82
|155
|RUSH YDS
|411
|262
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|4/8
|86
|1
|0
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|3/14
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|14
|70
|0
|16
|
I. Williams 1 QB
|I. Williams
|7
|38
|0
|17
|
M. Epstein 26 RB
|M. Epstein
|6
|22
|0
|8
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
B. Peters 18 QB
|B. Peters
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Lillig 23 RB
|C. Lillig
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Love III 28 RB
|R. Love III
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hightower 14 WR
|B. Hightower
|4
|2
|60
|1
|46
|
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
|J. Imatorbhebhe
|6
|3
|34
|0
|20
|
C. Washington 8 WR
|C. Washington
|5
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
C. Sandy 11 WR
|C. Sandy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Moore 43 TE
|G. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro 86 WR
|D. Navarro
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Barker 87 TE
|D. Barker
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 35 LB
|J. Hansen
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Joseph 25 WR
|K. Joseph
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Eifler 5 LB
|M. Eifler
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Beason 3 DB
|M. Beason
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Marchese 42 DB
|M. Marchese
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 DL
|S. Coleman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 94 DL
|J. Newton
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 2 DB
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gay 92 DL
|I. Gay
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McEachern 46 TE
|A. McEachern
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 99 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bobak 29 DB
|C. Bobak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Riggins 41 DL
|T. Riggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McCourt 17 K
|J. McCourt
|1/3
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Hayes 14 P
|B. Hayes
|4
|55.0
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Lindenman 15 WR
|T. Lindenman
|4
|16.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|7/12
|82
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|13
|149
|1
|50
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|24
|142
|2
|31
|
P. Ramsey 12 QB
|P. Ramsey
|9
|47
|0
|12
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|2
|34
|0
|22
|
A. Marty 7 QB
|A. Marty
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
D. Anderson 6 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|4
|4
|72
|0
|33
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Porter 20 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Raine 0 TE
|J. Raine
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bergin 28 LB
|C. Bergin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 99 DE
|E. Brown IV
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 DB
|B. Joseph
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. McIntyre 40 LB
|P. McIntyre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton 11 DB
|A. Hampton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Azema 27 DB
|C. Azema
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 49 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Spivak 93 DL
|J. Spivak
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 95 DT
|T. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Spencer 50 DL
|P. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard 24 DB
|R. Heard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jones 44 LB
|K. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Blake 58 DL
|W. Blake
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 22 DB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Adams 20 P
|D. Adams
|2
|46.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Mangieri 89 TE
|C. Mangieri
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|7.5
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 59 yards from NW 35. 15-T.Lindenman to ILL 32 for 26 yards (14-C.Kuhbander).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 32(14:54 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 48 for 16 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 48(14:29 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 44 for -4 yards (49-A.Adebawore).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 14 - ILL 44(13:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 46 for 2 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - ILL 46(13:07 - 1st) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - ILL 46(12:55 - 1st) 14-B.Hayes punts 52 yards from ILL 46 to the NW 2 downed by 19-D.Campbell.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 21(12:34 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NW 22 for -1 yard (99-E.Brown).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 11 - ILL 22(11:57 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to NW 14 for 8 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 3 - ILL 14(11:27 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to NW 15 for -1 yard (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - ILL 15(10:47 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 32 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(10:40 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 32 for 12 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(10:22 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to NW 47 for 15 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(10:01 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey to ILL 49 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 49(9:39 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - NWEST 49(9:31 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - NWEST 49(9:26 - 1st) Penalty on NW 81-R.Chiaokhiao-Bowman False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 49. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - NWEST 46(9:26 - 1st) 36-D.Adams punts 54 yards from NW 46 to ILL End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 20(9:18 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 27 for 7 yards (42-P.Fisher16-B.Joseph).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - ILL 27(8:50 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein pushed ob at ILL 31 for 4 yards (16-B.Joseph51-B.Gallagher).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 31(8:20 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 39 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 2 - ILL 39(7:51 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to ILL 45 for 6 yards (28-C.Bergin16-B.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(7:24 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 50 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 5 - ILL 50(6:41 - 1st) 2-C.Brown to NW 35 for 15 yards (99-E.Brown).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(6:08 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NW 32 for 3 yards (16-B.Joseph).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 32(5:37 - 1st) 26-M.Epstein to NW 29 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 29(4:56 - 1st) 18-B.Peters to NW 24 for 5 yards (28-C.Bergin46-D.O'Rourke).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 24(4:23 - 1st) 2-C.Brown pushed ob at NW 13 for 11 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(3:55 - 1st) to NW 13 FUMBLES. out of bounds at the NW 20.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 17 - ILL 20(3:19 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to NW 21 for -1 yard (49-A.Adebawore).
|No Gain
|
3 & 18 - ILL 21(2:41 - 1st) 1-I.Williams to NW 21 for no gain (99-E.Brown).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 18 - ILL 21(1:54 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 1st) 17-J.McCourt kicks 40 yards from ILL 35. 89-C.Mangieri to NW 25 for no gain.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:49 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 27 for 2 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 27(1:25 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to NW 34 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+31 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 34(0:58 - 1st) 20-C.Porter to ILL 35 for 31 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(0:34 - 1st) 8-K.McGowan to ILL 13 for 22 yards (2-D.Smith).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(0:12 - 1st) 12-P.Ramsey pushed ob at ILL 4 for 9 yards (3-M.Beason). Penalty on ILL 3-M.Beason Personal Foul 2 yards enforced at ILL 4.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NWEST 2(15:00 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 89-C.Mangieri. 89-C.Mangieri runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 44 yards from NW 35. 15-T.Lindenman to ILL 30 for 9 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 30(14:52 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 32 for 2 yards (93-J.Spivak42-P.Fisher).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 8 - ILL 32(14:25 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 40 for 8 yards (28-C.Bergin22-B.Jackson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(13:55 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 40 for no gain (93-J.Spivak).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - ILL 40(13:21 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - ILL 40(13:17 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+20 YD
|
4 & 10 - ILL 40(13:11 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes pushed ob at NW 40 for 20 yards (27-C.Azema).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(12:27 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 40(12:22 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to NW 35 for 5 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - ILL 35(11:48 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|No Good
|
4 & 5 - ILL 35(11:41 - 2nd) 17-J.McCourt 53 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(11:36 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to NW 44 for 9 yards.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - NWEST 44(11:12 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to ILL 49 for 7 yards (31-D.Witherspoon).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(10:57 - 2nd) 26-E.Hull pushed ob at ILL 26 for 23 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 26(10:30 - 2nd) 26-E.Hull to ILL 29 for -3 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Penalty
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 29(9:58 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan runs 29 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NW 66-N.Urban Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at ILL 29. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 18 - NWEST 34(9:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to ILL 26 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NWEST 26(9:25 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 20-C.Porter.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - NWEST 26(9:19 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 19-R.Lees.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - ILL 26(9:13 - 2nd) Penalty on ILL 2-D.Smith Personal Foul 13 yards enforced at ILL 26. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 13(9:13 - 2nd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 14 for 1 yard (16-B.Joseph51-B.Gallagher).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 14(8:41 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 20 for 6 yards (11-A.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - ILL 20(8:08 - 2nd) 1-I.Williams to ILL 20 for no gain (99-E.Brown51-B.Gallagher). Penalty on ILL 53-K.Green Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - ILL 20(7:38 - 2nd) 14-B.Hayes punts 61 yards from ILL 20. 19-R.Lees pushed ob at NW 36 for 17 yards (51-S.Coghlan).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 36(7:26 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 40 for 4 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 40(7:08 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 45 for 5 yards (93-C.Avery).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 45(6:41 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 45 for no gain (94-J.Newton).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 45(6:04 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to NW 46 for 1 yard (21-J.Martin).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(5:38 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter pushed ob at ILL 49 for 5 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 49(5:07 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to ILL 45 for 4 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 45(4:31 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to ILL 41 for 4 yards (93-C.Avery).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(4:17 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 20-C.Porter. 20-C.Porter to ILL 38 for 3 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 38(3:31 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to ILL 39 for -1 yard (49-S.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - NWEST 39(2:56 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine.
|+17 YD
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 39(2:51 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan to ILL 22 for 17 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(2:26 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to ILL 18 for 4 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 18(1:53 - 2nd) 25-I.Bowser to ILL 15 for 3 yards (93-C.Avery94-J.Newton).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 3 - NWEST 15(1:18 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey pushed ob at ILL 13 for 2 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 13(1:11 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey to ILL 10 for 3 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(0:57 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter to ILL 7 for 3 yards (25-K.Joseph94-J.Newton).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 7(0:37 - 2nd) 12-P.Ramsey incomplete. Intended for 0-J.Raine. Penalty on ILL 21-J.Martin Pass interference 5 yards enforced at ILL 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - NWEST 2(0:27 - 2nd) 20-C.Porter runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 42 yards from NW 35. 15-T.Lindenman to ILL 34 for 11 yards (35-E.Mueller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 34(0:20 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 34(0:15 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters complete to 8-C.Washington. 8-C.Washington to ILL 45 for 11 yards (51-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 45(0:04 - 2nd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 9-J.Imatorbhebhe.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 29 for 4 yards (35-J.Hansen93-C.Avery).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 29(14:27 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 30 for 1 yard (5-M.Eifler).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 30(14:01 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter pushed ob at NW 48 for 18 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 48(13:37 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to ILL 47 for 5 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 47(13:04 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter pushed ob at ILL 35 for 12 yards (92-I.Gay).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(12:37 - 3rd) 8-K.McGowan to ILL 23 for 12 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(12:15 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey scrambles to ILL 22 for 1 yard (49-S.Coleman35-J.Hansen).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NWEST 22(11:42 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to ILL 18 for 4 yards (25-K.Joseph94-J.Newton).
|+18 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 18(11:01 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:53 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:53 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 40 yards from NW 35 out of bounds at the ILL 25.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 35(10:53 - 3rd) 2-C.Brown to ILL 36 for 1 yard (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - ILL 36(10:21 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - ILL 36(10:17 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 87-D.Barker.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - ILL 36(10:13 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 45 yards from ILL 36 out of bounds at the NW 19.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 19(10:06 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 24 for 5 yards (3-M.Beason).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - NWEST 24(9:42 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 27 for 3 yards (94-J.Newton5-M.Eifler).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - NWEST 27(8:57 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 19-R.Lees. 19-R.Lees to NW 32 for 5 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 32(8:25 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 29 for -3 yards (49-S.Coleman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - NWEST 29(7:43 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to NW 29 for no gain (21-J.Martin).
|+33 YD
|
3 & 13 - NWEST 29(7:03 - 3rd) 12-P.Ramsey complete to 8-K.McGowan. 8-K.McGowan pushed ob at ILL 38 for 33 yards (25-K.Joseph).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(6:21 - 3rd) Penalty on NW 52-J.Butler False start 5 yards enforced at ILL 38. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - NWEST 43(5:59 - 3rd) 20-C.Porter to ILL 36 for 7 yards (21-J.Martin).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 36(5:29 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to ILL 33 for 3 yards (5-M.Eifler).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 33(4:42 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to ILL 32 for 1 yard (5-M.Eifler).
|+32 YD
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 32(4:09 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:02 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:02 - 3rd) 14-C.Kuhbander kicks 61 yards from NW 35. 15-T.Lindenman to ILL 23 for 19 yards (32-B.Gallagher).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 23(3:56 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Navarro.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 23(3:46 - 3rd) 26-M.Epstein to ILL 26 for 3 yards (42-P.Fisher).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - ILL 26(3:02 - 3rd) 18-B.Peters incomplete. Intended for 8-C.Washington.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - ILL 26(2:56 - 3rd) 14-B.Hayes punts 62 yards from ILL 26. 19-R.Lees to NW 10 for -2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(2:46 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull to NW 21 for 11 yards (3-M.Beason).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 21(2:07 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull to NW 41 for 20 yards (35-J.Hansen94-J.Newton).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 41(1:19 - 3rd) 26-E.Hull to NW 44 for 3 yards (42-M.Marchese).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - NWEST 44(0:38 - 3rd) 25-I.Bowser to NW 50 for 6 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - NWEST 50(15:00 - 4th) 25-I.Bowser to ILL 49 for 1 yard (94-J.Newton). Penalty on NW 76-E.Wiederkehr Holding 10 yards enforced at NW 50. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - NWEST 40(14:29 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to NW 50 for 10 yards (35-J.Hansen).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - NWEST 50(13:38 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 49 for 1 yard (93-C.Avery).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 49(13:03 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to ILL 45 for 4 yards (94-J.Newton21-J.Martin).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - NWEST 45(12:21 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to ILL 44 for 1 yard (5-M.Eifler).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 5 - NWEST 44(11:36 - 4th) to ILL 47 FUMBLES. to the ILL 47 downed by 7-A.Marty.
|Penalty
|
4 & 8 - NWEST 47(10:47 - 4th) Team penalty on NW Delay of game 5 yards enforced at ILL 47. No Play.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - NWEST 48(10:31 - 4th) 36-D.Adams punts 38 yards from NW 48 to ILL 14 fair catch by 13-J.Frenchie.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 14(10:25 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 11-C.Sandy.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 14(10:18 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 20 for 6 yards (24-R.Heard).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - ILL 20(9:42 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe to ILL 40 for 20 yards (44-K.Jones).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 40(9:19 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 40(9:15 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs ob at NW 46 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - ILL 46(9:00 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 14-B.Hightower.
|+46 YD
|
2 & 10 - ILL 46(8:55 - 4th) 1-I.Williams complete to 14-B.Hightower. 14-B.Hightower runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:47 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:47 - 4th) 17-J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to NW End Zone. touchback.
|+50 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:45 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to ILL 25 for 50 yards (3-M.Beason).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:01 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to ILL 23 for 2 yards (46-A.McEachern).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - NWEST 23(7:09 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to ILL 19 for 4 yards (21-J.Martin).
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - NWEST 19(6:20 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to ILL 14 for 5 yards (48-B.Barnes). Penalty on NW 87-T.Gordon Holding 10 yards enforced at ILL 19. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 14 - NWEST 29(5:50 - 4th) 7-A.Marty to ILL 19 for 10 yards (29-C.Bobak).
|No Gain
|
4 & 4 - NWEST 19(5:06 - 4th) 26-E.Hull to ILL 19 for no gain (42-M.Marchese).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 19(5:00 - 4th) 2-C.Brown to ILL 22 for 3 yards (32-B.Gallagher).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - ILL 22(4:22 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to ILL 33 for 11 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 33(3:51 - 4th) 28-R.Love to ILL 34 for 1 yard (40-P.McIntyre).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - ILL 34(3:17 - 4th) 28-R.Love to ILL 36 for 2 yards (50-P.Spencer58-W.Blake).
|+17 YD
|
3 & 7 - ILL 36(2:33 - 4th) 1-I.Williams scrambles to NW 47 for 17 yards (32-B.Gallagher).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - ILL 47(1:59 - 4th) 28-R.Love to NW 49 for -2 yards (40-P.McIntyre).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - ILL 49(1:17 - 4th) 1-I.Williams incomplete. Intended for 43-G.Moore.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 12 - ILL 49(1:12 - 4th) 23-C.Lillig to NW 46 for 3 yards (27-C.Azema).
|+5 YD
|
4 & 9 - ILL 46(0:33 - 4th) 1-I.Williams to NW 41 for 5 yards (95-T.Edwards).
