Swamp stunner: LSU beats No. 6 Florida with 57-yard FG late
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Trask and No. 6 Florida look nowhere near ready for top-ranked Alabama.
Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes in his first college start, Cade York kicked a 57-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining and reigning national champion LSU stunned the Gators 37-34 on a cool and foggy Saturday night in the Swamp.
York drilled his kick through the dense fog and the uprights after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Florida senior Marco Wilson, who threw an opponent's shoe. Wilson tossed it after a third-down stop that would have forced LSU to punt. Instead, the Tigers got a first down and then moved into York's range.
The Gators (8-2) had a final shot, and Trask got them in position to tie. But Evan McPherson was wide left from 51 yards on the final play. LSU (4-5) celebrated wildly all over the field.
''We had an easier one than they did. We just missed it,'' Florida coach Dan Mullen said.
Johnson had a lot to do with the outcome. The son of former Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson repeatedly torched Florida's beleaguered defense. He threw for 239 yards, nearly half of them (108) to Kayshon Boutte, and ran for 52 more.
''Boy, his confidence was incredible,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''I think Max is going to be a championship quarterback. ... Also proud of our young football team.''
Johnson got a hug and a kiss on top of his head from his father, who walked down to the first row and leaned over the wall to reach his son. Teammates were still dancing and screaming all around.
''So proud, man,'' Orgeron said. ''They fought. They gave everything. We said last night, `We're going to give everything we possibly can for the LSU Tigers.' I'm so proud of this team, the players and the coaching staff.''
Florida didn't help itself with three turnovers in the first half that led to 10 points and a 24-17 deficit at the break.
''You can't win doing what we did tonight, no matter what's going on and who you're playing,'' Mullen said. ''Minus-three turnover ratio, we don't score touchdowns in the red zone, we can't make key stops when we need to defensively and we lose the special teams part of the game.''
Trask accounted for four touchdowns and three turnovers, first putting his teammates in a hole and then helping them climb out of it. But he was unable to rally the Gators when it mattered.
Trask ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, including his record-setting 40th of the season. He passed 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel for the most in a single season in school history.
For most of the game, though, Trask looked nothing like the Heisman Trophy front-runner. The Gators looked even less like a team capable of upsetting the Crimson Tide next week in Atlanta in the Southeastern Conference title game with a College Football Playoff spot at stake.
Barely able to field a team because of injuries, opt-outs and COVID-19 testing and contract tracing, the Tigers forced Trask into a fumble and two interceptions in the first half - including one of the wackiest picks ever - that morphed what was supposed to be a tune-up into a meltdown.
The Gators had offensive lulls, defensive lapses and little to no edge on Senior Night.
Trask and his fellow seniors helped Florida make a successful transition from coach Jim McElwain's underwhelming tenure to coach Dan Mullen's championship-centered regime. But winning a league or national title seem like a pipe dream after Saturday's debacle against the Tigers.
The Gators were 23-point favorites at kickoff. But LSU covering the spread was never in doubt after the opening 30 minutes and a 24-17 lead at the break.
Trask's turnovers were the difference. He fumbled trying to scramble with 10 seconds to play in the half, essentially handing LSU a field goal. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown.
The third one didn't lead to points for LSU points, but it surely cost the Gators some. Florida had first-and-10 at the LSU 15-yard line when Trask tried to connect with Kadarius Toney near the sideline.
Toney tipped the ball with his right hand. It ricocheted off Dwight McGlothern's facemask right before he stepped out of bounds. And then Jay Ward was aware enough to get his hands back inbounds and catch the ball while on his knees.
It contributed to Florida's worst quarter, worst half and worst loss of the season.
THE TAKEAWAY
LSU: The Tigers may have settled on a quarterback, with Johnson showing glimpses of being a long-term solution at the all-important position. Surely, hiss first start won't be his last.
Florida: The Gators have all kinds of issues heading into the title game. No one will give Florida a chance against Alabama. Then again, maybe coach Dan Mullen will be able to use that to his advantage.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Gators surely will tumble in the next AP poll and in the CFP rankings.
UP NEXT
LSU: Will attempt to host Ole Miss next Saturday. But the Tigers are precariously close to not having enough scholarship players to meet the league's minimum threshold (53).
Florida: Faces Alabama for the 10th time in the league title game. It's the most common matchup since the showcase event began in 1992. The Crimson Tide hold a 5-4 advantage, including three straight wins.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
M. Johnson
14 QB
239 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 52 RuYds
|
|
K. Trask
11 QB
474 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -28 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|13
|5
|Passing
|9
|19
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-19
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|418
|609
|Total Plays
|86
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|135
|Rush Attempts
|50
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|239
|474
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|29-48
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|4-29
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|8-44.6
|4-55.5
|Return Yards
|70
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|239
|PASS YDS
|474
|179
|RUSH YDS
|135
|418
|TOTAL YDS
|609
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|21/36
|239
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|17
|64
|0
|13
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|8
|55
|0
|10
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|18
|52
|0
|14
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|9
|5
|108
|1
|41
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|8
|4
|65
|1
|32
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|5
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|2
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|4
|3
|11
|0
|4
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Bradford 8 RB
|T. Bradford
|3
|1
|4
|1
|4
|
A. Bradford 75 OL
|A. Bradford
|1
|1
|4
|1
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|7-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|6-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 2 CB
|D. McGlothern
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
|M. Hampton Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 26 DB
|D. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anthony 3 LB
|A. Anthony
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
R. Thornton 43 LB
|R. Thornton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|3/3
|57
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|8
|44.6
|5
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|7
|81
|0
|39
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|3
|56
|0
|31
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|8
|24
|0
|5
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|7
|-28
|2
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|11
|9
|182
|1
|49
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|6
|5
|123
|1
|40
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|9
|4
|98
|0
|50
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|5
|5
|25
|0
|20
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|13-3
|1.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 11 LB
|M. Diabate
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 DB
|T. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Askeland 25 WR
|E. Askeland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lenton 14 DB
|Q. Lenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lee 92 DL
|J. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DL
|K. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lang 81 DL
|D. Lang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter 9 DL
|G. Dexter
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|2/3
|31
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|4
|55.5
|3
|67
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|1
|67.0
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(14:56 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 31 for 44 yards (25-C.Flott).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(14:30 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at LSU 22 for 9 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 22(14:03 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 22(13:56 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 19 for 3 yards (97-G.Logan).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(13:32 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 14 for 5 yards (18-D.Clark92-N.Farrell).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 14(12:56 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble to LSU 9 for 5 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(12:27 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 6 for 3 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 6(11:47 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 3 for 3 yards (7-J.Stevens97-G.Logan).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 3(11:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - FLA 3(11:00 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 11-A.Gaye Offside 2 yards enforced at LSU 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FLA 1(11:00 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to LSU 1 for no gain (7-J.Stevens14-M.Hampton).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 1(10:51 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 3 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton17-Z.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 3(10:21 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 3(10:11 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 7 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 7(9:36 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 45 yards from LSU 7 to FLA 48 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(9:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to LSU 45 for 7 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - FLA 45(9:14 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 25-C.Flott Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 45. No Play.
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(9:08 - 1st) 20-M.Davis pushed ob at LSU 6 for 24 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - FLA 6(8:46 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at LSU 1 for 5 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 1(8:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 1(8:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:01 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson runs ob at LSU 35 for 10 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(7:44 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 44 for 9 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 44(7:22 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 46 for 10 yards (13-D.Stiner41-J.Houston).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(7:07 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson scrambles runs ob at FLA 32 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(6:46 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 32(6:41 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to FLA 27 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 27(6:06 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to FLA 17 for 10 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(5:40 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 9 for 8 yards (13-D.Stiner41-J.Houston).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 9(5:14 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 2 for 7 yards (1-B.Cox30-A.Burney).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(4:55 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson to FLA 5 for -3 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 5(4:28 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 40 yards from LSU 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by 20-M.Davis.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 30 for 5 yards (5-J.Ward7-J.Stevens).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 30(3:50 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 34 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 34(3:17 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to FLA 33 for -1 yard (19-J.Cox).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FLA 33(2:44 - 1st) 18-J.Finn punts 56 yards from FLA 33. 5-K.Moore to LSU 13 for 2 yards (89-J.Shorter8-T.Grimes).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(2:32 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 17 for 4 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 17(2:07 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 23 for 6 yards (23-J.Hill).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(1:36 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 36 for 13 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:18 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for no gain (8-K.Bogle51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 36(0:56 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 36(0:51 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 42 for 6 yards (5-K.Elam).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 42(0:20 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 47 yards from LSU 42 to FLA 11 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(0:10 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells pushed ob at FLA 21 for 10 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 22 for 1 yard (2-D.McGlothern).
|+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 22(14:28 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to LSU 39 for 39 yards (18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(13:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 39(13:55 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to LSU 35 for 4 yards (4-J.Emery).
|Int
|
3 & 6 - FLA 35(13:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at LSU 32. 1-E.Ricks runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Toney to LSU 49 for 26 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(12:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 40 for -11 yards (99-J.Roy).
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - LSU 40(11:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 40. No Play.
|+50 YD
|
2 & 26 - LSU 35(11:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to LSU 15 for 50 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(10:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Cox INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Ward at LSU 6. 5-J.Ward to LSU 6 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 6(10:26 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 6(10:21 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 9 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FLA 9(9:44 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 9(9:40 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 51 yards from LSU 9. 1-K.Toney to LSU 49 for 11 yards (4-T.Harris18-D.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(9:26 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 46 for -5 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LSU 46(8:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to LSU 48 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 48(8:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs ob at LSU 32 for 16 yards.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(7:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 16 for 16 yards (1-E.Ricks14-M.Hampton).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(7:11 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 5 for 11 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LSU 5(6:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LSU 5(6:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Zipperer.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LSU 5(6:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LSU 5(6:29 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:25 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 27 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FLA 27(5:51 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - FLA 27(5:47 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to LSU 29 for 2 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FLA 29(5:15 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 37 yards from LSU 29 out of bounds at the FLA 34.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 48 for 18 yards (26-D.Evans).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(4:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 48(4:29 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 43 for 5 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 43(3:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 21 for 22 yards (2-D.McGlothern53-S.Fonua).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 21(3:27 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones to LSU 19 for 2 yards (19-J.Cox).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 19(2:38 - 2nd) 5-E.Jones incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce. Penalty on FLA 72-S.Forsythe Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
|+19 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 19(2:31 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:25 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:25 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 28 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller17-Z.Carter).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 28(1:59 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 37 for 9 yards (13-D.Stiner0-T.Dean).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 37(1:47 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 40(1:29 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 87-K.Taylor.
|+15 YD
|
3 & 7 - FLA 40(1:24 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to FLA 45 for 15 yards (0-T.Dean).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 45(1:07 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson runs ob at FLA 42 for 3 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 42(0:57 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to FLA 36 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 36(0:53 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson to FLA 34 for 2 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+34 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(0:38 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:33 - 2nd) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:33 - 2nd) 36-C.York kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:33 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to FLA 42 for 17 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(0:20 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 25 for -17 yards FUMBLES (43-R.Thornton). 8-B.Ojulari to FLA 19 for 6 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 28 for 3 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 7 - FLA 28(14:36 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 35 for 7 yards (2-B.Stewart11-M.Diabate).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 35(13:55 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 35(13:40 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 8 yards (13-D.Stiner56-T.Slaton).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 43(13:35 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for 5 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(13:05 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson sacked at LSU 45 for -3 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+24 YD
|
2 & 13 - FLA 45(12:40 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to FLA 31 for 24 yards (51-V.Miller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(12:20 - 3rd) Penalty on FLA 9-G.Dexter Offside 5 yards enforced at FLA 31. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - FLA 26(12:02 - 3rd) 4-J.Emery pushed ob at FLA 26 for no gain (1-B.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 26(11:37 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to FLA 22 for 4 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 22(11:15 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson to FLA 20 for 2 yards (92-J.Lee9-G.Dexter).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 20(10:56 - 3rd) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 13 for 7 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - FLA 13(10:36 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson to FLA 11 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton30-A.Burney).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 11(10:10 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson to FLA 9 for 2 yards (17-Z.Carter9-G.Dexter).
|No Gain
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(9:43 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 9(9:37 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to FLA 2 for 7 yards (13-D.Stiner30-A.Burney).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - FLA 2(9:03 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to FLA 1 for 1 yard (1-B.Cox). Penalty on LSU 57-C.Hines Holding 10 yards enforced at FLA 2. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - FLA 12(8:57 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - FLA 12(8:32 - 3rd) 36-C.York 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 3rd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:29 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland. Penalty on LSU 2-D.McGlothern Pass interference 15 yards enforced at FLA 25. No Play.
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(8:20 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney pushed ob at LSU 11 for 49 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 11(7:48 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce to LSU 1 for 10 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - LSU 1(7:22 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 1 for no gain (14-M.Hampton19-J.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 1(6:56 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - LSU 3(6:52 - 3rd) Team penalty on LSU Offside 2 yards enforced at LSU 3. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:52 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:52 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:52 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 29 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson51-V.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 29(6:31 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 31 for 2 yards (11-M.Diabate55-K.Campbell).
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - FLA 31(5:59 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson sacked at LSU 24 for -7 yards (51-V.Miller).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - FLA 24(5:27 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 57 yards from LSU 24 to the FLA 19 downed by 27-J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 19(5:16 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask to FLA 25 for 6 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+40 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 25(4:47 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 35 for 40 yards (26-D.Evans).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(4:22 - 3rd) 20-M.Davis to LSU 29 for 6 yards (4-T.Harris18-D.Clark).
|+20 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 29(3:44 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis pushed ob at LSU 9 for 20 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - LSU 9(3:18 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(3:11 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 26 for 1 yard (56-T.Slaton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FLA 26(2:49 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 9 - FLA 26(2:46 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles pushed ob at LSU 34 for 8 yards (2-B.Stewart23-J.Hill).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - FLA 34(2:32 - 3rd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 50 yards from LSU 34 to FLA 16 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(2:23 - 3rd) 27-D.Pierce to FLA 17 for 1 yard (3-A.Anthony18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - LSU 17(1:48 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - LSU 17(1:41 - 3rd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 15-J.Copeland.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - LSU 17(1:36 - 3rd) 18-J.Finn punts 67 yards from FLA 17 to the LSU 16 downed by 8-K.Bogle.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(1:23 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 87-K.Taylor. 87-K.Taylor to LSU 20 for 4 yards.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 20(1:00 - 3rd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 29 for 9 yards (25-E.Askeland41-J.Houston).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 29(0:42 - 3rd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 87-K.Taylor. 87-K.Taylor to LSU 32 for 3 yards (30-A.Burney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 32(15:00 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - FLA 32(14:55 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte. Penalty on FLA 3-M.Wilson Pass interference 4 yards enforced at LSU 32. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 36(14:51 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 49 for 13 yards (2-B.Stewart13-D.Stiner).
|+41 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 49(14:31 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte pushed ob at FLA 10 for 41 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 10(14:03 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to FLA 6 for 4 yards (41-J.Houston).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 6(13:48 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to FLA 4 for 2 yards (13-D.Stiner).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - FLA 4(13:17 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 75-A.Bradford. 75-A.Bradford runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 4th) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(13:14 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 28 for 3 yards.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 7 - LSU 28(12:46 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to FLA 32 for 4 yards (97-G.Logan11-A.Gaye).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 32(12:11 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Zipperer.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 32(12:07 - 4th) 18-J.Finn punts 52 yards from FLA 32 to the LSU 16 downed by 8-T.Grimes.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 16(11:52 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 18 for 2 yards (51-V.Miller9-G.Dexter).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - FLA 18(11:17 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 24 for 6 yards (51-V.Miller).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - FLA 24(10:55 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 26 for 2 yards (11-M.Diabate81-D.Lang).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - FLA 26(10:21 - 4th) Penalty on LSU 51-D.Rosenthal False start 5 yards enforced at LSU 26. No Play.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 15 - FLA 21(10:00 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to LSU 26 for 5 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|+32 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 26(9:45 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to FLA 42 for 32 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(9:10 - 4th) 27-J.Williams to FLA 39 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - FLA 39(8:38 - 4th) 27-J.Williams to FLA 39 for no gain (11-M.Diabate51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FLA 39(8:11 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Bradford.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 39(8:06 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 38 yards from FLA 39 to the FLA 1 downed by 1-E.Ricks.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 1(7:47 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 1(7:43 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - LSU 1(7:36 - 4th) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - LSU 1(7:28 - 4th) 18-J.Finn punts 47 yards from FLA 1 to FLA 48 fair catch by 5-K.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(7:20 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to FLA 47 for 1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - FLA 47(6:39 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to FLA 47 for no gain (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - FLA 47(6:03 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - FLA 47(5:57 - 4th) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 32 yards from FLA 47 to FLA 15 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(5:49 - 4th) 1-K.Toney to FLA 46 for 31 yards (18-D.Clark5-J.Ward).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(5:20 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 39 for 15 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+30 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 39(4:54 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 9 for 30 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - LSU 9(4:26 - 4th) 11-K.Trask sacked at LSU 16 for -7 yards. Penalty on FLA 11-K.Trask Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at LSU 16. No Play. (99-J.Roy).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 16 - LSU 16(3:59 - 4th) 20-M.Davis to LSU 12 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell).
|Sack
|
3 & 12 - LSU 12(3:36 - 4th) 11-K.Trask sacked at LSU 13 for -1 yard (3-A.Anthony).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 13 - LSU 13(2:55 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:51 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 5-K.Moore.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(2:45 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 25 for no gain (56-T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 10 - FLA 25(2:05 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 87-K.Taylor. 87-K.Taylor to LSU 29 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson16-T.Johnson).
|Penalty
|
4 & 6 - FLA 29(2:05 - 4th) Penalty on FLA 3-M.Wilson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at LSU 29. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 44(1:30 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson pushed ob at FLA 47 for 9 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 1 - FLA 47(1:24 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson to FLA 40 for 7 yards (11-M.Diabate).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(0:53 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to FLA 42 for -2 yards (8-K.Bogle56-T.Slaton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 12 - FLA 42(0:45 - 4th) 18-C.Curry to FLA 38 for 4 yards (51-V.Miller11-M.Diabate).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - FLA 38(0:32 - 4th) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to FLA 39 for -1 yard (51-V.Miller).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - FLA 39(0:27 - 4th) 36-C.York 57 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 4th) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(0:23 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs ob at FLA 40 for 15 yards.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 40(0:17 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 42 for 18 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 42(0:10 - 4th) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 33 for 9 yards (5-J.Ward).
|No Good
|
2 & 1 - FLA 33(0:02 - 4th) 19-E.McPherson 51 yards Field Goal is No Good.
