She scores! Fuller kicks 2 extra points for Vandy, Vols win
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Sarah Fuller kicked two extra points Saturday to become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference game, finally getting the chance to do more than squib a kickoff for Vanderbilt during a 42-17 loss to Tennessee.
Fuller cleanly converted both of her kicks, to the cheers of her teammates and family.
Fuller made history Nov. 28 as the first woman to play in a Power Five game, but was on the field only once, driving a low kickoff to open the second half as the Commodores got shut out at Missouri.
With Vanderbilt (0-9) getting the chance to play after postponing last week's game at Georgia, the Commodores also gave the goalkeeper for the Southeastern Conference women's soccer tournament champs an opportunity to put up points.
After the game, Fuller said the Vanderbilt football staff has judged her on ability throughout her short tenure with the team.
''This whole time has been if I can do it, if I'm good enough to do it,'' Fuller said. ''It wasn't if I was a girl or not. So that's something I've really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that's the best I could ask for.''
Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter.
The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates. She ran off the field with a big smile with her family in the stands all with their arms up in the air.
An official gave Fuller the ball on the sideline. She got another chance with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter at the other end of the field and kicked the ball through.
Vanderbilt lost its 13th consecutive SEC game, its longest skid since dropping 23 straight between 2000 and 2003.
Tennessee (3-6) left with the much-needed victory with Harrison Bailey and J.T. Shrout throwing for two touchdowns apiece.
The Volunteers snapped their longest skid in 32 years after matching the six straight losses to start the 1988 season and avoided the longest skid in history at a program that started playing football in 1891.
They also won their second straight loss to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2014-15.
Vanderbilt played with just 49 scholarship players, not counting Fuller, with only 18 available on defense after defensive lineman and sack leader Dayo Odeyingbo opted out earlier this week.
The Commodores led 10-7 early in the second after a 39-yard field goal from Pierson Cooke, a kick just outside Fuller's range of 38 yards.
Tennessee took control scoring 21 points in the second quarter. Bryce Thompson started the scoring, snagging an interception with his left hand and running 18 yards for a TD. Shrout threw a 23-yard TD pass to Velus Jones Jr. and added a 28-yarder to Jalin Hyatt late for a 28-10 halftime lead.
Jones caught a 74-yarder from Bailey with 7:03 left for the final margin.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tennessee: The Vols scored more by halftime than they had managed in any game since the second week of this SEC-only season in a win over Missouri, and they matched the 35 points scored in that win Oct. 3. ... Bailey started his second straight game and completed his first 13 passes, which included Tennessee's first TD on a 6-yarder to Princeton Fant. But he also lost a fumble when sacked by Andre Mintze.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores' best chance in their final home game this season was for the offense to stay on the field. Instead, they went three-and-out five times on their first eight drives, including one ending on the pick-6. Their best drive went 75 yards on 12 plays with Ken Seals hitting Cam Johnson with an 18-yard TD pass. ... The thin defense came up with its second interception of the season when Gabe Jeudy-Lally picked off a Shrout pass in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Tennessee hosts No. 5 Texas A&M in the regular season finale.
Vanderbilt is scheduled to visit No. 12 Georgia, a game postponed from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19.
|
|
V. Jones Jr.
1 WR
125 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 7 RECs
|
|
K. Seals
8 QB
239 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -19 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|16
|Rushing
|13
|7
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|3-18
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|540
|292
|Total Plays
|70
|70
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|212
|53
|Rush Attempts
|38
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|328
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|22-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-94
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|4
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.0
|9-38.6
|Return Yards
|32
|30
|Punts - Returns
|3-14
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-18
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|328
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|212
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|540
|TOTAL YDS
|292
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|14/18
|207
|2
|0
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|6/13
|90
|2
|1
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|1/1
|31
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|13
|74
|0
|13
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|9
|61
|1
|20
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|6
|48
|0
|17
|
D. Beckwith 21 WR
|D. Beckwith
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
B. Maurer 18 QB
|B. Maurer
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
K. Solomon 31 WR
|K. Solomon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Bailey 15 QB
|H. Bailey
|5
|-8
|0
|7
|
J. Shrout 12 QB
|J. Shrout
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|8
|7
|125
|2
|74
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|6
|5
|81
|1
|26
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|6
|4
|53
|0
|20
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|1
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
J. Calloway 9 WR
|J. Calloway
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Small 20 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
C. Tillman 4 WR
|C. Tillman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Wideman 13 WR
|M. Wideman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. To'o To'o 11 LB
|H. To'o To'o
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Butler 94 DL
|M. Butler
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Crouch 27 LB
|Q. Crouch
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCollough 22 DB
|J. McCollough
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Middleton 97 DL
|D. Middleton
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 21 DB
|T. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 13 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Burrell 4 DB
|W. Burrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 79 DL
|K. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lawrence 14 DB
|K. Lawrence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 LB
|T. Baron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 DB
|K. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 99 DL
|J. Mincey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 58 DL
|O. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 LB
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wilson 39 K
|T. Wilson
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Brooks 37 P
|P. Brooks
|5
|47.0
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
B. Thompson 0 DB
|B. Thompson
|1
|-4.0
|-4
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|4.7
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|22/39
|239
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|20
|56
|0
|17
|
R. Griffin Jr. 24 RB
|R. Griffin Jr.
|5
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
K. Seals 8 QB
|K. Seals
|3
|-19
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Abdur-Rahman 2 WR
|A. Abdur-Rahman
|6
|3
|69
|0
|46
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|10
|7
|64
|1
|18
|
C. Pierce Jr. 19 WR
|C. Pierce Jr.
|10
|3
|45
|0
|34
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|5
|4
|38
|1
|20
|
K. Henry-Brooks 21 RB
|K. Henry-Brooks
|4
|3
|19
|0
|16
|
J. Harrison 88 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Pryor 25 RB
|M. Pryor
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Alexander 11 WR
|T. Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Harris 13 S
|B. Harris
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 26 S
|A. Orji
|10-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Barr 50 LB
|E. Barr
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 CB
|J. Mahoney
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mintze 48 LB
|A. Mintze
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. George 28 CB
|A. George
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tidd 90 DL
|C. Tidd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 15 CB
|E. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langham 99 DL
|M. Langham
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 6 CB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
N. Clifton 96 DL
|N. Clifton
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
F. Afemui 17 LB
|F. Afemui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hebert 21 LB
|K. Hebert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
|B. DeVault-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Spencer 46 LB
|M. Spencer
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barton 29 S
|J. Barton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Birchmeier 57 G
|D. Birchmeier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 33 S
|D. Jerkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 24 LB
|A. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Smith 95 P
|H. Smith
|9
|38.6
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 28 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler).
|-4 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(14:31 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 24 for -4 yards (11-H.To'o To'o27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VANDY 24(13:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 86-B.Bresnahan.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - VANDY 24(13:52 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 45 yards from VAN 24 to TEN 31 fair catch by 3-E.Gray. Team penalty on TEN Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(13:45 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 22 for 1 yard (23-J.Mahoney).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 22(13:00 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to TEN 21 for -1 yard (6-G.Jeudy).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 21(12:30 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to TEN 30 for 9 yards (6-G.Jeudy).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - TENN 30(11:55 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks punts 58 yards from TEN 30 out of bounds at the VAN 12.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(11:41 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 12(11:33 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 13 for 1 yard (9-T.Baron).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 13(10:57 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - VANDY 13(10:50 - 1st) 95-H.Smith punts 34 yards from VAN 13. 3-E.Gray to VAN 42 for 5 yards (81-W.Sheppard).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(10:42 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 37 for 5 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TENN 37(10:10 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 33 for 4 yards (26-A.Orji13-B.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 33(9:31 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to VAN 32 for 1 yard (90-C.Tidd33-D.Jerkins).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(8:42 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to VAN 23 for 9 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - TENN 23(8:10 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to VAN 21 for 2 yards (90-C.Tidd13-B.Harris).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 21(7:45 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to VAN 20 for 1 yard (57-D.Birchmeier96-N.Clifton).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 20(7:02 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to VAN 9 for 11 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - TENN 9(6:30 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 6 for 3 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - TENN 6(6:00 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 88-P.Fant. 88-P.Fant runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:55 - 1st) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:55 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(5:54 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 25 for no gain (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(5:25 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(5:22 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 38 for 13 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(5:16 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 41 for 3 yards. Team penalty on TEN 12 players 5 yards enforced at VAN 38. No Play.
|+34 YD
|
1 & 5 - VANDY 43(4:54 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to TEN 23 for 34 yards. Team penalty on VAN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEN 23.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(4:30 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 37 for 1 yard (13-D.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 37(4:00 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 30 for 7 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 30(3:45 - 1st) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 28 for 2 yards (21-T.McDonald).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(3:12 - 1st) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 28(3:06 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 22 for 6 yards (21-T.McDonald).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 22(2:30 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to TEN 19 for 3 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - VANDY 19(2:08 - 1st) 25-M.Pryor to TEN 18 for 1 yard (97-D.Middleton).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 18(1:55 - 1st) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 1st) 32-S.Fuller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 1st) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(1:50 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to VAN 49 for 26 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 49(1:15 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to VAN 34 for 15 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 34(0:40 - 1st) 15-H.Bailey scrambles to VAN 34 for no gain (26-A.Orji).
|+22 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 34(0:02 - 1st) 18-B.Maurer to VAN 12 for 22 yards (26-A.Orji).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 12(15:00 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 8 for 4 yards (50-E.Barr).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TENN 8(14:25 - 2nd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at VAN 8 for no gain FUMBLES (48-A.Mintze). 90-C.Tidd to VAN 26 for 12 yards (1-V.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(14:11 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to TEN 28 for 46 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(13:48 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 26 for 2 yards (99-J.Mincey).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 26(13:15 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 25 for 1 yard (33-J.Banks).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 25(12:45 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to TEN 21 for 4 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - VANDY 21(12:10 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:03 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 11-J.Hyatt.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(11:56 - 2nd) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 29 for 4 yards (21-K.Hebert).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TENN 29(11:12 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|+31 YD
|
4 & 6 - TENN 29(11:09 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks complete to 11-H.To'o To'o. 11-H.To'o To'o to VAN 40 for 31 yards (17-F.Afemui).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 40(10:37 - 2nd) 31-K.Solomon to VAN 39 for 1 yard (23-J.Mahoney).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - TENN 39(10:01 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 39(9:55 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 39(9:49 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 29 yards from VAN 39 out of bounds at the VAN 10.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 10(9:40 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 12 for 2 yards (94-M.Butler).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - VANDY 12(9:09 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 16 for 4 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|Int
|
3 & 4 - VANDY 16(8:50 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-B.Thompson at VAN 18. 0-B.Thompson runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:37 - 2nd) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:37 - 2nd) 35-W.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35. 7-C.Johnson to VAN 19 for 19 yards (14-K.Lawrence).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 19(8:32 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 19 for no gain (22-J.McCollough).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 19(8:08 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 22 for 3 yards (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TENN 22(7:35 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 8 for -14 yards FUMBLES. 70-B.Ashmore to VAN 3 for no gain.
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - TENN 3(6:45 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 43 yards from VAN 3. 3-E.Gray to VAN 41 for 5 yards.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(6:32 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to VAN 33 for 8 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 33(6:12 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 23 for 10 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(5:56 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to VAN 1 for 22 yards (28-A.George).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 23(5:56 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 2nd) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 2nd) 39-T.Wilson kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(5:52 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 19-C.Pierce. 19-C.Pierce to VAN 32 for 7 yards (1-T.Flowers2-A.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - TENN 32(5:30 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 34 for 2 yards (33-J.Banks).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 34(5:12 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 36 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TENN 36(4:40 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals sacked at VAN 23 for -13 yards. Penalty on VAN 8-K.Seals Intentional grounding 0 yards enforced at VAN 23. (97-D.Middleton).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 23 - TENN 23(4:26 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to VAN 39 for 16 yards (33-J.Banks30-R.Harrison).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - TENN 39(4:02 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Alexander.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - TENN 39(3:57 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 16 yards from VAN 39 out of bounds at the TEN 45.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 45(3:52 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to VAN 47 for 8 yards (26-A.Orji).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 47(3:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete.
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 47(3:22 - 2nd) Team penalty on TEN False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - VANDY 48(3:22 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. Intended for 1-V.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - VANDY 48(3:17 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks punts 48 yards from TEN 48 out of bounds at the VAN 4.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 4(3:07 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 6 for 2 yards (97-D.Middleton).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 8 - TENN 6(2:25 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 9 for 3 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - TENN 9(2:00 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 9(1:54 - 2nd) 95-H.Smith punts 47 yards from VAN 9 to TEN 44 fair catch by. Team penalty on TEN Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 44.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 34(1:47 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to VAN 46 for 20 yards (15-E.Hamilton26-A.Orji).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 46(1:30 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to VAN 41 for 5 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 41(1:08 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout sacked at VAN 43 for -2 yards. Team penalty on VAN Facemasking ball carrier or quarterback 15 yards enforced at VAN 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(1:02 - 2nd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 26 for no gain (26-A.Orji).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 26(0:50 - 2nd) 12-J.Shrout complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:44 - 2nd) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:44 - 2nd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(0:44 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 42 for 17 yards (13-D.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(0:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 42(0:31 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals to TEN 45 for 13 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(0:17 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 40 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - TENN 40(0:14 - 2nd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 5 - TENN 40(0:11 - 2nd) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 36 for 4 yards (94-M.Butler).
|No Good
|
4 & 1 - TENN 36(0:03 - 2nd) 37-P.Cooke 54 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 37-P.Cooke kicks 51 yards from VAN 42. 1-V.Jones to TEN 28 for 21 yards (15-E.Hamilton22-C.Lloyd).
|+25 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 28(14:53 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt to VAN 47 for 25 yards (23-J.Mahoney).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(14:31 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 5-J.Palmer. 5-J.Palmer to VAN 38 for 9 yards (28-A.George).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 1 - VANDY 38(14:04 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 20 for 18 yards (28-A.George).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 20(13:38 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler to VAN 15 for 5 yards (48-A.Mintze28-A.George).
|Penalty
|
2 & 5 - VANDY 15(13:17 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 58-O.Thomas False start 5 yards enforced at VAN 15. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 20(12:57 - 3rd) 8-T.Chandler runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 3rd) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to VAN End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(12:50 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to VAN 39 for 14 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|-6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(12:21 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 33 for -6 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 16 - TENN 33(11:54 - 3rd) 21-K.Brooks to VAN 39 for 6 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - TENN 39(11:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 7-C.Johnson.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - TENN 39(11:17 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 42 yards from VAN 39 out of bounds at the TEN 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 19(11:08 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones to TEN 19 for no gain (13-B.Harris).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 19(11:08 - 3rd) 20-J.Small to TEN 23 for 4 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 23(10:00 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 20-J.Small. 20-J.Small to TEN 32 for 9 yards (26-A.Orji).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 32(9:45 - 3rd) Penalty on TEN 72-D.Wright Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEN 32. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 17(9:45 - 3rd) 20-J.Small to TEN 30 for 13 yards (23-J.Mahoney13-B.Harris).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 30(9:45 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 3-E.Gray. 3-E.Gray to TEN 39 for 9 yards (15-E.Hamilton33-D.Jerkins).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - VANDY 39(8:59 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 42 for 3 yards (99-M.Langham).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(8:17 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 43 for 1 yard (26-A.Orji).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 43(7:41 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey complete to 9-J.Calloway. 9-J.Calloway to VAN 43 for 14 yards (13-B.Harris).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(7:02 - 3rd) 12-J.Shrout sacked at TEN 47 for -10 yards (26-A.Orji).
|Penalty
|
2 & 20 - VANDY 47(6:31 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 41 for 12 yards (26-A.Orji24-A.Orji). Team penalty on VAN Offside 5 yards enforced at TEN 47. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 15 - VANDY 48(5:43 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey to VAN 20 for 28 yards (13-B.Harris). Penalty on TEN 58-O.Thomas Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at VAN 41.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 18 - VANDY 49(5:20 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 38 for 13 yards (24-A.Orji).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - VANDY 38(5:01 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to VAN 29 for 9 yards (13-B.Harris). Penalty on TEN 13-D.Johnson Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at VAN 29.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - VANDY 39(4:44 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 13-M.Wideman.
|No Gain
|
4 & 6 - VANDY 39(4:04 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 39(3:58 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 7-C.Johnson. 7-C.Johnson to TEN 50 for 11 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 50(3:21 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 50(3:01 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 25-M.Pryor. 25-M.Pryor to TEN 49 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - TENN 49(2:55 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - TENN 49(2:24 - 3rd) 95-H.Smith punts 27 yards from TEN 49 out of bounds at the TEN 22.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(2:19 - 3rd) 3-E.Gray to TEN 23 for 1 yard (48-A.Mintze).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - VANDY 23(2:12 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 4-C.Tillman.
|Sack
|
3 & 9 - VANDY 23(1:30 - 3rd) 15-H.Bailey sacked at TEN 13 for -10 yards (96-N.Clifton).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - VANDY 13(0:43 - 3rd) 37-P.Brooks punts 54 yards from TEN 13 to VAN 33 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 33(0:43 - 3rd) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to VAN 34 for 1 yard (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - TENN 34(0:36 - 3rd) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 42 for 8 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - TENN 42(15:00 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 42 for no gain (79-K.Garland).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 42(15:00 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to VAN 45 for 3 yards (94-M.Butler11-H.To'o To'o).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 45(14:32 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 2-A.Abdur-Rahman. 2-A.Abdur-Rahman to TEN 46 for 9 yards (4-W.Burrell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TENN 46(14:01 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to TEN 46 for no gain (94-M.Butler13-D.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TENN 46(13:32 - 4th) 9-R.Griffin to TEN 47 for -1 yard (27-Q.Crouch22-J.McCollough).
|Penalty
|
4 & 2 - TENN 47(12:19 - 4th) Penalty on VAN 7-C.Johnson False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 47. No Play.
|No Gain
|
4 & 7 - TENN 48(12:19 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Pierce.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 48(12:19 - 4th) 12-J.Shrout incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-G.Jeudy at VAN 35. 6-G.Jeudy to TEN 35 for 30 yards (1-T.Flowers).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 35(12:15 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 30 for 5 yards (94-M.Butler). Penalty on VAN 75-B.Cox Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 35. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - TENN 45(12:04 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to TEN 44 for 1 yard (27-Q.Crouch).
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - TENN 44(11:40 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 21-K.Brooks. 21-K.Brooks to TEN 44 for no gain (22-J.McCollough).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - TENN 44(11:00 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TENN 44(10:32 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 37 yards from TEN 44. 3-E.Gray to TEN 11 for 4 yards (8-A.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 11(10:25 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 11 for no gain (99-M.Langham).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VANDY 11(10:15 - 4th) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 13 for 2 yards (12-B.DeVault-Smith57-D.Birchmeier).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - VANDY 13(9:34 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Chandler.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - VANDY 13(8:56 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks punts 46 yards from TEN 13 to VAN 41 fair catch by 7-C.Johnson. Team penalty on VAN Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 41(8:43 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 41(8:43 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 42 for 17 yards (27-Q.Crouch).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 42(8:16 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 21-K.Brooks. Penalty on VAN 54-T.Steen Holding 10 yards enforced at TEN 42. No Play.
|+20 YD
|
1 & 20 - TENN 48(8:06 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan to TEN 32 for 20 yards (14-K.Lawrence1-T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 32(7:51 - 4th) 21-K.Brooks to TEN 31 for 1 yard (58-O.Thomas). Team penalty on TEN 12 players declined. Team penalty on TEN Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at TEN 31.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 16(7:29 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 86-B.Bresnahan. 86-B.Bresnahan runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 4th) 32-S.Fuller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 4th) 37-P.Cooke kicks 35 yards from VAN 35. 0-B.Thompson to TEN 26 for -4 yards.
|+74 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 26(7:20 - 4th) 15-H.Bailey complete to 1-V.Jones. 1-V.Jones runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:20 - 4th) 39-T.Wilson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 4th) 37-P.Brooks kicks 40 yards from TEN 35 to VAN 25 fair catch by 28-A.George.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:03 - 4th) 8-K.Seals incomplete. Intended for 2-A.Abdur-Rahman.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 25(6:57 - 4th) 25-M.Pryor to VAN 27 for 2 yards (11-H.To'o To'o).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 8 - TENN 27(6:20 - 4th) 8-K.Seals complete to 88-J.Harrison. 88-J.Harrison to VAN 30 for 3 yards (0-B.Thompson).
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - TENN 30(5:50 - 4th) 95-H.Smith punts 56 yards from VAN 30 to the TEN 14 downed by 11-T.Alexander.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 14(5:40 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 27 for 13 yards (13-B.Harris).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 27(4:56 - 4th) 3-E.Gray to TEN 35 for 8 yards (50-E.Barr23-J.Mahoney).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - VANDY 35(4:09 - 4th) 20-J.Small to TEN 40 for 5 yards (50-E.Barr).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 40(3:30 - 4th) 20-J.Small to VAN 43 for 17 yards (33-D.Jerkins).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 43(2:50 - 4th) 21-D.Beckwith to VAN 31 for 12 yards (13-B.Harris).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VANDY 31(2:11 - 4th) 21-D.Beckwith to VAN 25 for 6 yards (26-A.Orji13-B.Harris). Penalty on TEN 76-J.Spraggins Holding 10 yards enforced at VAN 30. No Play.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 19 - VANDY 40(1:54 - 4th) 20-J.Small to VAN 28 for 12 yards (50-E.Barr6-G.Jeudy).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - VANDY 28(1:12 - 4th) 20-J.Small to VAN 23 for 5 yards (46-M.Spencer).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 2 - VANDY 23(0:40 - 4th) 20-J.Small to VAN 19 for 4 yards (50-E.Barr46-M.Spencer).
