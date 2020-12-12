|
|
|UTAH
|COLO
Utah defense, Jordan shine in 38-21 win over No. 21 Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Ty Jordan scored twice, including a game-sealing 66-yard TD burst, and Utah's revamped defense forced three turnovers to help the Utes rally past No. 21 Colorado 38-21 on a snowy Saturday to thwart the Buffaloes' Pac-12 title hopes.
The soon-to-be-unseated Pac-12 South champion Utes (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) found their footing on the frozen field in the second half, turning around 21-10 deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points.
Colorado freshman receiver/returner Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, showed off his speed by scoring twice - on an 81-yard punt return and on a 61-yard catch off a bubble screen. But it wasn't enough as the Buffaloes (4-1, 3-1, No. 21 CFP) suffered their first loss under new coach Karl Dorrell during the earliest kickoff (10:05 a.m. local time) in Folsom Field history.
As things currently stand, it ends Colorado's Pac-12 title aspirations. The Buffaloes needed a win along with UCLA beating No. 16 Southern California later Saturday to capture the South. There could be a modification by the league given the cancellation of Washington (3-1, 3-1) and Oregon (3-2, 3-2) due to COVID-19 cases in the Huskies' program. That game was set to determine the North champion.
Colorado's last appearance in the Pac-12 title game was 2016, when the team beat Utah in the regular season finale to wrap up a spot.
Trailing 21-10 moments into the third quarter, Utah began to take over. The Utes - who were penalty-free - had an 18-yard TD run from Jordan and a 20-yard TD catch from Britain Covey to take a 24-21 lead.
Jordan sealed the game with his long run with less than five minutes remaining. Just before that run, Utah's defense came up big by deflecting Sam Noyer's pass on fourth-and-5 at the Utes 34.
This may be a decision the Buffaloes long lament: A fumble on a conservative run play while trying to run out the clock with around 30 seconds remaining until halftime. The Utes turned Jarek Broussard's fumble into a 43-yard field goal by Jadon Redding as time expired to give them some momentum.
Jordan shined in a matchup between two highly touted tailbacks. The freshman finished with 147 yards rushing.
His counterpart, Broussard, started slow but finished with 80 yards, which was well below his 183.3 average. It ended Broussard's string of four straight 100-yard games.
The Buffaloes suffered a huge blow in the first half when they lost linebacker Nate Landman to what appeared to be a lower right leg injury. Using a scooter and wearing a leg brace, the emotional leader of the team returned to the sideline.
His absence was felt in the second half.
Rice gave the Buffaloes a 14-7 lead late in the first half with Colorado's first punt return for a score since Sept. 9, 2017. He also scored on a bubble screen to put the Buffaloes up 21-10 moments in the the third quarter.
Jake Bentley turned in a solid showing. He threw 240 yards and two touchdowns.
THE TAKEAWAY
Utah: The Utes notched their fourth straight win over the Buffaloes.
Colorado: After holding San Diego State and Arizona to no points in the second half, Colorado surrendered 28 against Utah.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
It looks like a one-week stop in the poll for the Buffaloes.
RISE & GRIND
The game was moved from Friday night to Saturday morning to take the place on television of the Michigan-Ohio State contest, which was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program. It marked the earliest kickoff in Folsom Field's history.
Before that, the earliest was when Nebraska and Colorado began at 10:09 a.m. local time on Nov. 23, 2007.
UP NEXT
Utah: Scheduled to play a crossover game against the North Division next weekend. The opponent and place has yet to be determined.
Colorado: To be determined. Could be a crossover game with a North opponent next weekend.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
T. Jordan
22 RB
147 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 19 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
S. Noyer
4 QB
258 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|15
|Rushing
|9
|5
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|432
|377
|Total Plays
|72
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|192
|110
|Rush Attempts
|40
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|240
|267
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|18-39
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.4
|5-44.8
|Return Yards
|55
|82
|Punts - Returns
|3-44
|1-81
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-11
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|240
|PASS YDS
|267
|
|
|192
|RUSH YDS
|110
|
|
|432
|TOTAL YDS
|377
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|20/32
|240
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|17
|147
|2
|66
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|11
|31
|0
|13
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|5
|14
|0
|20
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|11
|9
|76
|1
|20
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|5
|3
|53
|0
|24
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|2
|2
|42
|0
|30
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|4
|3
|34
|1
|20
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|4
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
|C. Fotheringham
|3
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|11-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tupai 92 DE
|M. Tupai
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 21 CB
|C. Phillips III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pututau 99 DL
|T. Pututau
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DE
|D. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mataele 15 DB
|M. Mataele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|3/3
|43
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|3
|29.3
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|3
|14.7
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|14
|80
|0
|18
|
T. Lytle 7 QB
|T. Lytle
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Noyer 4 QB
|S. Noyer
|7
|12
|0
|5
|
A. Clayton 0 RB
|A. Clayton
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Mangham 1 RB
|J. Mangham
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|4
|1
|61
|1
|61
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|4
|3
|52
|0
|41
|
K. Nixon 3 WR
|K. Nixon
|6
|3
|52
|0
|41
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|4
|4
|46
|1
|21
|
D. Arias 22 WR
|D. Arias
|4
|2
|33
|0
|20
|
J. Broussard 23 RB
|J. Broussard
|6
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Davis 28 RB
|J. Davis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stanley 14 WR
|D. Stanley
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Schmanski 86 TE
|C. Schmanski
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 10 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lynch 84 TE
|M. Lynch
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Rakestraw 3 S
|D. Rakestraw
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Landman 53 LB
|N. Landman
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Lewis 23 S
|I. Lewis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Van Diest 31 LB
|J. Van Diest
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 36 LB
|A. Jones
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 21 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wells 26 LB
|C. Wells
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 25 CB
|M. Blackmon
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Thomas 1 LB
|G. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DE
|T. Lang
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Johnson 34 DE
|M. Johnson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sami 99 DT
|J. Sami
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 94 DT
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rodman 91 DT
|N. Rodman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Trujillo 17 CB
|K. Trujillo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Doss 18 DE
|J. Doss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Price 43 K
|E. Price
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Watts 89 P
|J. Watts
|5
|44.8
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|2
|18.5
|22
|0
|
L. Shenault 5 WR
|L. Shenault
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|
M. Bell 13 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|1
|81.0
|81
|1
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35. 18-B.Covey pushed ob at UTH 40 for 40 yards (37-M.Willis).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(14:54 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to COL 36 for 24 yards (36-A.Jones).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(14:15 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles runs ob at COL 27 for 9 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|+17 YD
|
2 & 1 - UTAH 27(13:38 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to COL 10 for 17 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(13:00 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 10(12:51 - 1st) 80-B.Kuithe to COL 7 for 3 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 7(12:08 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:03 - 1st) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:03 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 13-M.Bell to COL 33 for 33 yards (22-J.Noyes). Penalty on COL 41-A.Lyle Holding 10 yards enforced at COL 20.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 10(11:57 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 14 for 4 yards (0-D.Lloyd4-J.Broughton).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 14(11:29 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to COL 21 for 7 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 21(11:05 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Broussard.
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - COLO 21(11:00 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer sacked at COL 15 for -6 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 16 - COLO 15(10:22 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell pushed ob at COL 22 for 7 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 22(9:48 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 42 yards from COL 22. 18-B.Covey to UTH 45 for 9 yards (27-N.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(9:36 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to COL 36 for 19 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(8:58 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to COL 36 for no gain (54-T.Lang36-A.Jones).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(8:22 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to COL 37 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells36-A.Jones).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 37(7:41 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - UTAH 37(7:37 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 32 yards from COL 37 Downed at the COL 5.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 5(7:29 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to COL 8 for 3 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 7 - COLO 8(7:01 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to COL 9 for 1 yard (15-M.Mataele).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - COLO 9(6:26 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Stanley.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - COLO 9(6:21 - 1st) 89-J.Watts punts 53 yards from COL 9. 18-B.Covey to UTH 45 for 7 yards (27-N.Bethel).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(6:10 - 1st) 18-B.Covey to UTH 47 for 2 yards (36-A.Jones34-M.Johnson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 47(5:34 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley to UTH 47 FUMBLES. 8-J.Bentley recovers at the UTH 47. 8-J.Bentley to UTH 47 for no gain (53-N.Landman34-M.Johnson).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 47(4:54 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 46 for -1 yard (53-N.Landman).
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - UTAH 46(4:16 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 34 yards from UTH 46 to COL 20 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 20(4:09 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 20 for no gain (92-M.Tupai).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 20(3:39 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to UTH 39 for 41 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(3:31 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer to UTH 34 FUMBLES (92-M.Tupai). 6-N.Ritchie to UTH 43 for 9 yards (78-W.Sherman).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(3:21 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 45 for 2 yards (1-G.Thomas).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 45(2:40 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 46 for 1 yard (99-J.Sami18-J.Doss).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 46(2:02 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 50 for 4 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - UTAH 50(1:26 - 1st) 33-B.Lennon punts 40 yards from UTH 50 to COL 10 fair catch by 14-D.Stanley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 10(1:19 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 12 for 2 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 12(0:51 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to COL 21 for 9 yards.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 21(0:31 - 1st) 23-J.Broussard to COL 24 for 3 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - COLO 24(0:09 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Broussard.
|+41 YD
|
3 & 7 - COLO 24(0:05 - 1st) 4-S.Noyer complete to 5-L.Shenault. 5-L.Shenault to UTH 35 for 41 yards (8-C.Phillips). Penalty on UTH 8-C.Phillips Pass interference declined.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 35(15:00 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UTH 33 for 2 yards (29-N.Sewell6-N.Ritchie).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 33(14:36 - 2nd) 23-J.Broussard to UTH 27 for 6 yards (0-D.Lloyd92-M.Tupai).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - COLO 27(14:00 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to UTH 22 for 5 yards (9-S.Fotu).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 22(13:25 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer to UTH 21 for 1 yard (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - COLO 21(12:51 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Lynch.
|+21 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 21(12:46 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell runs 21 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTH 99-T.Pututau Offside declined.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 2nd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 65 yards from COL 35. 18-B.Covey to UTH 11 for 11 yards (58-A.Williams).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(12:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 27 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 11(12:37 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 11(12:32 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 11 for no gain (1-G.Thomas34-M.Johnson).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 11(11:58 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 31 for 20 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(11:16 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Bernard.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 31(11:11 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to UTH 32 for 1 yard (36-A.Jones).
|+13 YD
|
3 & 9 - UTAH 32(10:33 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 45 for 13 yards (53-N.Landman).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(9:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham to COL 39 for 16 yards (53-N.Landman).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(9:15 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 25-M.Blackmon at COL 17. 25-M.Blackmon to COL 18 for 1 yard.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 18(9:07 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 6-D.Arias. 6-D.Arias to COL 38 for 20 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 38(8:49 - 2nd) 0-A.Clayton to COL 38 for no gain (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - COLO 38(8:15 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - COLO 38(8:07 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 6-D.Arias. 6-D.Arias to UTH 49 for 13 yards (8-C.Phillips).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 49(7:39 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 5-L.Shenault.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 49(7:33 - 2nd) 0-A.Clayton to UTH 45 for 4 yards (99-T.Pututau9-S.Fotu).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - COLO 45(6:53 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 13-M.Bell. 13-M.Bell to UTH 36 for 9 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 36(6:19 - 2nd) 1-J.Mangham to UTH 37 for -1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - COLO 37(5:42 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Schmanski.
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - COLO 37(5:36 - 2nd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice.
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - COLO 37(5:30 - 2nd) 89-J.Watts punts 37 yards from UTH 37 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(5:21 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley to UTH 23 for 3 yards (53-N.Landman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UTAH 23(4:45 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kuithe.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 7 - UTAH 23(4:40 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 34 for 11 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 34(4:02 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 35 for 1 yard (54-T.Lang36-A.Jones).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 9 - UTAH 35(3:21 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 47 for 12 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(2:39 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 89-C.Fortheringham.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 47(2:35 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 46 for -1 yard (26-C.Wells36-A.Jones).
|Sack
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 46(1:57 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley sacked at UTH 39 for -7 yards (26-C.Wells).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - UTAH 39(1:48 - 2nd) 33-B.Lennon punts 42 yards from UTH 39. 2-B.Rice runs 81 yards for a touchdown.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:30 - 2nd) 37-M.Willis kicks 60 yards from COL 35. 18-B.Covey to UTH 42 for 37 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 42(1:20 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 42(1:15 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles pushed ob at UTH 43 for 1 yard (31-J.Van Diest).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - COLO 43(1:06 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - COLO 43(1:00 - 2nd) 37-J.March punts 34 yards from UTH 43 Downed at the COL 23.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(0:10 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey pushed ob at COL 33 for 7 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 33(0:07 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to COL 25 for 8 yards.
|Field Goal
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:03 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 5-L.Shenault to COL 39 for 39 yards (55-A.Mata'afa).
|+61 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(14:50 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 2-B.Rice. 2-B.Rice runs 61 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:39 - 3rd) 43-E.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:39 - 3rd) 37-M.Willis kicks 40 yards from COL 35 to UTH 25 fair catch by. Penalty on COL 12-Q.Perry Facemasking 15 yards enforced at UTH 25.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 40(14:39 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to COL 25 for 35 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 25(13:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to COL 18 for 7 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - COLO 18(13:20 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:14 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 6-D.Arias.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 25(13:07 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon pushed ob at COL 31 for 6 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 31(12:35 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 14-D.Stanley. 14-D.Stanley pushed ob at COL 34 for 3 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 34(11:56 - 3rd) 89-J.Watts punts 46 yards from COL 34 to UTH 20 fair catch by 18-B.Covey.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(11:20 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley to UTH 15 for -5 yards.
|+30 YD
|
2 & 15 - UTAH 15(10:35 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to UTH 45 for 30 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(10:28 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 45(9:48 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 50 for 5 yards (23-I.Lewis).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - UTAH 50(9:07 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to COL 44 for 6 yards (17-K.Trujillo).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:03 - 3rd) 18-B.Covey to COL 50 FUMBLES. 18-B.Covey to COL 50 for no gain (3-D.Rakestraw). Penalty on COL 3-D.Rakestraw Offside 5 yards enforced at COL 44. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - UTAH 39(8:23 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley to COL 36 for 3 yards (91-N.Rodman).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 36(7:42 - 3rd) 80-B.Kuithe to COL 31 for 5 yards (31-J.Van Diest36-A.Jones).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(7:39 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan. Penalty on COL 26-C.Wells Pass interference 5 yards enforced at COL 31. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 26(7:10 - 3rd) 3-M.Bernard to COL 30 for -4 yards (26-C.Wells).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 14 - UTAH 30(6:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at COL 20 for 10 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|+20 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 20(6:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 3rd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 50(4:56 - 3rd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 50 for no gain (3-D.Rakestraw).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 50(4:13 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to COL 37 for 13 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(4:06 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 22-T.Jordan.
|+20 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(3:28 - 3rd) 3-M.Bernard to COL 17 for 20 yards (25-M.Blackmon).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 17(2:48 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to COL 7 for 10 yards (3-D.Rakestraw26-C.Wells).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 7 - UTAH 7(2:10 - 3rd) 3-M.Bernard to COL 10 for -3 yards (34-M.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 10(2:10 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to COL 1 for 9 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 1(1:29 - 3rd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 86-D.Kincaid.
|-4 YD
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 1(1:23 - 3rd) to COL 1 FUMBLES. recovers at the COL 1. to COL 5 for -4 yards (36-A.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 5(0:56 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 7 for 2 yards (99-T.Pututau).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 8 - COLO 7(0:19 - 3rd) 23-J.Broussard to COL 6 for -1 yard (29-N.Sewell).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 9 - COLO 6(0:19 - 3rd) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to COL 16 for 10 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 16(14:38 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer complete to 23-J.Broussard. 23-J.Broussard to COL 21 for 5 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 5 - COLO 21(14:07 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 39 for 18 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 39(13:35 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to COL 35 for -4 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 14 - COLO 35(13:28 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - COLO 35(13:28 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - COLO 35(13:08 - 4th) 89-J.Watts punts 46 yards from COL 35. 18-B.Covey to UTH 47 for 28 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 47(12:45 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley scrambles pushed ob at COL 49 for 4 yards (31-J.Van Diest).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - COLO 49(12:04 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley to COL 43 for 6 yards (21-C.Gonzalez).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 43(11:30 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to COL 31 for 12 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 31(10:53 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to COL 32 for -1 yard (1-G.Thomas).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 11 - COLO 32(10:09 - 4th) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to COL 25 for 7 yards (3-D.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - COLO 25(9:24 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to COL 25 for no gain (36-A.Jones26-C.Wells).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - COLO 25(9:24 - 4th) 97-J.Redding 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:19 - 4th) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to COL End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:46 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 30 for 5 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - UTAH 30(8:46 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer to COL 33 for 3 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - UTAH 33(7:43 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 40 for 7 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(7:10 - 4th) 23-J.Broussard to COL 42 for 2 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 42(6:32 - 4th) 7-T.Lytle complete to 28-J.Davis. 28-J.Davis pushed ob at COL 46 for 4 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 4 - UTAH 46(6:03 - 4th) 7-T.Lytle to UTH 39 for 15 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(5:33 - 4th) 28-J.Davis to UTH 35 for 4 yards (0-D.Lloyd15-M.Mataele).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 35(5:33 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 3-K.Nixon.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 35(5:33 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer to UTH 34 for 1 yard (90-D.Kaufusi). Team penalty on COL Illegal formation declined.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - UTAH 34(4:59 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 4th) 22-J.Noyes kicks 62 yards from UTH 35. 2-B.Rice to COL 18 for 15 yards (32-M.Anae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(4:38 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 18(4:30 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 2-B.Rice.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 18(4:24 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 23-J.Broussard.
|No Gain
|
4 & 10 - UTAH 18(4:20 - 4th) 4-S.Noyer incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - COLO 18(4:16 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to COL 18 for no gain (94-J.Jordan).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - COLO 18(3:32 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan to COL 19 for -1 yard (34-M.Johnson54-T.Lang).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - COLO 19(2:43 - 4th) 22-T.Jordan pushed ob at COL 20 for -1 yard (3-D.Rakestraw).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 12 - COLO 20(2:28 - 4th) 97-J.Redding 38 yards Field Goal is Good. Team penalty on COL Offside declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 4th) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 2-B.Rice to COL 22 for 22 yards (9-S.Fotu).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - COLO 22(2:17 - 4th) 7-T.Lytle complete to 3-K.Nixon. 3-K.Nixon to COL 27 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - COLO 27(2:01 - 4th) 7-T.Lytle incomplete. Intended for 86-C.Schmanski.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - COLO 27(1:54 - 4th) 7-T.Lytle incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jackson.
|No Gain
|
4 & 5 - COLO 27(1:50 - 4th) 7-T.Lytle incomplete. Intended for 84-M.Lynch.
-
AKRON
BUFF
0
42
3rd 9:26 CBSSN
-
NAVY
ARMY
0
3
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP3
-
13CSTCAR
TROY
21
16
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
WISC
16IOWA
0
3
2nd 7:36 FS1
-
17UNC
10MIAMI
24
3
2nd 10:48 ABC
-
22OKLAST
BAYLOR
28
0
2nd 11:02 ESPN
-
HOU
MEMP
3
3
2nd 11:26 ESP2
-
DUKE
FSU
0
21
1st 4:10 ACCN
-
TENN
VANDY
7
7
2nd 15:00 SECN
-
FAU
USM
31
45
Final CBSSN
-
PITT
GATECH
34
20
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS
43
45
Final ESP3
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
70
7
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
SJST
20
30
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
14NWEST
10
28
Final ESP2
-
MICHST
PSU
24
39
Final ABC
-
NILL
EMICH
33
41
Final ESP3
-
1BAMA
ARK
52
3
Final ESPN
-
9UGA
25MIZZOU
49
14
Final SECN
-
WMICH
BALLST
27
30
Final ESP+
-
UTAH
21COLO
38
21
Final FOX
-
WAKE
LVILLE
21
45
Final ACCN
-
RUT
MD
27
24
Final/OT BTN
-
MINN
NEB
24
17
Final FS1
-
UAB
RICE
21
16
Final ESP3
-
APLST
GAS
0
045 O/U
+9
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
BOISE
WYO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 6:00pm CBSSN
-
LSU
6FLA
0
066.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
LATECH
TCU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
15USC
UCLA
0
064 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
050.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
064 O/U
-2.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
STNFRD
OREGST
0
054 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
18BYU
0
047 O/U
-17
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
NMEX
0
056.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
HAWAII
0
059.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 11:00pm
-
MISS
5TXAM
0
0
PPD CBS
-
CHARLO
MRSHL
0
0
CBSSN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
0
ESP3
-
MICH
4OHIOST
0
0
FOX
-
11OKLA
WVU
0
0
ABC
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
0
ESP3
-
UIW
ARKST
0
0
ESP3
-
20TEXAS
KANSAS
0
0
ESP2
-
PURDUE
12IND
0
0
BTN
-
8CINCY
24TULSA
0
0
ESP2
-
CAL
WASHST
0
0
FOX
-
WASH
OREG
0
0
FOX
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
0
CBSSN