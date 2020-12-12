|
|
|UVA
|VATECH
Herbert and Hokies snap skid, beating Virginia 33-15
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Khalil Herbert ran for 162 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, and Virginia Tech ended a four-game slide with a 33-15 victory against rival Virginia on Saturday night.
The Hokies (5-6, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a big play from Tayvion Robinson, who turned a short pass from Braxton Burmeister into a 60-yard TD, a scoring run from wide receiver Tre Turner and four field goals from Brian Johnson to regain the Commonwealth Cup.
Virginia (5-5, 4-5) had its four-game win streak end. The Cavaliers drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with their first possession, but managed just 71 yards the rest of the half while the Hokies scored all five times they had the ball to lead 27-7 at halftime.
Turner's 6-yard run capped a 17-play drive to give the Hokies a 10-7 lead, and after Johnson's second field goal and a Virginia punt, Herbert bolted off the right side and raced untouched down the center of the field for his longest run of the season.
On Virginia Tech's next possession, with halftime looming, Burmeister hit Robinson along the Hokies sideline, he spun away from cornerback De'Vante Cross and raced down the sideline, scoring 31 seconds before the half.
The Cavaliers earlier failed to cash in on a muffed punt after taking over at Virginia Tech's 24. Two runs netted three yards, Brennan Armstrong misfired on a pass and Brian Delaney's 39-yard field-goal try missed, the first by a kicker against the Hokies all season.
After halftime, the Cavaliers executed a fake punt to keep a drive alive, but three consecutive incompletions by Armstrong forced them to punt for real four plays later.
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: The Cavalier's offense looked discombobulated after the opening drive, and Armstrong, after back-to-back 400-total yard performances, was well contained when he tucked the ball to run and was under increasing pressure when he dropped to throw.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies had struggled in recent weeks converting on third down, with just seven conversions in 22 tries combined in losses to Pittsburgh and Clemson, but they had no trouble against the Cavaliers, converting their first seven and 9 of 16 overall.
UP NEXT
Both teams will hope for bowl invitations on Dec. 20.
---
---
|
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
259 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 23 RuYds
|
|
K. Herbert
21 RB
162 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|322
|464
|Total Plays
|68
|67
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|55
|252
|Rush Attempts
|21
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|267
|212
|Comp. - Att.
|26-47
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|9.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-41
|7-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.8
|3-33.0
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-27
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|267
|PASS YDS
|212
|
|
|55
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|464
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|25/46
|259
|2
|2
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|15
|23
|0
|13
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
|W. Taulapapa
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Davis Jr. 81 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|10
|3
|75
|0
|33
|
B. Kemp IV 4 RB
|B. Kemp IV
|13
|9
|73
|0
|18
|
T. Poljan 87 TE
|T. Poljan
|7
|5
|66
|1
|23
|
T. Jana 13 WR
|T. Jana
|4
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
K. Thompson 99 QB
|K. Thompson
|3
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
A. Yavinsky 46 FB
|A. Yavinsky
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Henry 17 WR
|R. Henry
|5
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|4
|3
|4
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Grant 1 CB
|N. Grant
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Zandier 0 LB
|Z. Zandier
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gahm 56 LB
|M. Gahm
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gaines 38 DB
|E. Gaines
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Atariwa 95 DL
|A. Atariwa
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alonso 91 DE
|M. Alonso
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blount 29 S
|J. Blount
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cross 15 S
|D. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Brown 43 LB
|E. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 7 LB
|N. Taylor
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Christ 50 T
|T. Christ
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 76 NT
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Delaney 26 K
|B. Delaney
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Griffin 2 P
|N. Griffin
|5
|41.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Simpson 31 RB
|S. Simpson
|2
|26.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|15/22
|212
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Herbert 21 RB
|K. Herbert
|20
|162
|1
|76
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|14
|58
|0
|11
|
B. Burmeister 3 QB
|B. Burmeister
|7
|36
|0
|12
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
C. Hodge 85 WR
|C. Hodge
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 83 WR
|T. Robinson
|6
|5
|98
|1
|60
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|5
|3
|67
|0
|41
|
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|5
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
C. Hodge 85 WR
|C. Hodge
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. DeIuliis 89 TE
|D. DeIuliis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Blackshear 6 RB
|R. Blackshear
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Barno 38 DL
|A. Barno
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taylor 24 DB
|D. Taylor
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 22 DB
|C. Conner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ashby 23 LB
|R. Ashby
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 5 DL
|J. Hewitt
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Rudolph 48 DB
|L. Rudolph
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pollard 96 DL
|N. Pollard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuga 58 DL
|J. Fuga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 9 DL
|J. Reed
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatman 27 DB
|A. Chatman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|4/4
|47
|3/3
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|3
|33.0
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
|J. Mitchell
|3
|3.7
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 26 for 1 yard (0-Z.Zandier29-J.Blount).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 9 - VATECH 26(14:40 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 33 for 7 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+39 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 33(13:57 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at UVA 28 for 39 yards (15-D.Cross).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(13:10 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to UVA 29 for -1 yard (1-N.Grant7-N.Taylor).
|+18 YD
|
2 & 11 - VATECH 29(12:28 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to UVA 11 for 18 yards (9-C.King). Penalty on VT 77-C.Darrisaw Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 27.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 19 - VATECH 37(12:00 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister to UVA 29 for 8 yards (76-J.Redmond56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 29(11:20 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 83-T.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 29(11:17 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(11:12 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 33 for 8 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - UVA 33(10:36 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - UVA 33(10:32 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 36 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 36(10:06 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to UVA 39 for 3 yards (23-R.Ashby4-D.Hollifield).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 39(9:41 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 47 for 14 yards (9-J.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(9:05 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to VT 44 for 3 yards (24-D.Taylor4-D.Hollifield).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 44(8:23 - 1st) 99-K.Thompson to VT 45 for -1 yard (4-D.Hollifield41-J.Griffin).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 8 - UVA 45(7:42 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to VT 35 for 10 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(7:10 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 35(7:03 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 35(6:58 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 22 for 13 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 22(6:24 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to VT 19 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 19(6:00 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 11 for 8 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 11(5:39 - 1st) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 99-K.Thompson. 99-K.Thompson runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:33 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:33 - 1st) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(5:33 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 28 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 28(4:51 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to VT 31 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 31(4:10 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 35 for 4 yards (1-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(3:28 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 6-R.Blackshear.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 35(3:22 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs ob at VT 46 for 11 yards.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(2:48 - 1st) 0-J.Holston to VT 50 for 4 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 50(2:15 - 1st) 21-K.Herbert to UVA 49 for 1 yard (9-C.King).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - VATECH 49(1:33 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to UVA 44 for 5 yards (1-N.Grant).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 44(1:04 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 44(0:54 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 44(0:47 - 1st) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 85-C.Hodge. 85-C.Hodge runs ob at UVA 33 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(0:08 - 1st) 0-J.Holston to UVA 25 for 8 yards (9-C.King1-N.Grant).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 25(15:00 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to UVA 24 for 1 yard (91-M.Alonso90-J.Carter).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 24(14:23 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to UVA 22 for 2 yards (9-C.King).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 22(13:57 - 2nd) 0-J.Holston to UVA 21 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa). Penalty on UVA 95-A.Atariwa Facemasking 11 yards enforced at UVA 21.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 10(13:34 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to UVA 6 for 4 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 6(13:00 - 2nd) 11-T.Turner runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:53 - 2nd) Team penalty on VT Offside 5 yards enforced at UVA 25. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 30(12:53 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 36 for 6 yards (38-A.Barno).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - UVA 36(12:30 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - UVA 36(12:22 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 39 for 3 yards (38-A.Barno24-D.Taylor).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UVA 39(11:35 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 37 yards from UVA 39. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 24 FUMBLES. 53-H.Stewart to VT 24 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 24(11:26 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to VT 21 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo23-R.Ashby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - UVA 21(10:58 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong to VT 21 for no gain (24-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - UVA 21(10:20 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson.
|No Good
|
4 & 7 - UVA 21(10:15 - 2nd) 26-B.Delaney 39 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(10:10 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 86-N.Gallo. 86-N.Gallo pushed ob at VT 29 for 8 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 29(9:34 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 29 for no gain (95-A.Atariwa43-E.Brown).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 29(8:50 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell pushed ob at UVA 30 for 41 yards (9-C.King).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(8:11 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at UVA 28 for 2 yards (43-E.Brown).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 28(7:31 - 2nd) 85-C.Hodge to UVA 30 for -2 yards (7-N.Taylor29-J.Blount).
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - VATECH 30(6:45 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 11-T.Turner.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 30(6:39 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:34 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 31-S.Simpson.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 25(6:30 - 2nd) 31-S.Simpson to UVA 35 for 10 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(5:58 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 35 for no gain (17-D.Deablo).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 35(5:26 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 39 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - UVA 39(4:45 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - UVA 39(4:41 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 40 yards from UVA 39. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 24 for 3 yards (18-H.Mitchell8-D.Bratton).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) 96-J.Romo kicks 60 yards from VT 35 out of bounds at the UVA 5.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 35(4:26 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana runs ob at UVA 41 for 6 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - UVA 41(4:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 17-R.Henry. 17-R.Henry to UVA 47 for 6 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 47(3:51 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 50 for 3 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - UVA 50(3:11 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles to VT 47 for 3 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - UVA 47(2:35 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 99-K.Thompson.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - UVA 47(2:31 - 2nd) 2-N.Griffin punts 33 yards from VT 47 to VT 14 fair catch by 82-J.Mitchell.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 14(2:24 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 28 for 14 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(2:05 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 32 for 4 yards (90-J.Carter56-M.Gahm).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - VATECH 32(1:41 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 34 for 2 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 4 - VATECH 34(0:58 - 2nd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 40 for 6 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+60 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(0:42 - 2nd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:31 - 2nd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:31 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan pushed ob at UVA 40 for 15 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 40(0:25 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to VT 49 for 11 yards (24-D.Taylor).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 49(0:10 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at VT 43 for 6 yards. Penalty on UVA 54-R.Nelson Holding 10 yards enforced at VT 49. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - UVA 41(0:02 - 2nd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 48 FUMBLES. 5-B.Armstrong to UVA 42 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 33 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner).
|Sack
|
2 & 2 - UVA 33(14:35 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 24 for -9 yards. Penalty on UVA 72-R.Swoboda Holding declined. (38-A.Barno).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 11 - UVA 24(14:11 - 3rd) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 29 for 5 yards (96-N.Pollard4-D.Hollifield).
|+8 YD
|
4 & 6 - UVA 29(13:30 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin complete to 6-N.Jackson. 6-N.Jackson to UVA 37 for 8 yards (48-L.Rudolph).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 37(13:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 37(13:08 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - UVA 37(12:56 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 87-T.Poljan.
|Punt
|
4 & 10 - UVA 37(12:52 - 3rd) 2-N.Griffin punts 50 yards from UVA 37. 82-J.Mitchell to VT 21 for 8 yards (47-T.Harrison8-D.Bratton).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 21(12:39 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 23 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 23(12:01 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 30 for 7 yards (9-C.King).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 30(11:20 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 33 for 3 yards (29-J.Blount).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 33(10:45 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston to VT 36 for 3 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 7 - VATECH 36(10:10 - 3rd) 0-J.Holston pushed ob at VT 47 for 11 yards (6-N.Jackson).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 47(9:30 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 82-J.Mitchell. 82-J.Mitchell runs ob at UVA 30 for 23 yards.
|-7 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 30(8:46 - 3rd) 83-T.Robinson to UVA 37 for -7 yards (15-D.Cross91-M.Alonso).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - VATECH 37(8:16 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to UVA 37 for no gain (56-M.Gahm).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 17 - VATECH 37(7:48 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles pushed ob at UVA 30 for 7 yards (38-E.Gaines).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - VATECH 30(7:19 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:14 - 3rd) 93-B.Johnson kicks 65 yards from VT 35. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 28 for 28 yards (22-C.Conner19-J.Walker).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UVA 28(7:14 - 3rd) Penalty on VT 45-T.Eller Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at UVA 28. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 43(7:04 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 50 for 7 yards (38-A.Barno). Penalty on UVA 69-C.Glaser Holding 10 yards enforced at UVA 50.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 13 - UVA 40(6:40 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan to UVA 47 for 7 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+12 YD
|
2 & 6 - UVA 47(6:07 - 3rd) 31-S.Simpson to VT 41 for 12 yards (24-D.Taylor5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(5:33 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UVA 41(5:27 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 10 - UVA 41(5:22 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to VT 23 for 18 yards (41-J.Griffin).
|+23 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 23(4:57 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 87-T.Poljan. 87-T.Poljan runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(4:50 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to VT End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) 66-J.Duenkel kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 25(4:50 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert to VT 27 for 2 yards (90-J.Carter).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 8 - VATECH 27(4:15 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson pushed ob at VT 38 for 11 yards (38-E.Gaines).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 38(3:38 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete.
|-2 YD
|
2 & 10 - VATECH 38(3:31 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 6-R.Blackshear. 6-R.Blackshear to VT 36 for -2 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 12 - VATECH 36(2:54 - 3rd) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 83-T.Robinson. 83-T.Robinson to VT 47 for 11 yards (38-E.Gaines).
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - VATECH 47(2:15 - 3rd) 85-P.Moore punts 39 yards from VT 47 to UVA 14 fair catch by 4-B.Kemp. Team penalty on VT False start 5 yards enforced at UVA 14.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 19(2:07 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to UVA 48 for 29 yards.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 48(1:35 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 47 for -1 yard (38-A.Barno).
|Int
|
2 & 11 - UVA 47(0:55 - 3rd) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis INTERCEPTED by 44-D.Strong at VT 34. 44-D.Strong to UVA 39 for 27 yards (81-L.Davis5-B.Armstrong).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 39(0:39 - 3rd) 21-K.Herbert pushed ob at UVA 24 for 15 yards (0-Z.Zandier).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 24(15:00 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to UVA 12 for 12 yards (9-C.King).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 12(14:25 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to UVA 15 for -3 yards (0-Z.Zandier7-N.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 13 - VATECH 15(13:41 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to UVA 13 for 2 yards (91-M.Alonso56-M.Gahm).
|No Gain
|
3 & 11 - VATECH 13(13:57 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister incomplete. Intended for 82-J.Mitchell.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 11 - VATECH 13(12:52 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:47 - 4th) 93-B.Johnson kicks 63 yards from VT 35. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 26 for 24 yards (19-J.Walker55-A.Rosa).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 26(12:41 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 26(12:35 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to UVA 27 for 1 yard (38-A.Barno9-J.Reed).
|+14 YD
|
3 & 9 - UVA 27(12:00 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 41 for 14 yards (17-D.Deablo).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 41(11:39 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis to VT 46 for 13 yards (44-D.Strong).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 46(11:16 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong to VT 41 for 5 yards (58-J.Fuga).
|Sack
|
2 & 5 - UVA 41(10:52 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at VT 46 for -5 yards (27-A.Chatman).
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - UVA 46(10:13 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 48 for -6 yards (23-R.Ashby).
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - UVA 48(9:27 - 4th) 2-N.Griffin punts 49 yards from UVA 48 Downed at the VT 3.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 3(9:16 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 11 for 8 yards (9-C.King29-J.Blount).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 2 - VATECH 11(8:35 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 20 for 9 yards (1-N.Grant).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 20(7:49 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 25 for 5 yards (50-T.Christ).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 25(7:03 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 29 for 4 yards (9-C.King7-N.Taylor).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - VATECH 29(6:18 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 31 for 2 yards (56-M.Gahm).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 31(5:36 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister complete to 89-D.Deiuliis. 89-D.Deiuliis to VT 36 for 5 yards (38-E.Gaines).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 5 - VATECH 36(5:24 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 39 for 3 yards (0-Z.Zandier91-M.Alonso).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 39(5:22 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister to VT 44 for 5 yards (6-N.Jackson). Team penalty on VT Illegal motion 5 yards enforced at VT 39. No Play.
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - VATECH 34(5:06 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 50-T.Christ Offside 5 yards enforced at VT 34. No Play.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 2 - VATECH 39(4:49 - 4th) 3-B.Burmeister scrambles pushed ob at VT 38 for -1 yard (6-N.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - VATECH 38(4:05 - 4th) 85-P.Moore punts 31 yards from VT 38 out of bounds at the UVA 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - UVA 31(3:58 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 4-B.Kemp. 4-B.Kemp to UVA 36 for 5 yards (44-D.Strong22-C.Conner).
|Int
|
2 & 5 - UVA 36(3:36 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 4-B.Kemp INTERCEPTED by 17-D.Deablo at VT 34. 17-D.Deablo to VT 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - VATECH 34(3:30 - 4th) Team penalty on VT Illegal substitution 5 yards enforced at VT 34. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - VATECH 29(3:30 - 4th) 21-K.Herbert to VT 29 for no gain (9-C.King91-M.Alonso).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 15 - VATECH 29(3:24 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 30 for 1 yard (29-J.Blount).
|Penalty
|
3 & 14 - VATECH 30(2:30 - 4th) Team penalty on VT Delay of game 5 yards enforced at VT 30. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 19 - VATECH 25(2:30 - 4th) 0-J.Holston to VT 26 for 1 yard (95-A.Atariwa6-N.Jackson).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - VATECH 26(1:43 - 4th) 85-P.Moore punts 29 yards from VT 26 Downed at the UVA 45. Penalty on UVA 32-J.Ahern Running into kicker declined.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - UVA 45(1:34 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong sacked at UVA 38 for -7 yards (5-J.Hewitt).
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - UVA 38(1:08 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|+33 YD
|
3 & 17 - UVA 38(1:03 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 81-L.Davis. 81-L.Davis runs ob at VT 29 for 33 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 29(0:54 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - UVA 29(0:50 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong scrambles runs ob at VT 16 for 13 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UVA 16(0:42 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UVA 16(0:37 - 4th) Penalty on UVA 76-J.Redmond False start 5 yards enforced at VT 16. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - UVA 21(0:37 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong complete to 31-S.Simpson. 31-S.Simpson to VT 18 for 3 yards (22-C.Conner).
|No Gain
|
3 & 12 - UVA 18(0:15 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 81-L.Davis.
|No Gain
|
4 & 12 - UVA 18(0:05 - 4th) 5-B.Armstrong incomplete. Intended for 17-R.Henry.
