|NEVADA
|SJST
San Jose St. beats Nevada, advances to MWC Championship game
LAS VEGAS (AP) Tyler Nevens had 12 carries for a career-high 184 yards, including an explosive 69-yard touchdown burst, and San Jose State overcame its biggest halftime deficit of the season to beat Nevada 30-20 on Friday night and clinch the program's first berth in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.
San Jose State (6-0, 6-0), which trailed 20-7 at halftime, is off to its best start since the Spartans went 13-0 in 1939 and plays Boise State in the title game on Dec. 18.
Freshman Shamar Garrett caught the opening kickoff of the second half at the 2, ran up the right hashmark to about the 25 and broke left before racing along the sideline to trim SJSU's deficit to 20-14. On its ensuing drive, the Wolf Pack moved to San Jose State's 1 before, on second-and-goal, Jay Kavika forced a fumble by Toa Taua that was recovered by Jay Lenard. Derrick Deese Jr.'s 5-yard touchdown catch capped a 12-play, 99-yard drive with 2:34 left in the third quarter and Nevens' scoring run gave the Spartans a 27-20 lead about two minutes later.
Taua had 11 carries for 96 yards for Nevada (6-2, 6-2).
Junior Cade Hall had 2 1/2 sacks, including a pair on back-to-back plays on Nevada's final offensive possession. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound defensive end has eight sacks this season, tied for eighth most in the country.
SJSU had 196 of its 200 yards rushing in the second half and finished with 506 totals yards.
Nevada, which turnover the ball in the first half, lost four fumbles after halftime.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|18
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|14
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|398
|506
|Total Plays
|74
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|138
|200
|Rush Attempts
|26
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|260
|306
|Comp. - Att.
|33-48
|20-30
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|11-93
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|31
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-31
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|260
|PASS YDS
|306
|
|
|138
|RUSH YDS
|200
|
|
|398
|TOTAL YDS
|506
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Strong 12 QB
|C. Strong
|33/48
|260
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Doubs 7 WR
|R. Doubs
|14
|9
|75
|0
|19
|
T. Horton 20 WR
|T. Horton
|8
|6
|62
|0
|16
|
C. Turner 19 TE
|C. Turner
|8
|4
|49
|1
|22
|
M. Stovall 1 WR
|M. Stovall
|9
|7
|37
|0
|8
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|5
|5
|32
|0
|11
|
A. Morrow 25 RB
|A. Morrow
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Lee 2 RB
|D. Lee
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Ross 81 WR
|C. Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bradford 31 DB
|M. Bradford
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 30 LB
|L. Hall
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Muhammad 4 DB
|E. Muhammad
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Henley 11 LB
|D. Henley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Touray 10 LB
|L. Touray
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 92 DT
|A. Johnson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robins 1 DB
|B. Robins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bradley 34 LB
|J. Bradley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hammond 98 DE
|S. Hammond
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mahannah 53 DT
|Z. Mahannah
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Swint 38 DB
|C. Swint
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 44 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 45 LB
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Toomer 7 DE
|K. Toomer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|2/3
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Diaz 49 K
|J. Diaz
|3
|46.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Jernagin 5 WR
|I. Jernagin
|3
|20.3
|28
|0
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|20/30
|306
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nevens 23 RB
|T. Nevens
|12
|184
|1
|69
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|8
|29
|0
|10
|
N. Nash 16 QB
|N. Nash
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Starkel 17 QB
|N. Starkel
|3
|-11
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|10
|7
|156
|0
|57
|
T. Walker 10 WR
|T. Walker
|11
|7
|80
|0
|26
|
J. Braddock 13 WR
|J. Braddock
|1
|1
|33
|1
|33
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|4
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
|D. Deese Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 S
|T. Webb
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Matau 8 LB
|A. Matau
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lenard 27 S
|J. Lenard
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shelton 23 CB
|N. Shelton
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 9 LB
|T. Parker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Fehoko 42 DE
|V. Fehoko
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-3
|2.5
|0
|
H. Darden 41 LB
|H. Darden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 12 LB
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hamilton 9 WR
|I. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Greer 21 CB
|M. Greer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lawson 11 LB
|E. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bostic III 25 CB
|C. Bostic III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wright 4 DL
|N. Wright
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Ane 91 DL
|E. Ane
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Mercurio 39 K
|M. Mercurio
|1/2
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Fischer 99 P
|E. Fischer
|1
|51.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Garrett 29 RB
|S. Garrett
|3
|43.7
|98
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Reed 18 CB
|K. Reed
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 65 yards from SJS 35. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 28 for 28 yards (16-R.Tolefree).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(14:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at NEV 40 for 12 yards (18-K.Reed).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(14:18 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for -2 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEVADA 38(13:43 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall pushed ob at NEV 43 for 5 yards (25-C.Bostic).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 43(13:39 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 43 for no gain (45-K.Harmon).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 43(12:55 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz punts 39 yards from NEV 43 to SJS 18 fair catch by 18-K.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+57 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 18(12:47 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 25 for 57 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(12:15 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 25(12:10 - 1st) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 17 for 8 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - SJST 17(11:28 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Good
|
4 & 2 - SJST 17(11:24 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio 34 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(11:18 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 28 for 52 yards (3-T.Webb).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(10:45 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 27 for 1 yard (21-M.Greer96-J.Kakiva).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 27(10:10 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 2-D.Lee. 2-D.Lee to SJS 25 for 2 yards (23-N.Shelton96-J.Kakiva).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - NEVADA 25(9:36 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 7 - NEVADA 25(9:31 - 1st) 43-B.Talton 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 51 yards from NEV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 27 for 13 yards (5-E.Johnson45-T.Price).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 27(9:21 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 32 for 5 yards (30-L.Hall98-S.Hammond).
|-5 YD
|
2 & 5 - SJST 32(8:43 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel to SJS 27 FUMBLES. 16-N.Nash to SJS 27 for no gain (4-E.Muhammad10-L.Touray).
|+19 YD
|
3 & 10 - SJST 27(7:55 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 46 for 19 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(7:27 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 39 for 15 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 39(7:00 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 33 for 6 yards (30-L.Hall31-M.Bradford).
|+33 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 33(6:30 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 13-J.Braddock. 13-J.Braddock runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:22 - 1st) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:22 - 1st) 48-C.Wood kicks 30 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the NEV 35.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(6:22 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at NEV 41 for 6 yards (8-A.Matau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 41(5:54 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - NEVADA 41(5:49 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 46 for 5 yards (12-R.Johnson22-T.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(5:21 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton pushed ob at SJS 46 for 8 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 46(4:53 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall runs ob at SJS 42 for 4 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(4:28 - 1st) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 81-C.Ross.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 42(4:20 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 42 for no gain (18-K.Reed).
|+15 YD
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 42(3:36 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 27 for 15 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(2:57 - 1st) 2-D.Lee to SJS 24 for 3 yards (9-T.Parker92-C.Hall).
|+19 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 24(2:19 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 5 for 19 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - NEVADA 5(1:48 - 1st) 35-T.Taua to SJS 2 for 3 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 2(1:14 - 1st) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(1:10 - 1st) 43-B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:10 - 1st) 49-J.Diaz kicks 62 yards from NEV 35. 29-S.Garrett to SJS 23 for 20 yards (32-G.Miranda45-T.Price).
|+48 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 23(1:04 - 1st) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 29 for 48 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(0:34 - 1st) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 23 for 6 yards (6-T.Williams7-K.Toomer).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - SJST 23(15:00 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 20 for 3 yards (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - SJST 20(14:28 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (30-L.Hall).
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - SJST 20(13:56 - 2nd) 16-N.Nash to NEV 20 for no gain (6-T.Williams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(13:49 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 20(13:45 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 28 for 8 yards (45-K.Harmon).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 28(13:07 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 29 for 1 yard (22-T.Jenkins45-K.Harmon).
|+21 YD
|
4 & 1 - NEVADA 29(12:18 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee pushed ob at NEV 50 for 21 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 50(11:44 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner pushed ob at SJS 43 for 7 yards (8-A.Matau).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 43(11:00 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs pushed ob at SJS 32 for 11 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 32(10:30 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SJS 30 for 2 yards (8-A.Matau).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 30(9:52 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - NEVADA 30(9:42 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to SJS 26 for 4 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|Field Goal
|
4 & 4 - NEVADA 26(9:02 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:56 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(8:56 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to SJS 29 for 4 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 6 - SJST 29(8:24 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 26 for -3 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|Int
|
3 & 9 - SJST 26(7:58 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-T.Williams at SJS 39. 6-T.Williams to SJS 8 for 31 yards (84-B.Gaither).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 2nd) 49-J.Diaz kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to SJS End Zone. touchback.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 25(7:06 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at SJS 30 for 5 yards (11-D.Henley).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - SJST 30(6:37 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - SJST 30(6:32 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to SJS 38 for 8 yards (31-M.Bradford45-T.Price).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(6:08 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 9-I.Hamilton.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - SJST 38(6:01 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Braddock. Penalty on NEV 1-B.Robins Pass interference 12 yards enforced at SJS 38. No Play.
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(5:56 - 2nd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for -4 yards (92-A.Johnson).
|Sack
|
2 & 14 - SJST 46(5:21 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel sacked at SJS 36 for -10 yards (53-Z.Mahannah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - SJST 36(4:36 - 2nd) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Punt
|
4 & 24 - SJST 36(4:30 - 2nd) 99-E.Fischer punts 51 yards from SJS 36 Downed at the NEV 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(4:15 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 13(4:07 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 21 for 8 yards (12-R.Johnson).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 21(3:25 - 2nd) 2-D.Lee to NEV 28 for 7 yards (3-T.Webb9-T.Parker).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(2:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 28(2:51 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 36 for 8 yards (41-H.Darden).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 36(2:23 - 2nd) 35-T.Taua to NEV 38 for 2 yards (8-A.Matau45-K.Harmon).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(2:03 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles pushed ob at NEV 41 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 41(1:51 - 2nd) Penalty on NEV 1-M.Stovall False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 41. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 12 - NEVADA 36(1:51 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 43 for 7 yards.
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 43(1:24 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to SJS 35 for 22 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(0:57 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SJS 32 for 3 yards (9-T.Parker).
|+16 YD
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 32(0:34 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to SJS 16 for 16 yards (18-K.Reed).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(0:22 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 13 for 3 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - NEVADA 13(0:16 - 2nd) Penalty on SJS 78-S.Toia Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 13. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 8(0:16 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner. Penalty on SJS 23-N.Shelton Pass interference offsetting. Team penalty on NEV Ineligible player downfield during passing down offsetting.
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 8(0:09 - 2nd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton.
|No Good
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 8(0:05 - 2nd) 43-B.Talton 25 yards Field Goal is No Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 3rd) 48-C.Wood kicks 44 yards from SJS 35 out of bounds at the NEV 21.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 35(14:46 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 33 for -2 yards (42-V.Fehoko). Team penalty on SJS 12 players 5 yards enforced at NEV 35. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 5 - SJST 40(14:17 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to NEV 42 for 2 yards (22-T.Jenkins).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - SJST 42(13:43 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 50 for 8 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SJST 50(13:19 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 47 for -3 yards (4-N.Wright).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - SJST 47(12:35 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 45 for 8 yards (27-J.Lenard). Penalty on SJS 18-K.Reed Facemasking 15 yards enforced at SJS 45.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(12:05 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 28 for 2 yards (9-T.Parker96-J.Kakiva).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - SJST 28(11:22 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs runs ob at SJS 19 for 9 yards.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 19(10:37 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to SJS 11 for 8 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - SJST 11(10:01 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 7 for 4 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - SJST 7(10:01 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 45-K.Harmon Personal Foul 3 yards enforced at SJS 7. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 4 - SJST 4(9:38 - 3rd) 2-D.Lee to SJS 1 for 3 yards (22-T.Jenkins92-C.Hall).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - SJST 1(8:52 - 3rd) 35-T.Taua to SJS 1 FUMBLES (96-J.Kakiva). 27-J.Lenard to SJS 1 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 1(8:46 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 7 for 6 yards (11-D.Henley).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 7(8:11 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker pushed ob at SJS 33 for 26 yards (30-L.Hall).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(7:45 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither pushed ob at SJS 41 for 8 yards (1-B.Robins).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - NEVADA 41(7:20 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to SJS 46 for 5 yards (4-E.Muhammad98-S.Hammond).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(6:51 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel scrambles to SJS 50 for 4 yards (30-L.Hall98-S.Hammond).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - NEVADA 50(6:18 - 3rd) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 47 for 3 yards (92-A.Johnson).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - NEVADA 47(5:40 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson runs ob at NEV 38 for 9 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(5:06 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 54-J.Navarro False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 38. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 15 - NEVADA 43(4:52 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 27 for 16 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 27(4:22 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 10 for 17 yards (4-E.Muhammad).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 10(3:52 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 9 for 1 yard (6-T.Williams).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - NEVADA 9(3:18 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 88-S.Olson. 88-S.Olson to NEV 5 for 4 yards (38-C.Swint).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 5(2:39 - 3rd) 17-N.Starkel complete to 87-D.Deese. 87-D.Deese runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:34 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to NEV 25 fair catch by 9-Z.Robbins. Penalty on SJS 33-B.Manigo Offside 5 yards enforced at SJS 35. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:34 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 50 yards from SJS 30. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 28 for 8 yards (40-I.Togia). Penalty on NEV 15-H.Ikahihifo Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 28.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 13(2:29 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 35-T.Taua. 35-T.Taua to NEV 24 for 11 yards (23-N.Shelton).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 24(2:07 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 36 for 12 yards (3-T.Webb18-K.Reed).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 36(1:42 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 36(1:35 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 42 for 6 yards (18-K.Reed).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - SJST 36(1:35 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 1-M.Stovall.
|Penalty
|
3 & 10 - SJST 36(1:31 - 3rd) Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 36. No Play.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - SJST 31(1:31 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 20 for -11 yards (92-C.Hall91-E.Ane).
|Punt
|
4 & 26 - SJST 20(0:46 - 3rd) 49-J.Diaz punts 49 yards from NEV 20 out of bounds at the SJS 31.
|Result
|Play
|+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(0:36 - 3rd) 23-T.Nevens runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
|+2 YD
|(0:25 - 3rd) 16-N.Nash pushed ob at NEV 10 for -8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(0:25 - 3rd) Penalty on SJS 32-K.Robinson Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at SJS 35. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:25 - 3rd) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 62 yards from SJS 20. 35-T.Taua to NEV 39 for 21 yards (34-J.Dinwiddie). Penalty on NEV 33-J.Claiborne Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 39.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 29(0:20 - 3rd) 12-C.Strong complete to 25-A.Morrow. 25-A.Morrow to NEV 32 for 3 yards (42-V.Fehoko3-T.Webb).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - SJST 32(15:00 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 7 - SJST 32(14:55 - 4th) 12-C.Strong scrambles to NEV 46 for 14 yards (8-A.Matau).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(14:28 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 19-C.Turner. Penalty on NEV 54-J.Ledbetter Holding 10 yards enforced at NEV 46. No Play.
|Penalty
|
1 & 20 - SJST 36(14:22 - 4th) Penalty on NEV 65-A.Frost False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 36. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 25 - SJST 31(14:22 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 1-M.Stovall. 1-M.Stovall to NEV 34 for 3 yards (9-T.Parker).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 22 - SJST 34(13:54 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 20-T.Horton. 20-T.Horton to NEV 42 for 8 yards (18-K.Reed27-J.Lenard).
|No Gain
|
3 & 14 - SJST 42(13:28 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|Punt
|
4 & 14 - SJST 42(13:18 - 4th) 49-J.Diaz punts 51 yards from NEV 42. 18-K.Reed to SJS 13 for 6 yards (45-T.Price).
|Result
|Play
|+69 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 13(13:08 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 18 for 69 yards (1-B.Robins). Penalty on SJS 18-K.Reed Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at NEV 18.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(12:39 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 33(12:31 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 23 for 10 yards (10-L.Touray98-S.Hammond).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 23(12:07 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 21 for 2 yards (34-J.Bradley92-A.Johnson).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 21(11:26 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 32-K.Robinson. 32-K.Robinson pushed ob at NEV 7 for 14 yards (31-M.Bradford).
|Penalty
|
1 & 7 - NEVADA 7(10:50 - 4th) Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe False start 5 yards enforced at NEV 7. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 12 - NEVADA 12(10:33 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 10 for 2 yards (92-A.Johnson44-D.Grzesiak).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - NEVADA 10(9:51 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10(9:44 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 32-K.Robinson.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - NEVADA 10(9:39 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 4th) 39-M.Mercurio kicks 60 yards from SJS 35. 5-I.Jernagin to NEV 30 for 25 yards (30-J.Burrill).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 30(9:28 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to NEV 42 for 12 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - SJST 42(9:06 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 20-T.Horton. Penalty on SJS 23-N.Shelton Pass interference 15 yards enforced at NEV 42. No Play.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 43(8:51 - 4th) 35-T.Taua to SJS 34 FUMBLES (27-J.Lenard). 22-T.Jenkins to SJS 34 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(8:35 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 41 for 7 yards (34-J.Bradley).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 3 - NEVADA 41(7:58 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to SJS 49 for 8 yards (6-T.Williams31-M.Bradford).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(7:19 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 45 for 6 yards (98-S.Hammond).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - NEVADA 45(6:34 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 43 for 2 yards (10-L.Touray31-M.Bradford).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 2 - NEVADA 43(5:50 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 35 for 8 yards (10-L.Touray31-M.Bradford).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(5:09 - 4th) 32-K.Robinson to NEV 33 for 2 yards (6-T.Williams38-C.Swint).
|Penalty
|
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33(4:24 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 10-T.Walker. 10-T.Walker to NEV 7 for 26 yards (31-M.Bradford). Penalty on SJS 56-K.Hoppe Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at NEV 33. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 13 - NEVADA 38(3:51 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel complete to 84-B.Gaither. 84-B.Gaither to NEV 30 for 8 yards.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - NEVADA 30(2:59 - 4th) 23-T.Nevens to NEV 28 for 2 yards (10-L.Touray31-M.Bradford).
|No Gain
|
4 & 3 - NEVADA 28(2:51 - 4th) 17-N.Starkel incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - SJST 28(2:47 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 19-C.Turner. 19-C.Turner to NEV 46 for 18 yards (27-J.Lenard).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - SJST 46(2:30 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 10 - SJST 46(2:19 - 4th) 12-C.Strong complete to 7-R.Doubs. 7-R.Doubs to SJS 38 for 16 yards (3-T.Webb).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - SJST 38(2:06 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at SJS 45 for -7 yards (92-C.Hall).
|Sack
|
2 & 17 - SJST 45(1:57 - 4th) 12-C.Strong sacked at NEV 48 for -7 yards (92-C.Hall).
|No Gain
|
3 & 24 - SJST 48(1:34 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 3-J.Bell.
|No Gain
|
4 & 24 - SJST 48(1:28 - 4th) 12-C.Strong incomplete. Intended for 7-R.Doubs.
