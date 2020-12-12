|
|OKLAST
|BAYLOR
Stoner 3 TD catches for Oklahoma State in 42-3 win at Baylor
WACO, Texas (AP) Dillon Stoner had eight catches for 247 yards with three first-half touchdowns, freshman running back Dominic Richardson ran for 169 yards with three scores and Oklahoma State won its regular season finale 42-3 Saturday against undermanned Baylor.
The Bears (2-7, 2-7 Big 12) played two days after their football facility was temporarily closed because of COVID-19 issues. Because of injuries and COVID-19, either positive tests or contact tracing, the Bears had 47 people - players, coaches and support personnel - that were unavailable for the game. This was the makeup of a game postponed Oct. 17 because of a virus outbreak in the Baylor program.
With Big 12 leading receiver Tylan Wallace out for the Cowboys because of an injury, Stoner had a 75-yard catch-and-run on the second play of the game when he got behind the secondary for his first touchdown this season. Stoner reached through cornerback Raleigh Texada to catch a lobbed 15-yard TD, and made turned a crossing pattern into a 40-yard score that put the Cowboys (7-3, 6-3) ahead 21-0 only a minute into the second quarter.
Stoner nearly doubled his season total of 283 yards receiving the senior had on 29 catches in his previous eight games this season. Spencer Sanders completed 20 of 30 passes for 347 yards with two interceptions for Oklahoma State, which finished with 608 total yards.
Baylor wrapped up coach Dave Aranda's first season with only one full-time assistant offensive coach at the game. That was running backs coach Justin Johnson serving as acting offensive coordinator and calling plays for the first time with the help of two graduate assistants. The rest of the offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, missed the season finale.
The Bears had only 156 yards, and were down 35-0 until John Mayers kicked a 40-yard field goal with 7:55 left.
THE TAKEAWAY
Oklahoma St: The Cowboys were ranked sixth in the AP poll when the Baylor game was initially supposed to be played, so a third-place finish in the Big 12 isn't what they expected. But they were plagued by injuries in the offensive line, and played games without their top receiver and rusher. They were the only Big 12 team to beat No. 10 Iowa State.
Baylor: This was the outlier game in Aranda's first season, which came after no spring practice and then COVID-19 issues that lingered throughout the fall. The Bears didn't get to play a nonconference game, were plagued by injuries at running back and lost the Big 12's leading tackler halfway through the season. They had three losses by a touchdown or less, and the biggest losing margin before Saturday was 13 points at No. 13 Oklahoma last week.
CHUBA OPTS OUT
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard had missed the previous two games with a right ankle injury, and coach Mike Gundy said before the regular-season finale that the redshirt junior had opted out of the rest of the season to prepare for the NFL draft. He rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 TDs in his career for the Cowboys, and was introduced with seniors before their home finale two weeks ago.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State is set to go to a bowl game for the 15th season in a row.
Baylor goes into the offseason, with its 2021 opener scheduled Sept. 4 at Texas State.
More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|12
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|12
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|10-15
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|608
|156
|Total Plays
|77
|65
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|2.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|261
|70
|Rush Attempts
|47
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|347
|86
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|18-34
|Yards Per Pass
|10.5
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|6
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.0
|11-37.6
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|347
|PASS YDS
|86
|
|
|261
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|608
|TOTAL YDS
|156
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|20/30
|347
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|23
|169
|3
|53
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|10
|38
|0
|13
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|9
|25
|0
|11
|
M. Cooper 26 RB
|M. Cooper
|4
|24
|0
|14
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|13
|8
|247
|3
|75
|
L. Wolf 1 WR
|L. Wolf
|6
|5
|55
|0
|20
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|5
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
D. Jackson 27 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
|S. Tuihalamaka
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murray 92 DT
|C. Murray
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 38 LB
|M. Cobb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 4 CB
|K. Black
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pohl 59 K
|B. Pohl
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McClure 39 P
|J. McClure
|3
|35.0
|1
|39
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|1
|33.0
|1
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|3
|5.7
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|5
|33
|0
|17
|
Q. Jones 13 RB
|Q. Jones
|7
|22
|0
|10
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|9
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Zeno 14 QB
|J. Zeno
|4
|13
|0
|9
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
C. Brewer 5 QB
|C. Brewer
|5
|-16
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Jones 13 RB
|Q. Jones
|11
|8
|37
|0
|8
|
R. Sneed 0 WR
|R. Sneed
|4
|3
|28
|0
|21
|
G. Holmes 6 WR
|G. Holmes
|4
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
T. Henderson 82 TE
|T. Henderson
|4
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Ellis 84 WR
|J. Ellis
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Henle 87 TE
|C. Henle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McWilliams 22 RB
|T. McWilliams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Jones 88 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Smith 28 LB
|A. Smith
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 4 S
|C. Morgan
|9-2
|0.0
|1
|
D. Doyle 44 LB
|D. Doyle
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pitre 8 S
|J. Pitre
|6-2
|1.5
|0
|
R. Texada 3 CB
|R. Texada
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Franklin 90 DE
|T. Franklin
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Woods 22 S
|J. Woods
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Brown 23 S
|Z. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Utley 54 DE
|B. Utley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 99 LB
|W. Bradley-King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Obi 93 LB
|V. Obi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 64 DT
|R. Miller
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 45 LB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Mayers 95 K
|J. Mayers
|1/1
|40
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Power 43 P
|I. Power
|11
|37.6
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Ebner 1 RB
|T. Ebner
|5
|23.8
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(15:00 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 1-L.Wolf.
|+75 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(14:55 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:42 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:42 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 61 yards from OKS 35. 1-T.Ebner to OKS 48 for 48 yards (25-J.Taylor).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(14:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 45 for -7 yards FUMBLES (94-T.Ford). 56-B.Bedier to BAY 45 for no gain.
|No Gain
|
2 & 17 - BAYLOR 45(14:01 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 82-T.Henderson.
|-1 YD
|
3 & 17 - BAYLOR 45(13:53 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 1-T.Ebner. 1-T.Ebner pushed ob at BAY 44 for -1 yard (0-C.Holmes).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - BAYLOR 44(13:07 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from BAY 44. 80-B.Presley to OKS 22 for -1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(12:55 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 23 for 1 yard (28-A.Smith).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 23(12:20 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin pushed ob at OKS 31 for 8 yards (23-Z.Brown).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 31(11:44 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 33 for 2 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(11:23 - 1st) Penalty on OKS 74-P.Wilson False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 33. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 28(11:09 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 28(11:04 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin pushed ob at OKS 46 for 18 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|Int
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(10:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner INTERCEPTED by 4-C.Morgan at BAY 37. 4-C.Morgan to BAY 37 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(10:35 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for 3 yards (95-I.Antwine94-T.Ford).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 40(10:15 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 48 for 8 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|-4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 48(10:02 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 44 for -4 yards (92-C.Murray).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 14 - BAYLOR 44(9:31 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 82-T.Henderson. 82-T.Henderson to OKS 50 for 6 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+1 YD
|
3 & 8 - BAYLOR 50(8:53 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer scrambles pushed ob at OKS 49 for 1 yard (94-T.Ford). Penalty on BAY 56-B.Bedier Holding declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 49(8:30 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 44 yards from OKS 49. 80-B.Presley to OKS 8 for 3 yards (19-A.McCarty18-A.Walcott).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 8(8:19 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 10 for 2 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 10(7:42 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 14 for 4 yards (28-A.Smith64-R.Miller).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 14(7:05 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 22 for 8 yards (23-Z.Brown). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Offside declined.
|+35 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(6:45 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to BAY 43 for 35 yards (3-R.Texada). Penalty on BAY 3-R.Texada Pass interference declined.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:32 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 43 for no gain (44-D.Doyle).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 43(6:01 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 38 for 5 yards (54-B.Utley44-D.Doyle).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 38(5:28 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs ob at BAY 30 for 8 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 30(5:09 - 1st) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 23 for 7 yards (44-D.Doyle). Penalty on BAY 9-T.Thornton Offside 5 yards enforced at BAY 30. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 5 - OKLAST 25(4:47 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson to BAY 22 for 3 yards (4-C.Morgan22-J.Woods).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLAST 22(4:10 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs ob at BAY 17 for 5 yards.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(3:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to BAY 15 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre3-R.Texada). Penalty on BAY 8-J.Pitre Personal Foul 8 yards enforced at BAY 15.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(3:42 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to BAY 15 for 2 yards (8-J.Pitre3-R.Texada).
|+15 YD
|
2 & 8 - OKLAST 15(3:28 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(3:21 - 1st) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:21 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(3:21 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes runs ob at BAY 37 for 12 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(3:05 - 1st) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 37 for no gain (40-B.Martin).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 37(2:37 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 34 for -3 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|No Gain
|
3 & 13 - BAYLOR 34(2:02 - 1st) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 87-C.Henle.
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 34(1:55 - 1st) 43-I.Power punts 48 yards from BAY 34. 80-B.Presley pushed ob at OKS 33 for 15 yards (18-A.Walcott).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(1:41 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders scrambles pushed ob at OKS 39 for 6 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLAST 39(1:16 - 1st) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 46 for 7 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs ob at BAY 44 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:43 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 46(0:37 - 1st) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to BAY 45 for 9 yards (3-R.Texada28-A.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 45(15:00 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 40 for 5 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+40 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(14:31 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:31 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:21 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 56 yards from OKS 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 24 for 15 yards (12-K.Williams).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(14:14 - 2nd) 6-G.Holmes to BAY 21 for -3 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 13 - BAYLOR 21(13:38 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 15 for -6 yards (40-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 19 - BAYLOR 15(13:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-Q.Jones. Penalty on BAY 79-C.Phillips Personal Foul declined.
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - BAYLOR 15(12:59 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 35 yards from BAY 15 to BAY 50 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 50(12:51 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 50(12:43 - 2nd) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 37 for 13 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+20 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(12:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf runs ob at BAY 17 for 20 yards.
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 17(11:36 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 2nd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 40 yards from OKS 35 to BAY 25 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 25(11:30 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 34 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 1 - BAYLOR 34(11:02 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 36 for 2 yards.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 36(10:40 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 43 for 7 yards (20-M.Rodriguez94-T.Ford).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 3 - BAYLOR 43(10:07 - 2nd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 40 for -3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(9:29 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Ebner.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - BAYLOR 40(9:24 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from BAY 40 to OKS 27 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(9:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 27(9:11 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 3-S.Sanders. 3-S.Sanders to OKS 28 for 1 yard (90-T.Franklin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 28(8:43 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 27-D.Jackson. 27-D.Jackson to OKS 33 for 5 yards (28-A.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 33(8:05 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure punts 33 yards from OKS 33 to BAY 34 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner. Penalty on BAY 16-J.Atkinson Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 34.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(7:57 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed pushed ob at BAY 45 for 21 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 45(7:41 - 2nd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 47 for 2 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|Sack
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 47(7:14 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 38 for -9 yards (40-B.Martin).
|No Gain
|
3 & 17 - BAYLOR 38(6:31 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 17 - BAYLOR 38(6:23 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 33 yards from BAY 38 to OKS 29 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(6:15 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 29(6:08 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at OKS 36 for 7 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 36(5:54 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders to OKS 40 for 4 yards (54-B.Utley64-R.Miller).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 40(5:25 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 48 for 12 yards (93-V.Obi).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(4:52 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 45 for 3 yards (64-R.Miller).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 45(4:10 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 42 for 3 yards (90-T.Franklin).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 42(3:41 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles to BAY 37 for 5 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 37(3:13 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 37 for no gain (99-W.Bradley-King). Penalty on OKS 50-R.Schneider Holding 10 yards enforced at BAY 37. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 20 - OKLAST 47(2:47 - 2nd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at OKS 44 for -9 yards (8-J.Pitre).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 29 - OKLAST 44(2:12 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 48 for 4 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 25 - OKLAST 48(1:29 - 2nd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 48 for 4 yards (28-A.Smith).
|Punt
|
4 & 21 - OKLAST 48(1:25 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure punts 33 yards from BAY 48 to BAY 15 fair catch by 1-T.Ebner.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 15(1:17 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at BAY 20 for 5 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - BAYLOR 20(1:11 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 13-Q.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 5 - BAYLOR 20(1:06 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 26 for 6 yards (13-T.Harper).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(0:46 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 6-G.Holmes.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(0:40 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Jones.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(0:32 - 2nd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 32 for 6 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - BAYLOR 32(0:18 - 2nd) 43-I.Power punts 42 yards from BAY 32 out of bounds at the OKS 26. Penalty on OKS 18-S.Flanagan Running into kicker 5 yards enforced at BAY 32. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 61 yards from OKS 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 12 for 8 yards (46-J.Schultz).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 12(14:55 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 11 for -1 yard (89-T.Lacy16-D.Harper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 11(14:24 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 6-G.Holmes. 6-G.Holmes to BAY 15 for 4 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 15(13:45 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 88-S.Jones.
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 15(13:39 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 20 yards from BAY 15 out of bounds at the BAY 35.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(13:29 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders sacked at BAY 40 for -5 yards (90-T.Franklin28-A.Smith).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 40(12:50 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 33 for 7 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLAST 33(12:17 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to BAY 28 for 5 yards (90-T.Franklin4-C.Morgan).
|+2 YD
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 28(11:36 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders to BAY 26 for 2 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(11:30 - 3rd) Penalty on BAY 61-K.Keith False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 26. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 15 - BAYLOR 21(11:30 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 28 for 7 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 28(10:57 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones runs ob at BAY 32 for 4 yards.
|Sack
|
3 & 4 - BAYLOR 32(10:26 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer sacked at BAY 29 for -3 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - BAYLOR 29(9:57 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 43 yards from BAY 29 to OKS 28 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(9:48 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 28 for no gain (28-A.Smith).
|+53 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 28(9:16 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson pushed ob at BAY 19 for 53 yards (22-J.Woods28-A.Smith).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(8:48 - 3rd) Penalty on OKS 72-J.Sills False start 5 yards enforced at BAY 19. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - OKLAST 24(8:31 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 24(8:27 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 21 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle8-J.Pitre).
|Int
|
3 & 12 - OKLAST 21(8:01 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 4-T.Martin INTERCEPTED by 23-Z.Brown at BAY End Zone. 23-Z.Brown touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(7:54 - 3rd) 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 26 for 6 yards (35-S.Tuihalamaka).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 26(7:37 - 3rd) 22-T.McWilliams to BAY 29 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - BAYLOR 29(7:11 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer to BAY 31 for 2 yards (98-B.Evers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(6:50 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete.
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(6:43 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer incomplete. Intended for 84-J.Ellis.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - BAYLOR 31(6:38 - 3rd) 5-C.Brewer complete to 84-J.Ellis. 84-J.Ellis to BAY 33 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - BAYLOR 33(5:59 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 42 yards from BAY 33 to OKS 25 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:51 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 26 for 1 yard (90-T.Franklin).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 26(5:29 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders scrambles runs ob at OKS 35 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(4:52 - 3rd) 27-D.Jackson to OKS 35 for no gain (8-J.Pitre).
|+50 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(4:11 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to BAY 15 for 50 yards (3-R.Texada4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 15(3:38 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 15(3:32 - 3rd) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf pushed ob at BAY 7 for 8 yards (3-R.Texada).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 7(3:07 - 3rd) 89-J.Woods to BAY 2 for 5 yards (8-J.Pitre28-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLAST 2(2:42 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 3rd) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) 39-J.McClure kicks 62 yards from OKS 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 28 for 25 yards (18-S.Flanagan).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 28(2:32 - 3rd) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 32 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - BAYLOR 32(2:21 - 3rd) 1-T.Ebner to BAY 31 for -1 yard (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|Sack
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 31(1:52 - 3rd) 14-J.Zeno sacked at BAY 25 for -6 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|Punt
|
4 & 13 - BAYLOR 25(1:13 - 3rd) 43-I.Power punts 41 yards from BAY 25 to OKS 34 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(1:03 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 34 for no gain (44-D.Doyle28-A.Smith).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 34(0:40 - 3rd) 20-D.Richardson to OKS 37 for 3 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|Penalty
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 37(15:00 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 99-W.Bradley-King Offside 5 yards enforced at OKS 37. No Play.
|+13 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLAST 42(15:00 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 1-L.Wolf. 1-L.Wolf to BAY 45 for 13 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 45(14:25 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 45 for no gain (99-W.Bradley-King).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 45(13:47 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 41 for 4 yards (28-A.Smith).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 41(13:11 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 39 for 2 yards (99-W.Bradley-King).
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLAST 39(12:29 - 4th) 39-J.McClure punts 39 yards from BAY 39 to BAY End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 20(12:20 - 4th) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 23 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy20-M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 7 - BAYLOR 23(11:56 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno scrambles to BAY 28 for 5 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 2 - BAYLOR 28(11:31 - 4th) 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at BAY 33 for 5 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 33(11:11 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at BAY 35 for 2 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 8 - BAYLOR 35(10:53 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 82-T.Henderson. 82-T.Henderson pushed ob at BAY 36 for 1 yard (25-J.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 7 - BAYLOR 36(10:20 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 0-R.Sneed. 0-R.Sneed to BAY 44 for 8 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(9:54 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. Intended for 0-R.Sneed.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 44(9:47 - 4th) 22-T.McWilliams to OKS 39 for 17 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 39(9:31 - 4th) 22-T.McWilliams to OKS 33 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 4 - BAYLOR 33(9:08 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno scrambles to OKS 24 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(8:38 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - BAYLOR 24(8:31 - 4th) 22-T.McWilliams to OKS 23 for 1 yard (1-C.Bundage).
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - BAYLOR 23(8:04 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno incomplete. Intended for 22-T.McWilliams.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 9 - BAYLOR 23(8:00 - 4th) 95-J.Mayers 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 4th) 99-N.Rauschenberg kicks 65 yards from BAY 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
|+43 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(7:55 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 32 for 43 yards (22-J.Woods).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 32(7:38 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 37 for -5 yards.
|+11 YD
|
2 & 15 - OKLAST 37(6:59 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders runs ob at BAY 26 for 11 yards.
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLAST 26(6:38 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 18 for 8 yards (4-C.Morgan44-D.Doyle).
|+17 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(6:04 - 4th) 3-S.Sanders complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to BAY 1 for 17 yards (4-C.Morgan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 1 - OKLAST 1(5:35 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson to BAY 1 for no gain (28-A.Smith).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 1(4:53 - 4th) 20-D.Richardson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(4:49 - 4th) 59-B.Pohl extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 4th) 39-J.McClure kicks 62 yards from OKS 35. 1-T.Ebner to BAY 26 for 23 yards (50-R.Sherman47-C.Kropp).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 26(4:42 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones pushed ob at BAY 34 for 8 yards (4-K.Black16-D.Harper).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 2 - BAYLOR 34(4:26 - 4th) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 38 for 4 yards (35-S.Tuihalamaka).
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - BAYLOR 38(4:01 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno complete to 13-Q.Jones. 13-Q.Jones to BAY 37 for -1 yard (38-M.Cobb).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 11 - BAYLOR 37(3:29 - 4th) 14-J.Zeno scrambles to BAY 42 for 5 yards (16-D.Harper).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - BAYLOR 42(3:29 - 4th) Penalty on BAY 73-J.Burton Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at BAY 42. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 21 - BAYLOR 27(3:06 - 4th) 13-Q.Jones to BAY 37 for 10 yards (18-S.Flanagan).
|Punt
|
4 & 11 - BAYLOR 37(2:27 - 4th) 43-I.Power punts 42 yards from BAY 37 to OKS 21 fair catch by 80-B.Presley.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 21(2:17 - 4th) 26-M.Cooper to OKS 35 for 14 yards (22-J.Woods).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(1:37 - 4th) 26-M.Cooper to OKS 39 for 4 yards (44-D.Doyle).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 39(0:53 - 4th) 26-M.Cooper to OKS 40 for 1 yard (8-J.Pitre45-B.Jackson).
|+5 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 40(0:08 - 4th) 26-M.Cooper to OKS 45 for 5 yards (4-C.Morgan).
