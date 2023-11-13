The Week 12 college football schedule is the penultimate full week of regular season action, so the race for conference titles and College Football Playoff positioning is heating up. The updated CFP rankings will come out on Tuesday night, but Georgia remains No. 1 in the AP Poll, and the Bulldogs have now clinched the SEC East. However, they do have another tough test that could trip up their playoff outlook as they go to Knoxville to take on No. 21 Tennessee in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game on Saturday. SportsLine consensus lists the Bulldogs as 10-point road favorites in the latest Week 12 college football odds.

Other Week 12 college football lines of note include No. 2 Michigan at Maryland (+21) and No. 5 Washington at No. 10 Oregon State (PK). Before locking in any Week 12 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 12: No. 20 Notre Dame (-24.5) to cover at home against Wake Forest in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup as Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman takes on his former team.

Three losses against a tough schedule have taken the Irish out of playoff contention. However, they've been a good team to back this year as they are 6-3 against the spread. Wake Forest, meanwhile, has seen the wheels fall off and it is under .500 on the season against the spread.

"The Demon Deacons have lost six of last seven outright this season, and are also on a 6-2 Under run," Marshall said. "Irish are 3-1-1 vs. spread at South Bend this season, also Over last three in 2023. Marcus Freeman is 2-1 as a double-digit chalk in 2023, and Irish are 7-3-1 vs. spread since late 2022." See which other picks to make here.

College football odds for top Week 12 games

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Toledo vs. Bowling Green (+10.5, 52.5)

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan (-4.5, 39)

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois (-5, 55.5)

Wednesday, Nov. 15



Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) (-9.5, 41.5)

Central Michigan vs. Ohio (-10, 46.5)

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College vs. Pittsburgh (-1.5, 47)

Friday, Nov. 17

USF vs. UTSA (-16, 67)

Colorado vs. Washington State (-4.5, 64)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Michigan vs. Maryland (+21, 50.5)

Louisville vs. Miami (Fla.) (+1.5, 47.5)

Rutgers vs. Penn State (-20.5, 43)

Oklahoma vs. BYU (+24, 57)

Utah vs. Arizona (PK, 44.5)

North Carolina vs. Clemson (-7.5, 58)

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame (-24.5, 47.5)

Georgia vs. Tennessee (+10, 59)

Illinois vs. Iowa (-4, 30.5)

Minnesota vs. Ohio State (-28.5, 49)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston (+7.5, 59.5)

Oregon vs. Arizona State (+22.5, 54)

Kansas vs. Kansas State (+7.5, 55.5)

Florida vs. Missouri (-11, 59.5)

Washington vs. Oregon State (PK, 64)

Texas vs. Iowa State (+9, 48.5)

LSU vs. Georgia State (+31.5, 71.5)