Steve Sarkisian has one more game as Alabama's offensive coordinator in the College Football Playoff National Championship vs. Ohio State before moving on to take over the Texas program. But coach Nick Saban's search for his successor is already reaching a fever pitch.

Former Houston Texans and Penn State coach Bill O'Brien as well as former New York Jets coach Adam Gase are likely to be considered for the role, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

O'Brien was fired by the Texans after an 0-4 start this season, but had plenty of success with the organization. They won the AFC South four times during his tenure from 2014-20, but he finished with a 52-48 overall record. He was 15-9 at Penn State from 2012-13 and his offense finished fourth in the Big Ten in yards per game in each of those seasons. O'Brien was a staple of college coaching staffs prior to a jump to the NFL in 2007. He made stops as an assistant coach at Brown, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Duke from 1993-2006.

Gase was fired by the Jets on Sunday after a 2-14 record in 2020. His 9-23 record in two seasons with the organization followed a three-year stint leading the Miami Dolphins in which he went 23-25 and made one playoff appearance. His only experience in the college ranks came as an graduate assistant and defensive assistant at LSU from 2000-02 (when Saban was in charge in Baton Rouge).

Three of Saban's last three offensive coordinators have gone on to take over other college programs. Lane Kiffin (2014-16) left to take over the FAU program for three years. Mike Locksley coordinated the Crimson Tide in 2018 before taking over at Maryland. Sarkisian then took over for two years before being announced as the head coach of the Longhorns on Saturday.

The only Alabama offensive coordinator since 2014 who hasn't had a head coaching job since leaving the time is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who is widely considered a top candidate for vacant NFL jobs this offseason.