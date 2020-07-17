Watch Now: Reaction: NCAA Issues New Installment On Return To Sports Guidelines ( 6:50 )

Alabama got some huge news on the recruiting trail on Friday ... literally. Tommy Brockermeyer, a five-star offensive lineman from All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas, committed to the Crimson Tide over Texas, Auburn and LSU. The 6-foot-6, 283-pounder is the No. 5 overall player and top-ranked offensive lineman in the Class of 2021.

He isn't the only Brockermeyer headed to Alabama. Brockermeyer's brother, James Brockermeyer, a 6-3, 273-pound four-star center from the same high school, also committed to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban on Friday. The Brockermeyers' father, Blake, was an All-American offensive lineman for Texas in 1994 and the No. 29 overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent nine years in the NFL before retiring after the 2003 season.

Tommy Brockermeyer said that the success Alabama has had under Saban was a big reason he had interest in the program.

"I just think of greatness and tradition of being the best at what you do," he told 247Sports earlier this year. "It's funny because we talked to all the coaches … for most teams that go 11-2, that's a good season, they're celebrating. If Alabama goes 11-2, something's wrong. That's not the tradition there, that's not the standard. They only want the best."

Charles Power, national writer for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Tommy Brockermeyer.

"Has combination of frame, athleticism, pedigree and technical ability that is ideal for the position," Power wrote. "Turned in a number of strong camp showings in the offseason prior to his junior year. Naturally fluid and functional in his movements. Flexible and bends at the knees, while also sinking his hips on contact. Has a nasty disposition as a run blocker and dominates typically overmatched defensive linemen. Also impressive reactive quickness in his pass pro. Missed the entirety of his junior season due to a labrum injury. Does not face strong competition in Texas' private school league. Projects as one of the better offensive tackles in a strong group nationally for the 2021 cycle, but has a higher level of unknown due to the missed junior season. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside to develop into a first round pick."

He is the highest-ranked player and the third, five-star player in Alabama's 2021 class. That class is now ranked No. 10 overall and No. 4 in the SEC during the current signing period.