Alabama injuries: Crimson Tide lose key linebacker for national championship game

Just as No. 4 Alabama's much-depleted linebacker group was starting to get healthy again, it suffered another setback ahead of next Monday's CFP National Championship against No. 3 Georgia.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday morning, linebacker Anfernee Jennings said he had surgery for a knee injury he suffered during Monday's Sugar Bowl win over Clemson. While another MRI is upcoming, he will not play in Atlanta.

After the Sugar Bowl, Alabama coach Nick Saban said Jennings had a sprained knee and that his status for the national championship game was undetermined.

The injury soured what was otherwise a great game for Jennings, who led the team with three tackles for loss against the Tigers and caused the hit for Da'Ron Payne's interception.

Alabama has already been dealing with major injuries at linebacker, most notably the season-ending injury to Shaun Dion Hamilton. Christian Miller, Terrell Lewis and Jamey Mosley are options to replace Jennings against the Bulldogs.