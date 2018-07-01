Ben Miles, son of former LSU coach, lands at Texas A&M after transferring from Nebraska

The son of former LSU coach Les Miles is in fact headed to the SEC West -- just not to the bayou.

Via his Twitter account, former Nebraska fullback Ben Miles announced he is transferring to Texas A&M. 247Sports reports that Miles is likely to join the team as a walk-on. Miles transferred from Nebraska after Scott Frost was hired, bringing with him a new offense that didn't fit MIles' more traditional fullback role.

Made it to Campus... I am really excited about my opportunity here in College Station! Once again, thank you to the coaches that recruited me to Nebraska and invested in me for a year. This is my next step. I can’t wait to get started! pic.twitter.com/6XELTHBmTy — ben miles (@BenBmiles2) July 1, 2018

It's worth noting, too, that first-year Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was a former offensive coordinator at LSU under Les Miles.

Miles, a former three-star recruit, redshirted the 2017 season at Nebraska. Per NCAA transfer rules, he'll be required to sit out the 2018 season as well, but will have three years of eligibility remaining afterward.