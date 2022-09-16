Who's Playing

Marshall @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Marshall 2-0; Bowling Green 0-2

What to Know

The Marshall Thundering Herd will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They are staying on the road to face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 5 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Thundering Herd won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 16.5-point advantage in the spread.

Marshall didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, but they still walked away with a 26-21 victory. RB Khalan Laborn was the offensive standout of the game for Marshall, rushing for one TD and 163 yards on 31 carries.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 59-57. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

Marshall's win lifted them to 2-0 while Bowling Green's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if Marshall's success rolls on or if Bowling Green is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.