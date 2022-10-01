Who's Playing

Miami (OH) @ Buffalo

Current Records: Miami (OH) 2-2; Buffalo 1-3

What to Know

The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at UB Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for the RedHawks and the Northwestern Wildcats last week, but Miami (OH) stepped up in the second half for a 17-14 win. Miami (OH)'s RB Keyon Mozee was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 171 yards on the ground on 21 carries. Mozee's longest run was for 66 yards in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Buffalo had enough points to win and then some against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last week, taking their matchup 50-31. QB Cole Snyder had a stellar game for Buffalo as he passed for two TDs and 297 yards on 29 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 35 yards. Snyder's 65-yard touchdown toss to WR Jamari Gassett in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Special teams collected 14 points for Buffalo. K Alex McNulty delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Miami (OH) is expected to lose this next one by 3. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the RedHawks up to 2-2 and the Bulls to 1-3. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami (OH) ranks 32nd in the nation when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only two on the season. Buffalo is completely their equal: they also come into the contest with two thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulls are a 3-point favorite against the RedHawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the RedHawks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami (OH) have won four out of their last seven games against Buffalo.