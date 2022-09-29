Who's Playing

Utah State @ No. 19 BYU

Current Records: Utah State 1-3; BYU 3-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Utah State Aggies will be on the road. They will square off against the BYU Cougars at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU should still be feeling good after a win, while the Aggies will be looking to get back in the win column.

Utah State came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, falling 34-24. QB Logan Bonner had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite three touchdowns, he threw five interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 247 more yards than your opponent like BYU did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They came out on top against the Wyoming Cowboys by a score of 38-24. The victory came about even with BYU handicapping themselves with 104 penalty yards. BYU QB Jaren Hall was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 337 yards on 32 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Hall's 68-yard TD bomb to WR Keanu Hill in the fourth quarter.

Utah State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 24-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The Aggies are now 1-3 while the Cougars sit at a mirror-image 3-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Utah State enters the contest having picked the ball off six times, good for 10th in the nation. But BYU comes into the matchup boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cougars are a big 24-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

BYU have won four out of their last six games against Utah State.