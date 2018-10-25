California vs. Washington: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch California vs. Washington football game
Who's Playing
California Golden Bears (home) vs. Washington Huskies (away)
Current records: California 4-3; Washington 6-2
What to Know
Washington will be playing 60 minutes this week, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against California at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Washington doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 11.5-point advantage in the spread.
Washington had a rough outing against Oregon two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Washington was able to grind out a solid win over Colorado last Saturday, winning 27-13. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for 73 yards and 1 touchdown, and Jake Browning, who passed for 150 yards and 1 touchdown. That makes it five straight good games in a row from Browning.
Meanwhile, California has had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They steamrollered Oregon St. 49-7. The high-flying offensive effort was a definite turnaround from California's flat performance the matchup before.
Washington took their match against California the last time the two teams met by a conclusive 38-7 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington since the squad won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Huskies are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Golden Bears.
This season, California is 2-3-1 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 2-5-0 against the spread
Series History
Washington has won 2 out of their last 3 games against California.
- 2017 - Washington Huskies 38 vs. California Golden Bears 7
- 2016 - California Golden Bears 27 vs. Washington Huskies 66
- 2015 - Washington Huskies 24 vs. California Golden Bears 30
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Watch college football on CBSSN, Week 9
Some of the top teams in the country will be on CBS Sports Network this weekend
-
Utah vs. UCLA odds, picks, best bets
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Chip Kelly and UCLA
-
Florida-Georgia is a huge deal again
The Gators and Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville both ranked as top-15 teams for the first time...
-
Vols star OL Smith out with blood clots
Smith was diagnosed with a similar issue in February
-
Miami at BC pick, live stream
Miami and Boston College look to keep their ACC title hopes alive Friday night
-
WVU vs. Baylor pick, live stream
The Mountaineers host Baylor with both teams coming off byes and tough losses in Week 6