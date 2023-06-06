Clemson continued its recent hot streak on the recruiting trail Tuesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver TJ Moore. It marks the second pledge in the last 24 hours for Dabo Swinney and his staff. Five-star Sammy Brown -- the No. 1 linebacker in the nation -- committed to Clemson Monday evening. The two high-profile additions lifted Clemson seven spots to No. 10 in 247Sports 2024 class rankings -- one spot ahead of in-state rival South Carolina.

Moore took an official visit to Clemson from June 2-4.

"I loved getting to hang out with them and doing activities with future teammates," Moore told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. "They have put plenty of people into the league with the receipts, plenty of love, everyone graduates."

A product of Tampa Catholic High School in Florida, 247Sports ranks Moore as the No. 83 prospect nationally and No. 15 wide receiver. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Moore chose the Tigers over Florida.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins is high on Moore's potential upside.

A big-play wide receiver with exceptional hands. Burst onto the scene as a junior, catching 42 passes for 1,021 yards (24.3 average) and 13 touchdowns in one of the Sunshine State's higher classifications. Explosive tendencies as a route runner as he can quickly stack defensive backs with his initial burst before shaking them with sharp cuts and decisive turns. Junior highlight tape is full of circus grabs including multiple one-handed snags. Tracks the ball well over his shoulder and does a nice job of running underneath deep shots.

Moore is Clemson's first wide receiver commit for the 2024 recruiting class, and the 10th prospect overall.