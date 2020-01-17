Clemson star RB Travis Etienne surprisingly passes on 2020 NFL Draft to return for senior year
The two-time ACC Player of The Year might have surprised some people with his choice
Clemson's 2020 football roster got a big boost Friday when running back Travis Etienne announced he will return for his senior season. Etienne ran for 1,614 yards and 19 touchdowns this season en route to winning his second consecutive ACC Player of the Year award.
He was also the team's third-leading receiver with 37 receptions for 432 yards and four touchdowns.
Etienne is 45th on CBS Sports' 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Ranking and third among running backs.
The Jennings, Louisiana native is the ACC's career leader in total touchdowns and is a two-time winner of the conference's player of the year award.
"When I arrived at Clemson in 2017, I was just a kid from Jennings, Louisiana, with a dream of becoming the best football player and best man I could be" Eitenee wrote. "Coach Swinney, Coach Elliott, my family, my teammates and so many others have helped me reach for that dream every single day, and I will always be thankful for their belief in me as a player and as a person.
"Speaking of dreams, I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL. But I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I'm announcing that I'll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season."
