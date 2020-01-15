2020 NFL Draft: Clemson star WR and projected first-round pick Tee Higgins turning pro
An already-deep receivers class in the 2020 NFL Draft gets deeper with Higgins joining the fold
The 2020 NFL Draft class is loaded with top-end talent at the wide receiver position, and it's only getting deeper. On Wednesday, Clemson star Tee Higgins officially declared for the draft and bolstered the already-deep receiver class, giving NFL teams another talented pass-catcher to consider in the first round.
Higgins is ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 4 receiver in the draft class and the No. 17 overall prospect. A 6-foot-4 junior, Higgins is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season for the Tigers where he hauled in 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and scored 13 times.
He caught three passes for 52 yards in Clemson's 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship on Monday.
Higgins was a five-star prospect out of high school, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect at his respective position. He contributed as a true freshman in 2017 but really burst onto the scene as a sophomore last year when he caught 59 passes for 936 yards. He led the Tigers this season in yards receiving, receiving touchdowns and yards per catch.
NFL draft writer Chris Trapasso recently updated his mock draft and projected Higgins to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21. The Eagles are in desperate need of an upgrade at receiver with Alshon Jeffery's injury and Nelson Agholor headed for free agency, and Higgins' experience as a No. 1 option for a top-2 college team could be a talent that quarterback Carson Wentz relies upon early.
Incredibly, Clemson is still the favorite to win it all next season despite Higgins' departure, which had been expected. The Tigers return quarterback Trevor Lawrence as well as second-leading receiver Justyn Ross, who should be in line for a feature role next season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Najee Harris to return to Bama in 2020
Harris led the Crimson Tide with more than 1,200 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns last season
-
LSU preps for 2020 without Burrow, Brady
The Tigers will be undergoing changes after arguably the greatest season in college football...
-
Oregon to hire Joe Moorhead as next OC
Moorhead was a highly coveted offensive coordinator at Penn State before taking over Mississippi...
-
Bobby Petrino hired by Missouri State
Petrino takes over an FCS program after being fired by Louisville in 2018 and sitting out in...
-
VT's Fuente a top candidate for Baylor?
Will Baylor land a sitting Power Five coach as it looks to replace Matt Rhule?
-
LSU looking for its next great hire
Fresh off a national title, LSU is tasked with rebuilding its historic offense
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Sugar Bowl: Georgia holds off Baylor for victory
The Georgia defensive unit held off a strong second-half effort from Baylor in the win in New...
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game