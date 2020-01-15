2020 NFL Draft: Clemson star WR and projected first-round pick Tee Higgins turning pro

The 2020 NFL Draft class is loaded with top-end talent at the wide receiver position, and it's only getting deeper. On Wednesday, Clemson star Tee Higgins officially declared for the draft and bolstered the already-deep receiver class, giving NFL teams another talented pass-catcher to consider in the first round.

Higgins is ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 4 receiver in the draft class and the No. 17 overall prospect. A 6-foot-4 junior, Higgins is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving season for the Tigers where he hauled in 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and scored 13 times.

He caught three passes for 52 yards in Clemson's 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship on Monday.

Give God the Glory!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Our0IDe88I — Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) January 15, 2020

Higgins was a five-star prospect out of high school, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 prospect at his respective position. He contributed as a true freshman in 2017 but really burst onto the scene as a sophomore last year when he caught 59 passes for 936 yards. He led the Tigers this season in yards receiving, receiving touchdowns and yards per catch.

NFL draft writer Chris Trapasso recently updated his mock draft and projected Higgins to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 21. The Eagles are in desperate need of an upgrade at receiver with Alshon Jeffery's injury and Nelson Agholor headed for free agency, and Higgins' experience as a No. 1 option for a top-2 college team could be a talent that quarterback Carson Wentz relies upon early.

Incredibly, Clemson is still the favorite to win it all next season despite Higgins' departure, which had been expected. The Tigers return quarterback Trevor Lawrence as well as second-leading receiver Justyn Ross, who should be in line for a feature role next season.