Troy wide receiver Chris Lewis will miss the 2024 season following a cancer diagnosis and the subsequent treatment, according to ESPN. Lewis, who had a tumor surgically removed from his left femur, will remain around the team as a student assistant once he's able to return to school.

In an update posted on GoFundMe, Lewis notes that he plans on making his way back to the field when he's cleared.

A former Kentucky transfer, Lewis earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2023 after hauling in 32 catches for 735 yards. His 10 touchdown catches ranked 16th nationally among all players regardless of position.

He was a key figure in Troy's march to the Sun Belt Championship Game, where he led all receivers with 98 yards and had the game's only receiving touchdown to help secure a second straight title for the Trojans. Lewis also had 100-yard receiving performances in wins against Western Kentucky and South Alabama.

Prior to transferring to Troy ahead of the 2023 season, Lewis spent two years and played in six games at Kentucky. He signed with the Wildcats in 2021 as a four-star prospect out of Pleasant Grove, Alabama.