2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers find Luke Kuechly replacement with Isaiah Simmons, Eagles land Tee Higgins

The hiring of Matt Rhule, luring Joe Brady from the instantly legendary LSU football team, and the retirement of Luke Kuechly -- what a week for the Carolina Panthers.

And their pick in this mock addresses the latter development, although no one should expect someone to fully replace Kuechly in the middle.

The draft order is now set through No. 28 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.

Now, to the picks.