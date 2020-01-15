2020 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers find Luke Kuechly replacement with Isaiah Simmons, Eagles land Tee Higgins
The Panthers hope Simmons can be the next great player on their defense
The hiring of Matt Rhule, luring Joe Brady from the instantly legendary LSU football team, and the retirement of Luke Kuechly -- what a week for the Carolina Panthers.
And their pick in this mock addresses the latter development, although no one should expect someone to fully replace Kuechly in the middle.
The draft order is now set through No. 28 overall. Position rankings are based on our composite prospect rankings.
Is Trevor Lawrence a better pro prospect than Joe Burrow? Brady Quinn and Ryan Wilson join Will Brinson to break down the 2020 draft and more on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.
Now, to the picks.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Joe Burrow QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs
You earned this with your 2019 season, Bengals. Burrow is yours.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Chase Young EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Think Ron Rivera will like the idea of drafting Young? I do too.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Jeff Okudah CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Don't overthink this, Lions. Okudah is everything you could want in a corner and the secondary needs work.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Dave Gettleman has to protect his 2019 first-round pick better. Thomas is the best left tackle in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs
Tua lands in Miami and probably plays at some point in 2020 on a very young and improving team.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs
Herbert is too talented and too experienced to fall in this draft, and the Chargers are in a position to turn to a new chapter at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs
After the Luke Kuechly retirement, the Panthers turn their attention to the linebacker spot and pair Shaq Thompson with another freakazoid in Simmons.
Round 1 - Pick 8
CeeDee Lamb WR
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs
Please make this happen, Cardinals. I want to see Kyler Murray throwing to Lamb again.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs
The Jaguars could use some fortification on the interior of their defensive front, and Brown is the most impactful pure pocket pusher in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs
In this scenario, the Browns aren't able to corral a starting left tackle in free agency. Wirfs is a rock and can play on either edge.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jerry Jeudy WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs
The Jets are perfectly happy landing Jeudy here for Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 12
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Last year, Mike Mayock prioritized drafting players from winning programs, and he follows that philosophy again with Fulton.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Good luck tackling the Colts top two receivers -- T.Y. Hilton and now Ruggs -- after the catch in 2020.
Round 1 - Pick 14
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs
The Buccaneers may go defensive line here but instead add more youthful, high-end talent to the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Javon Kinlaw DL
South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
The Broncos are suddenly in need of more bodies up front who could disrupt the opposing quarterback. They get that with Kinlaw, the most versatile defensive lineman in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
After a steadily improving career at Alabama, McKinney is ready to do anything you ask of him on the back end. He's a safety/cornerback hybrid with good range and the mentality of a linebacker against the run.
Round 1 - Pick 17
K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE
LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Cowboys are going to have a need on the edge next season. Chassion is a bendy, high-motor, heavy-handed star in the making.
From Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
While he's a right tackle, the Dolphins simply need to add top talent to the roster. Wills isn't a true dancing bear but is as fundamentally sound as you're going to get on the outside and plays with overwhelming power.
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 19
Colorado • Jr • 6'2" / 220 lbs
Shenault would be the ideal complement to Tyrell Williams in Jon Gruden's West Coast offense.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 20
Trevon Diggs CB
Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Diggs has similarly imposing length and physicality to that of Jalen Ramsey.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tee Higgins WR
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Right before the Bills could draft him, the Eagles go Higgins to inject some life into the receiver group for Carson Wentz.
Round 1 - Pick 22
A.J. Epenesa EDGE
Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs
Epenesa comes in and starts on the edge if Shaq Lawson isn't retained in free agency. He's a three-down player with NFL size, power, and an ascending arsenal of pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Washington • Jr • 6'2" / 239 lbs
The Patriots surprise by going Bryant over the consensus top tight end, Cole Kmet. Bryant is smaller and more dynamic after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jalen Reagor WR
TCU • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
The stars are aligning for the Saints to pick Reagor, an ultra-talented receiver without gaudy statistics in 2019 because of bad quarterback play.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Mekhi Becton OL
Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs
The Vikings get Kirk Cousins a left tackle of the future in Becton, who plays like he's much smaller than he really is. And he towers over defensive linemen.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 26
Wisconsin • Jr • 5'11" / 219 lbs
Taylor has legit track speed at 220 pounds, and instantly becomes the bell cow in South Beach.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Bryce Hall CB
Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Hall is off the radar a bit after an early-season injury ended his senior year at Virginia. But at well over 6-0 and 200 pounds with major length and zone savvy, he'd be a perfect fit in Seattle.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Terrell Lewis EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs
If Matthew Judon isn't retained in free agency, Baltimore will have a glaring need on the edge. Enter Lewis, an explosive, angular outside linebacker with good counter moves.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Curtis Weaver EDGE
Boise State • Jr • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Weaver has been productive since his freshman season at Boise State and would give Mike Vrabel some coverage versatility from the linebacker spot.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs
Murray is the immediate replacement for impending free agent Blake Martinez.
Round 1 - Pick 31
LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 192 lbs
The Chiefs skill-position stars are getting a little older, so Kansas City reloads with Jefferson, one of the best big slot receivers in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 32
A.J. Terrell CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
San Francisco adds another lengthy perimeter corner to the roster to learn from Richard Sherman.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 NFL Draft declarations tracker
There is potentially a lot of money on the line for some of college football's best players
-
Draft: Burrow's elite skills on display
How did the 2020 NFL draft prospects look in the national title game? Let's break it down
-
2020 Mock Draft: Patriots take QB
All told, four QBs go in Round 1, along with five wide receivers and six pass rushers.
-
NFL Draft takeaways from CFP title game
The LSU quarterback put to rest any feeling the Bengals would be reaching to take him first...
-
Seahawks 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Seattle exceeded expectations in 2019 but the roster could look much different next season
-
Vikings 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Minnesota's season ends with a loss to San Francisco