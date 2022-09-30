The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers will look to tie the longest home winning streak in ACC history at 37 games when they take on the No. 10 North Carolina State Wolfpack on Saturday. The Tigers' (4-0) last home loss was a 43-42 decision to Pittsburgh on Nov. 12, 2016. A win over the Wolfpack (4-0) would tie the ACC mark set by Florida State from 1992 to 2001. Miami's FBS-record 58-game home winning streak from 1985 to 1994 predated the Hurricanes joining the ACC in 2004. Clemson leads the all-time series 59-29-1, including a 29-11-1 edge in games played at home.

Kickoff from Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 7-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 43.5. Before making any North Carolina State vs. Clemson picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina State vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -7

North Carolina State vs. Clemson over/under: 43.5 points

North Carolina State vs. Clemson money line: North Carolina State +215, Clemson -267

NCST: The Wolfpack are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning record

CLEM: The Tigers are 20-9 ATS in their last 29 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game

Why Clemson can cover

Junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been on a tear. In last week's 51-45 double-overtime win over No. 21 Wake Forest, he completed 26 of 41 passes (63.4%) for 371 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown nine TDs over the past three weeks. For the season, Uiagalelei has completed 83 of 129 passes (64.3%) for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns vs. one interception.

Also producing for the Tigers is sophomore running back Will Shipley. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in two games this season and has a pair of touchdowns in three of four games. He scored just one rushing TD in Saturday's win at Wake Forest. In that game, he carried 20 times for 104 yards. A week earlier against Louisiana Tech, Shipley carried 12 times for 139 yards (11.6 average) and two touchdowns. In 52 attempts this season, he has rushed for a team-high 353 yards (6.8 average) and seven TDs.

Why North Carolina State can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the North Carolina State vs. Clemson spread. That's because the Wolfpack are led by redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary. Leary has been sharp, connecting on 64% of his passes, completing 80 of 125 for 890 yards and nine touchdowns. He has thrown for two interceptions, but has a rating of 144.4. Last week, Leary was on fire, connecting on 32 of 44 passes (72.7%) for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-10 win over Connecticut.

His top target has been fifth-year senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas. Thomas caught five passes for 115 yards (23 average) and one score in last week's win over UConn. He has had at least two catches in each game this season. He leads the Wolfpack with 15 receptions for 217 yards (14.5 average) and two touchdowns.

