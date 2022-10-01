The fifth-ranked Clemson Tigers look to continue their home dominance over the No. 10 North Carolina State Wolfpack when they meet in Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday. The Tigers (4-0) will look to push their all-time record at Memorial Stadium against N.C. State to 24-11 since the facility opened in 1942. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is 10-2 all-time against the Wolfpack (4-0), including 5-0 in home games. This will be the conference opener for NC State, while Clemson is 2-0 in ACC play.

Kickoff from Clemson, S.C., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Clemson is averaging 43.8 points per game this season, while NC State averages 36. The Tigers are 7-point favorites in the latest North Carolina State vs. Clemson odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Clemson vs. NC State picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on NC State vs. Clemson and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Clemson vs. NC State:

North Carolina State vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -7

North Carolina State vs. Clemson over/under: 45 points

North Carolina State vs. Clemson money line: North Carolina State +215, Clemson -267

NCST: The Wolfpack are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning record

CLEM: The Tigers are 20-9 ATS in their last 29 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game

North Carolina State vs. Clemson picks: See picks here



Why Clemson can cover

Sophomore Will Shipley has emerged as a difference-maker for the Tigers. Shipley recorded multiple rushing touchdowns in each of Clemson's first three games and now has multiple rushing TDs in half of his 14 career games played. He became the first Clemson player in single-game records back to 1950 to score multiple rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season. Shipley is already one of six Clemson players since 2000 to record at least seven career games with multiple rushing touchdowns. With seven rushing touchdowns, Shipley leads the ACC and ranks tied for third nationally.

DJ Uiagalelei enters this week's game with a 15-4 career record as the Tigers' starting quarterback, going 1-1 in 2020, 10-3 in 2021 and 4-0 so far this season. With the overtime win at Wake Forest last week, Uiagalelei became only the 17th Clemson player since World War II to earn 15 career victories as the Tigers' starting quarterback. He has thrown for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022. He has also rushed 41 times for 169 yards (4.1) and one touchdown.

Why North Carolina State can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the North Carolina State vs. Clemson spread. That's because the Wolfpack are led by redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary. Leary has been sharp, connecting on 64% of his passes, completing 80 of 125 for 890 yards and nine touchdowns. He has thrown for two interceptions, but has a rating of 144.4. Last week, Leary was on fire, connecting on 32 of 44 passes (72.7%) for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-10 win over Connecticut.

His top target has been fifth-year senior wide receiver Thayer Thomas. Thomas caught five passes for 115 yards (23 average) and one score in last week's win over UConn. He has had at least two catches in each game this season. He leads the Wolfpack with 15 receptions for 217 yards (14.5 average) and two touchdowns.

How to make North Carolina State vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 54 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina State vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread cashes in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina State vs. Clemson spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.