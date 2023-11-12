Following another week in which the teams at the top of the polls held serve, we weren't likely to see a lot of changes in the Coaches Poll top 25 this week, and we didn't. The top eight teams remained in place with Georgia holding onto the top spot ahead of Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington.

There was more movement towards the back of the top 10, where Louisville and Oregon State took advantage of losses by Penn State and Ole Miss. The Cardinals moved up from No. 11 to No. 9 following a weeknight win over Virginia while Oregon State climbed three spots to No. 10 after demolishing Stanford on Saturday.

As for Penn State, it fell three spots to No. 12 while Ole Miss dropped four spots to No. 14. Missouri climbed four spots after a big win over Tennessee, but it wasn't enough to crack the top 10; the Tigers sit just outside at No. 11. James Madison, which is undefeated but currently ineligible for the postseason because of its transition to the FBS, enters the rankings at No. 21.

Here's a look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 11. First-place votes after listed in parentheses.

Coaches Poll top 25

Others receiving votes: Kansas 90; Liberty 79; SMU 27; UNLV 24; Toledo 16; North Carolina State 16; USC 7; Fresno State 6; Troy 5; Air Force 5; Memphis 1;