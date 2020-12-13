As we enter conference championship week, the top of the college football rankings received some minor updates Sunday following defeats for a pair of top-10 teams in the Coaches Poll.

Florida fell from No. 6 to No. 11 after a wild fog-filled loss to LSU has Gators fans pointing fingers and throwing shoes even as the team enters the SEC Championship Game with a division title. The loss, Florida's second on the season, does not eliminate the Gators from College Football Playoff contention but it does make the path more difficult than if Dan Mullen's team was making its argument as a one-loss conference champion.

Elsewhere in the Sunshine State, Miami turned in one of its worst performances of the season in a 62-26 loss to North Carolina. The Hurricanes tumbled from No. 8 all the way to No. 19 after the loss, while the Tar Heels surged from No. 20 to No. 15 after the win. Miami will finish one game ahead in the ACC standings but the debate is now on for the third-best team in the conference in 2020 after not only the result, but the manner in which the game was decided, on Saturday afternoon in Hard Rock Stadium. That "third-best team in the ACC" actually carries even more weight this season with the potential of both Clemson and Notre Dame making the College Football Playoff, since that scenario opens up a third spot for the league in the New Year's Six.

Other adjustments include Oklahoma State moving up four spots to No. 22 after a dominating win against Baylor and San Jose State making its first appearance in the Coaches Poll of the 2020 season after improving to 6-0 with a win against Nevada on Friday night.

Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:

Dropped out of the rankings: No. 22 Colorado; No. 25 Wisconsin.

Others receiving votes: Buffalo 102; Auburn 45; Army 35; Boise State 30; Marshall 29; Washington 22; Missouri 17; Colorado 17; Nevada 10; Wisconsin 8; Southern Methodist 7; Oregon 6; Utah 4; Texas Christian 1.