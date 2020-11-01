Week 10 of the college football season brings two matchups featuring top-10 teams. No. 1 Notre Dame travels to No. 4 Notre Dame while No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 8 Florida in their annual neutral-site rivalry showdown. Both games will carry College Football Playoff ramifications.

This weekend also brings the start of the Pac-12's season. It's going to take a strong effort for one of the teams in the league to crack the playoff picture, considering the conference is scheduled to play just seven games. Still, the addition of the fifth and final power conference to the season and the presence of some marquee games makes this upcoming weekend of college football one of the best of the season so far.

It's never too early to take a look at the lines for the weekend ahead, so here are the odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

No. 1 Clemson (-6.5) at No. 4 Notre Dame: This one gives the Alabama at Georgia game from Oct. 17 a run for its money as the most significant of the regular season. It also says something about Clemson that the Tigers are going on the road without their starting quarterback and are still favored by nearly a touchdown.

No. 8 Florida at No. 5 Georgia (-4.5): The unofficial SEC East title game is also a defacto College Football Playoff elimination game. Expect some movement on this line as word trickles down from the SEC office this week if the Gators will have anyone suspended following Saturday's brawl with Missouri.

No. 9 BYU (-2.5) at No. 21 Boise State: This is a monumental game for BYU, which has just three games left on its schedule to try and bolster its resume. The only two times the Cougars have been a single-digit favorite this season, they beat Navy 55-3 and Houston 43-26.

Stanford at No. 12 Oregon (-11.5): The Pac-12's opening weekend features the Ducks debuting as heavy favorites. Covering spreads should be a goal for Oregon, who might need to post some impressive numbers if it wants to make the College Football Playoff with just seven games on the slate (assuming COVID-19 disruptions don't make it even shorter).

No. 23 Michigan (-3.5) at No. 13 Indiana: The Wolverines have won 24 straight against Indiana, so that probably explains why they are favorites in this one even after losing to Michigan State on Saturday. With a win here, the Hoosiers could reasonably argue that they are the second-best team in the Big Ten behind Ohio State as Wisconsin's status remains uncertain amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

Best of the rest

No. 11 Miami (-9) at NC State

Arizona State at No. 20 USC (-10.5)

West Virginia at No. 22 Texas (-7)

No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech (-15)

UMass at No. 16 Marshall (-44.5)

Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati (-10.5)

Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma (-38)

No. 14 Oklahoma State (-9.5) at Kansas State

No. 7 Texas A&M (-8) at South Carolina

Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State (-13)

South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina (-15.5)