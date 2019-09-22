College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 5: Ohio State a huge favorite over Nebraska

Hard as it might be to believe, we're now a month into the 2019 season. As we just put Week 4 into the books, we now look ahead to Week 5. With the odds and lines for the biggest college football games released and in the process of being adjusted for early action, the oddsmakers clearly do not believe this weekend's "best" games will be all that close. In other words, there are a lot of double-digit spreads out there.

That is largely due to the fact that the matchup quality for this week does not come close to Week 4 when there were a top-10 and top-20 showdown along with a number of other top 25 teams in rivalry games. In fact, there are only two matchups between top 25 teams this week, and each is hovering around a 10-point spread.

Let's take a look at where the Week 5 lines stand as of Sunday afternoon. All odds below are via Circa Sports.

Lines you need to know

No. 21 USC at No. 17 Washington (-9.5): Could this be a sneak preview of the Pac-12 Championship Game? After beating Utah on Friday night, the Trojans find themselves in the driver's seat of the Pac-12 South. Washington looked fantastic on the road against a BYU team that beat USC two weeks ago.

No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame (-10.5): Considering how well Notre Dame played in its loss to Georgia, odds are there are more people taking the Irish seriously in defeat than they had been before. This week brings another tough test as Virginia heads to South Bend, Indiana. Still, the Irish are heavy favorites against a Cavaliers team that struggled with Old Dominion on Saturday.

More games of note

No.1 Clemson at North Carolina (+28.5): Mack Brown's first two games at North Carolina featured upsets of South Carolina and Miami, but the Tar Heels have come back down to earth, dropping two straight to Wake Forest and Appalachian State. Now they'll host the defending champs as four-touchdown dogs.

Ole Miss at No. 2 Alabama (-34): Did you know there used to be a time when Alabama was winning the SEC and was forced to play its starters the entire game? I know that seems like a long time ago, but Bama games have become 30-minute affairs for a lot of key players, and judging by this spread, they'll be getting more rest on Saturday.

No. 5 Ohio State at Nebraska (+16.5): Nebraska nearly knocked off the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, last season and will look to finish the job this time around. Ohio State has barely felt the need to break a sweat so far in 2019, but this will be their toughest test of the year by far. How tough will it be, though?

Texas Tech at No. 6 Oklahoma (-26): The Sooners remain one of the most devastating offensive forces in the sport, and considering they open as 26-point favorites here, the oddsmakers don't expect Texas Tech to do much to stop them this week.

Mississippi State at No. 7 Auburn (-11): We're only a month into the season, and there isn't a team in the country that can claim it has two wins as good as Auburn's over Oregon and Texas A&M. Now they return home to face a Mississippi State team that could provide another challenge.

Northwestern at No. 8 Wisconsin (-22.5): The Badgers offense has been terrific, but their defense has been dominant. Considering the struggles Northwestern's offense has had in 2019 (47 points in three games), it's hard to imagine an upset being in the works here.

Best of the rest

No. 12 Penn State at Maryland (+7.5) on Friday

Arizona State at No. 15 Cal (-3.5) on Friday

Middle Tennessee at No. 14 Iowa (-23)

Washington State at No. 19 Utah (-6.5)

Rutgers at No. 20 Michigan (-28)

UConn at No. 22 UCF (-39)

No. 24 Kansas State at Oklahoma State (-6.5)

Indiana at No. 25 Michigan State (-14)