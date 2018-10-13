College football odds, picks, lines for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Wisconsin, Alabama

Eight Power 5 programs remain unbeaten heading into this weekend, and the latest Week 7 college football odds show that Vegas is expecting a challenge for several of them. No. 2 Georgia is favored by 7.5, down one from the opener, for a trip to No. 13 LSU. No. 6 West Virginia is favored by 6.5 at Iowa State after that line opened at -4.5. And No. 19 Colorado is a 7-point underdog at USC in a game that has major implications on the Pac-12 standings. With college football odds and spreads shifting and so much on the line this weekend, be sure to check out the Week 7 college football picks and predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls in Week 6, including recommending Texas (+226) on the money line in its massive upset of No. 7 Oklahoma. It finished the week on an 8-2 run on all of its college football picks, and when it comes to top-rated picks, it is now an impressive 64-52 on the season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has simulated every single play of the Week 7 college football schedule, and you can see the results only over at SportsLine.

One of the top Week 7 college football picks the model loves: No. 1 Alabama (-27.5) covers against Missouri and wins in convincing fashion.

The Tigers' high-flying offense has caused issues for many defenses, but the model says the Tide will be able to shut it down. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is held under 250 yards through the air, according to the simulations, while Tagovailoa goes off for close to 300 yards and three touchdowns as the Tide cover more than 60 percent of the time.

Another Week 6 pick it is strongly recommending: No. 15 Wisconsin (+10) covers against No. 12 Michigan under the lights at "The Big House."

The Wolverines opened as 8-point favorites, but that line has moved two more in Michigan's favor, creating a huge value on Wisconsin in what the model says will be a physical game. Bettors have faded the Badgers after they were upset in Week 3 by BYU, but they've bounced back with two conference wins against Nebraska and Iowa that have put them on top of the Big Ten West standings.

The model projects 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground from Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, while Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is held to 200 yards through the air. Wisconsin covers the double-digit spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The model is also calling for 50 total points, clearing the Over (49) by a hair.

The model also has an extremely strong pick for the showdown between No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 LSU on CBS and is calling for a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 7 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Minnesota at Ohio State (-29.5, 59.5)

Tennessee at Auburn (-14.5, 45.5)

Florida at Vanderbilt (+7, 50.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (+7, 61.5)

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame (-21, 54)

Washington at Oregon (+3.5, 57.5)

UCF at Memphis (+4.5, 81)

Baylor at Texas (-14, 59.5)

Georgia at LSU (+7.5, 50.5)

Michigan State at Penn State (-13, 53)

Miami (Fla.) at Virginia (+7, 47.5)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina (+6.5, 58.5)

West Virginia at Iowa State (+6.5, 56)

Missouri at Alabama (-28, 74.5)

Wisconsin at Michigan (-10, 49)

Colorado at USC (-7, 57)