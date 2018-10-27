College football odds, picks, lines for Week 9: Advanced computer model loving Texas A&M and Pitt

The 2018 college football season has already been a wild one and Week 9 promises even more excitement with conference play dominating the landscape. According to the latest college football odds, we'll see plenty of fireworks on Saturday. There are three matchups on the Week 9 college football schedule between teams in the top 25, including No. 7 Georgia being a 6.5-point favorite over No. 9 Florida in the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville. No. 24 Stanford is a 3-point favorite over No. 14 Washington State, and No. 17 Penn State a 5.5-point favorite over No. 18 Iowa in the latest college football odds. Before you make any Week 9 college football picks and predictions, you'll need to see what the advanced computer model at SportsLine has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

The model made some huge calls against the spread in Week 8, including nailing LSU (-6) over Mississippi State, Washington State (-3) over Oregon and Alabama (-29.5) over Tennessee. And when it comes to top-rated against-the-spread picks, it finished Week 8 on a strong 5-1 run. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every single play of Week 9 in college football and the results are in.

We can tell you it is calling for No. 16 Texas A&M (+1.5) to not only cover, but get the outright upset on the road against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State's offense was shut down by LSU in Week 8 as the Bulldogs were completely one-dimensional. MSU quarterback Nick Fitzgerald completed just 8 of 24 passes for 59 yards and threw four interceptions. The model projects Texas A&M's defense, which is ranked No. 5 in the SEC, to keep Fitzgerald and the MSU offense at bay again. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond throws for almost 250 yards as the Aggies hit against the spread in over 55 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Week 9 college football picks the model is all over: Pitt upsets Duke as 2.5-point home underdogs.

The Panthers are just 2-4 on the season, but both of those wins have come when the Panthers were slight home underdogs against Syracuse and Georgia Tech. On Saturday, quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to sail past 300 yards passing for Pitt, according to the model, and the Panthers move to 3-1 against the spread as home underdogs.

Not only does Pitt cover in nearly 60 percent of SportsLine simulations, it also wins outright more than 55 percent of the time. The model also says the Over (45.5) is a major value because it hits almost 60 percent of the time. Don't be fooled by Duke's 4-2 record straight-up and against the spread versus FBS teams. Back the Panthers with confidence on Saturday at Heinz Field.

The model has also made the call on who wins the huge SEC showdown between No. 7 Georgia and No. 9 Florida, and is projecting a top-10 team to get absolutely stunned in an upset that will shake up the 2018 College Football Playoff picture.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 9? And what title contender goes down hard? Check out the latest Week 9 college football odds below, and then visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past three seasons.

Clemson at Florida State (+17.5, 48.5)

Purdue at Michigan State (+1, 48)

Wisconsin at Northwestern (+3.5, 51.5)

Florida vs. Georgia (-6.5, 52)

South Florida at Houston (-8.5, 75)

Iowa at Penn State (-5.5, 51)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-24.5, 64.5)

Kentucky at Missouri (-7.5, 55.5)

Washington at California (+12, 45)

Washington State at Stanford (-3, 54)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State (-1, 44)

NC State at Syracuse (+2, 65.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State (+3.5, 62)

Notre Dame vs. Navy (+24, 53.5)

Oregon at Arizona (+9.5, 65)