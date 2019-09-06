College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 2, TV channels, kickoff times

If Week 1 was the college football appetizer, Week 2 is going to provide fans a feast of epic proportions. Why? Because we get two of the biggest nonconference games of the year spread out for your afternoon and evening viewing pleasure.

No. 1 Clemson will host No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday afternoon in Death Valley in a game that came down to the wire last year in College Station. No. 6 LSU and No. 9 Texas will follow that up with a massive night game deep in the heart of Texas.

Get those remotes ready. Here's a rundown on what to pay attention to in Week 3.

All times Eastern; games played Saturday unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Games

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: Tigers star quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't exactly get off to a hot start last week vs. Georgia Tech by throwing two interceptions. Now he has to square off with a ferocious Aggies front seven. Speaking of the Aggies, quarterback Kellen Mond was stellar in this game through the air and on the ground last year, but only ran five times last week vs. Texas State. Could that change? We'll see.

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: The Tigers unleashed their high-octane passing attack last weekend vs. Georgia Southern, but now have to keep it going against the Longhorns. Can quarterback Joe Burrow repeat the feat when the Tigers are forced to open things up rather than when they want to? We'll see. That might depend on Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger's performance vs. a stout defense.

No. 23 Stanford at USC, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.: It'll be a battle of backup quarterbacks in the Pac-12 After Dark special, with Davis Mills starting for the Cardinal and Kedon Slovis under center for the Trojans. On top of that, this will be a pivotal game for Trojans coach Clay Helton, who is on one of the hottest seats in the country.

Other big games

Cincinnati at No. 4 Ohio State, ABC, noon: The "Luke Fickell Bowl" pits the former Ohio State coach against new Buckeyes coach Ryan Day. Could the Bearcats defense present a bigger challenge to quarterback Justin Fields, who was sizzling out of the gate last week against FAU? Whatever happens, this will be the first tough test for Day and Fields.

Army at No. 7 Michigan, FOX, noon: Michigan's offense didn't exactly impress in a win over Middle Tennessee last week, and now it has to face off against a Black Knights squad whose main goal is to win the time of possession battle. If the Wolverines offense doesn't take advantage of the few chances it gets, this game could get very interesting in the second half.

No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado, FOX, 3:30 p.m.: The Buffaloes throttled rival Colorado State, while the Cornhuskers struggled with South Alabama for a while. The quarterback matchup between Nebraska's Adrian Martinez and Colorado's Steven Montez should be well worth your time.

BYU at Tennessee, ESPN, 7 p.m.: A battle of unranked teams typically doesn't move the meter, but after Tennessee lost to Georgia State last week, this is about as close to a must-win game as you can get in Week 2. The Vols struggled up front on both lines of scrimmage, and the Cougars are absolutely loaded there.

California at No. 14 Washington, FS1, 10:30 p.m.: Huskies quarterback Jacob Eason was sensational in his first game with the program, and Bears coach Justin Wilcox has transformed their defense into one of the best in the country. We'll get to know more about both teams when this one wraps up after midnight.

Keep an eye on ...