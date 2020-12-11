The 2020 college football season is winding down. Week 15 represents the last full weekend of games before conference championship week begins and bowl season gets underway. There's a healthy mix of rivalries, make-up games and significant matchups with postseason implications on deck for Saturday's slate.

Where as most weekends the primetime slot gets the most attention, the noon and 3:30 p.m. kickoffs get a lion's share of the focus this week. Some of that has to do with how this week's cancellations unfolded, but there are still quality matchups to be had. A rare Pac-12 noon game shines a spotlight on undefeated Colorado as it looks to notch another win. In the mid-afternoon slot, Army-Navy get underway while North Carolina and Miami jockey for a possible Orange Bowl bid.

There's a lot to unpack for this week's games, so let us help you navigate through a great weekend of college football with a handy viewer's guide.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

Utah at No. 21 Colorado, noon, FOX and fuboTV (Try for free): The Buffs lose a tiebreaker to USC if both teams finish the regular season undefeated. Colorado will need to take care of business against the Utes and keep a close eye on what happens with the Trojans and UCLA Saturday evening. Bookmakers anticipate a tight game in Boulder, so keep an eye on this #Pac12AfterBrunch matchup. Regardless of the outcome, it's hard not to give Karl Dorrell some Coach of the Year votes.

Navy vs. Army, 3 p.m., CBS and CBSSports.com: It's the Army-Navy game, what else do you need to know? Normally this historic rivalry gets a Saturday all to itself, but with all of the backloaded scheduling, that's not the case in 2020. Still, carve out some time for America's best college football game. The Black Knights need to win this game to stay on pace for their third 10-win season in the past four years.

No. 17 North Carolina at No. 10 Miami (FL) -- 3:30 p.m., ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): The ACC Championship Game has already been locked up, but this game could be for an Orange Bowl bid. More relatively speaking, consider this the "third place" game in the conference standings. If you like offense, there aren't many better quarterback battles than Miami's D'Eriq King and North Carolina's Sam Howell. The Hurricanes are slight favorites, so this should be a fun one in the mid-day slot.

No. 15 USC at UCLA -- 7:30 p.m., ABC and fuboTV (Try for free): USC-UCLA in the Rose Bowl has always been a tremendous aesthetic matchup with the colors on the field, but there's regional and even some national significance to this year's game as well. As mentioned above, the Trojans can lock down the Pac-12 South with a win. But these Bruins don't appear to be like Chip Kelly's previous teams. They're 3-2 and not that far off from being undefeated. A win as slight home dogs indicates that UCLA could finally be turning a corner. USC is also looking to keep an undefeated season alive.

Other big games

No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas, noon, ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): The Hogs are 3-6 and likely to lose here, but Sam Pittman's group has been one of the pleasant surprises of the year considering where this program was in 2019. Alabama should take care of business, but it's another chance to watch quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith as they make their Heisman cases.

No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri, noon, SEC Network: The first of two matchups on the day between ranked teams won't impact the SEC East title, but there are still things to look forward to. JT Daniels has been solid in his first two games as Georgia's starting quarterback. Every time he takes the field, it's another preview of what's to come for the Bulldogs in 2021. Georgia is a nearly two-touchdown favorite, but Mizzou has quietly strung together a nice season. This would be a big win for coach Eli Drinkwitz if his team can pull it off.

Illinois at No. 14 Northwestern, noon, ESPN2 and fuboTV (Try for free): The Wildcats have locked up the Big Ten West and will face Ohio State next week in the Big Ten Championship Game. They play a defense-first style of football and Illinois is probably a little better than its 2-4 record suggests due to some COVID-19 problems early in its season. Saturday's forecast for Evanston is cold and rainy, so expect a rock fight for this rivalry game.

LSU at No. 6 Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free): This is normally a big SEC crossover game, but LSU is having a disaster of a season. The Gators' prolific offense should be able to pick apart a porous Tigers defense. The main storyline here is the Heisman race for quarterback Kyle Trask (and if anyone is bold enough, Kyle Pitts) as this group prepares for Alabama in the SEC Championship Game next week.

San Diego State at No. 18 BYU, 10 p.m., ESPN2 and fuboTV (Try for free): Though the Cougars are coming off their first loss of the season, a thriller at Coastal Carolina, their season has been a real success. This will be your last chance to see this offense and quarterback Zach Wilson until bowl season. San Diego State is 4-3, but it held its own against San Jose State, Nevada and Colorado, all of which are a combined 15-1. This could end up being a decent nightcap for the Week 15 slate.

Best of the rest