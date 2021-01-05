Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan announced Monday night that he is headed to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer. Coan, who did not play for the Badgers in 2020 after breaking his foot in preseason practice, will have one season of eligibility left and is expected to compete to replace Ian Book as the Fighting Irish's starting quarterback.

Though Book could technically come back for what would be his sixth season in the program, he is widely expected to move on after securing his legacy this season. Book led Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff and became the program's all-time winningest quarterback with a 30-5 career record.

That means Coan -- or whomever wins the starting job next season -- will have big shoes to fill. But Coan has already guided one historically-proud program to success in his career and would appear to be a natural fit in Notre Dame's balanced system. The 6-foot-3 Coan threw for 2,727 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 69.6% of his passes while leading the Badgers to a 10-4 record and Rose Bowl appearance in 2019.

He did not play for the Badgers in 2020 after breaking his foot in preseason practice. Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz emerged as Wisconsin's starter in Coan's absence and completed 61.1% of his passes with nine touchdowns and five interceptions for the Badgers during a 4-3 season. Coan announced in a Dec. 20 statement released by the Wisconsin program that he would be moving on from the school.

"Being at Wisconsin has been the experience of a lifetime that I will cherish forever," he wrote. "Thank you to my teammates, coaches, athletic trainers, and support staff who have helped me in my time here. I have officially decided to enter the transfer portal. While this decision was not easy, I know it's the right one for my family and I. Thank you for everything Wisconsin! I'll love you forever!

Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to play one another in the 2021 season on Sept. 25 at Soldier Field in Chicago.