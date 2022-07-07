Georgia has established itself as one of the top schools for tight ends in the country, and another stud is heading to Athens in 2024. Landen Thomas, a four-star and the top-ranked tight end in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports, announced his commitment to coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs on Thursday. Thomas chose Georgia over Florida and Michigan.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound rising junior has 39 catches for 613 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. Andrew Ivins, Southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Thomas:

A potential difference-maker at the tight end position. Spent much of freshman season flexed out in the slot, but was utilized more and more as an in-line blocker as a sophomore in a single-back spread attack. Aggressive and athletic for a youngster that's still figuring out how to balance pass catching and pass blocking duties. Creates a bigger catch radius with his snappy hands. Creative route runner that knows how to mix gears and find green grass. Competitive after the catch and will use a nice burst to pull away from defenders. Not afraid to take a hit or deliver a hit.

Thomas will follow in the footsteps of several star tight ends in Athens. Smart already has a loaded depth chart at that position with Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and hybrid wide receiver/tight end Arik Gilbert. All three of the current stars will be draft eligible before Thomas steps foot on campus, which will provide the opportunity for him to earn early playing time for the Bulldogs.

Thomas is the second player to commit to Georgia's 2024 recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver Ny Carr -- Thomas' teammate at Colquitt County -- announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Tuesday.