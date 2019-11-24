Greg Schiano's potential return to Rutgers falls through as sides fail to reach agreement, reports say
Schiano previously served as the Rutgers coach from 2001-11
Greg Schiano will not be the new head coach at Rutgers after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports. NJ.com later confirmed the news that a reunion will not be taking place. Schiano had been the consensus front-runner for the job since Chris Ash was fired on Sept. 29, and reportedly officially interviewed for the position on Nov. 5. According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Schiano turned down an eight-year, $32 million offer to return and lead the Scarlet Knights.
It's a stunning development considering the relationship between the two parties. Schiano was 68-67 as the head coach of the Scarlet Knights from 2001-11, where he led the program out of irrelevancy and into the national spotlight. The peak of his tenure in Piscataway came in 2006 when they went 11-2 and won the Texas Bowl.
The two sides appeared destined for a remarriage last week when NJ.com reported that the two sides were close to finalizing the terms of an agreement. Those negotiations slowed down toward the end of the week as the two sides couldn't agree on specific details of the relationship.
Schiano was most recently on the staff of the New England Patriots this spring after serving as Ohio State's defensive coordinator in 2018. He abruptly resigned in late March and spent the 2019 season without an official role in the industry. He was in line to become the head coach of the Tennessee program following the 2017 season, but uproar from fans and boosters forced the administration to change direction at the last-minute prior to hiring Jeremy Pruitt.
Where will Rutgers go from here? Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones has been tied to the vacancy shortly after Ash was dismissed, but hasn't been mentioned in the process in the last few weeks. Current Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead -- who has ties to the region -- could also be considered a candidate after two seasons in Starkville.
