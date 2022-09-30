Who's Playing

Tulane @ Houston

Current Records: Tulane 3-1; Houston 2-2

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Houston Cougars and the Tulane Green Wave at 7 p.m. ET Friday at TDECU Stadium. Houston will be strutting in after a victory while Tulane will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Cougars bagged a 34-27 win over the Rice Owls last week. Houston can attribute much of their success to RB Ta'Zhawn Henry, who rushed for one TD and 112 yards on 17 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Henry has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Tulane as they fell 27-24 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week. Despite the loss, Tulane got a solid performance out of RB Tyjae Spears, who rushed for two TDs and 114 yards on 22 carries.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cougars going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Houston is now 2-2 while the Green Wave sit at 3-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Houston ranks 24th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 11 on the season. As for Tulane, they enter the contest with only 102.5 passing yards allowed per game on average, which is the best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.86

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last seven games against Tulane.