How an Iowa State fan's sign asking for beer money turned into over $100K for charity

For most fans attending an ESPN College GameDay rally, the ultimate goal is getting an amusing sign on TV. But when GameDay traveled to Ames, Iowa for the first time this past weekend, one Iowa State Cyclones fan accidentally turned it into an opportunity to raise a whole lot of money for a great cause.

Carson King, 24, was among the thousands who gathered for Saturday's pregame show in Ames, and like many, he brought a sign with him. It was a rather rudimentary one, but it was meant to be more of a joke than anything. Scribbled in big black letters, King's sign read, "Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished" and listed his Venmo account info.

It was just a sign asking for extra beer money -- and Busch Light at that. Very college.

Thanks to some prime TV placement and the help of social media, King actually started getting donations to fund his hydration. In fact, he ended up getting so much money that he decided to turn the fundraiser into something a little more important. As his Venmo balance hit $1,600, King decided he'd buy one case of beer and donate the rest of the money to the University of Iowa's Stead Family Children's Hospital.

With all the donations my @CollegeGameDay sign for @BuschBeer has received, I will be donating all but enough for a case of Busch Light to @uiowa Children’s Hospital. We’re at over $1,600.00 right now! @CycloneATH @WideRtNattyLt @ChrisMWilliams Venmo Carson-King-25 — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 14, 2019

Not long afterwards, Busch caught wind of the story and decided to jump in on the effort. Not only did the company promise to hook King up with a year's supply of free beer, but they also pledged to match the amount of donations he received, dollar for dollar.

.@CarsonKing2 this is the best thing we have read all year, we’re inspired.



We’re going to match your donation to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, and we’ll throw in some of that Busch Light you were looking for. https://t.co/NPPrPp6zJg — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) September 17, 2019

Later, Venmo also promised to match the total amount King raised on their app.

With the fundraising efforts picking up steam, so too did the amount of money flowing into King's account. As of Wednesday, he had received more than $30,000 in donations, bringing the grand total with the matching amounts to over $100,000.

The fundraiser will continue through the end of September, meaning there's plenty of chance for that total to grow even larger. After the efforts conclude, King will visit the children's hospital to receive a tour and hand-deliver a check. He'll also get to meet some of the kids that his viral campaign will help.