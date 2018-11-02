How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)

Current records: Arizona 4-5; Colorado 5-3

What to Know

Arizona will take on Colorado at home at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Arizona had a rough outing against UCLA two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Everything went Arizona's way against Oregon last Saturday as they made off with a 44-15 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Arizona had established a 37-8 advantage.

Meanwhile, Colorado have been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against Oregon St. making it three winless games in a row. Colorado took a 34-41 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oregon St. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Colorado to swallow was that Colorado had been favored by 24.5 points coming into the contest.

Arizona's win lifted them to 4-5 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. In their win, Arizona relied heavily on J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries. Colorado will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 PM ET

Friday at 10:30 PM ET Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona

Arizona Stadium, Arizona TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.94

Prediction

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Buffaloes.

This season, Arizona are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Colorado, they are 5-2-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4 point favorite.

Series History

Arizona have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Colorado.