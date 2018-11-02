How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado football game
Who's Playing
Arizona Wildcats (home) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (away)
Current records: Arizona 4-5; Colorado 5-3
What to Know
Arizona will take on Colorado at home at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. If the matchup is anything like the 42-45 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Arizona had a rough outing against UCLA two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Everything went Arizona's way against Oregon last Saturday as they made off with a 44-15 victory. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Arizona had established a 37-8 advantage.
Meanwhile, Colorado have been struggling to pick up a win, with their game against Oregon St. making it three winless games in a row. Colorado took a 34-41 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oregon St. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Colorado to swallow was that Colorado had been favored by 24.5 points coming into the contest.
Arizona's win lifted them to 4-5 while Colorado's defeat dropped them down to 5-3. In their win, Arizona relied heavily on J.J. Taylor, who rushed for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns on 30 carries. Colorado will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Arizona Stadium, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.94
Prediction
The Wildcats are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Buffaloes.
This season, Arizona are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for Colorado, they are 5-2-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Wildcats slightly, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 4 point favorite.
Series History
Arizona have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Colorado.
- 2017 - Colorado Buffaloes 42 vs. Arizona Wildcats 45
- 2016 - Arizona Wildcats 24 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 49
- 2015 - Colorado Buffaloes 31 vs. Arizona Wildcats 38
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bama can make CFP without beating LSU
That plus a complete look at a massively important slate of Week 10 college football games
-
Stanford vs. Washington odds, top picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of Washington football.
-
UCF holds on to win 21st straight game
UCF won its 21st straight game against Temple
-
Rodney Anderson declares for NFL Draft
Anderson was Oklahoma's top rusher in its Big 12 title run in 2017
-
Maryland punter assaulted by teammate
Matthew Barber is a backup punter for the Terrapins
-
Maryland board chair steps down
Maryland's board recommended that D.J. Durkin stay on as head football coach