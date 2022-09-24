Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Colorado State

Current Records: Sacramento State 2-0; Colorado State 0-3

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams will take on the Sacramento State Hornets at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Canvas Stadium.

The evening started off rough for the Rams last week, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 38-7 to the Washington State Cougars. Colorado State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. QB Clay Millen had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Sacramento State and the Northern Iowa Panthers last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Hornets wrapped it up with a 37-21 victory on the road.

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Sacramento State's win lifted them to 2-0 while Colorado State's loss dropped them down to 0-3. We'll see if Sacramento State can repeat their recent success or if Colorado State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Canvas Stadium -- Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Hornets are a 4-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.