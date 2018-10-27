How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)

Current records: Colorado 5-2; Oregon St. 1-6

What to Know

Colorado will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on Oregon St. at 3:00 p.m. Colorado have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability Oregon St. are surely hoping to exploit.

Last Saturday, Colorado came up short against Washington, falling 13-27. This makes it the second loss in a row for Colorado.

Meanwhile, Oregon St. came into their this week averaging 31.5 points per game, but Oregon St. fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 7-49 to California. Oregon St. can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday at 3:00 PM ET Where: Folsom Field, Colorado

Folsom Field, Colorado TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $62.02

Prediction

The Buffaloes are a big 24 point favorite against the Beavers.

This season, Colorado are 5-1-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 1-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.