How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Colorado vs. Oregon State football game
Who's Playing
Colorado Buffaloes (home) vs. Oregon State Beavers (away)
Current records: Colorado 5-2; Oregon St. 1-6
What to Know
Colorado will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on Oregon St. at 3:00 p.m. Colorado have seen their point totals decreasing over the past four games, a vulnerability Oregon St. are surely hoping to exploit.
Last Saturday, Colorado came up short against Washington, falling 13-27. This makes it the second loss in a row for Colorado.
Meanwhile, Oregon St. came into their this week averaging 31.5 points per game, but Oregon St. fell well short of that average, and it cost them. They were completely outmatched, falling 7-49 to California. Oregon St. can't seem to catch a break and have now endured five losses in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Folsom Field, Colorado
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.02
Prediction
The Buffaloes are a big 24 point favorite against the Beavers.
This season, Colorado are 5-1-0 against the spread. As for Oregon St., they are 1-5-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Colorado have won all of the games they've played against Oregon St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Oregon State Beavers 33 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 36
- 2016 - Colorado Buffaloes 47 vs. Oregon State Beavers 6
- 2015 - Oregon State Beavers 13 vs. Colorado Buffaloes 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
College football Week 9 best bets, picks
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Clemson vs. Florida St. odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Florida State football.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 9 college
-
Week 9: Friday night live updates
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 9 all night long on Friday
-
College football picks: Week 9 top games
A closer look at the top five games on the Saturday slate in Week 9 of the 2018 college football...
-
Wyoming DT cited for harassment
Ghaifan has 34 tackles, eight for loss and two sacks in 2018