How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Kentucky vs. South Carolina football game
Who's Playing
Kentucky Wildcats (home) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (away)
Current records: Kentucky 4-0; South Carolina 2-1
What to Know
South Carolina will challenge Kentucky on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
South Carolina ran circles around Vanderbilt last Saturday, and the extra yardage (549 yards vs. 316 yards) paid off. South Carolina made easy work of Vanderbilt and carried off a 37-14 win. No one put up better numbers for South Carolina than Jake Bentley, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 261 passing yards and picked up 45 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Kentucky and Miss. State, but Kentucky stepped up in the second half. Kentucky was the clear victor by a 28-7 margin over Miss. State.
Their wins bumped Kentucky to 4-0 and South Carolina to 2-1. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kroger Field, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Wildcats are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Gamecocks.
This season, Kentucky is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for South Carolina, they are 2-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Kentucky has won all of the games they've played against South Carolina in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - South Carolina Gamecocks 13 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 23
- 2016 - Kentucky Wildcats 17 vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 10
- 2015 - South Carolina Gamecocks 22 vs. Kentucky Wildcats 26
