Who's Playing

Toledo @ Ohio

Current Records: Toledo 5-5; Ohio 3-7

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Peden Stadium. With a combined 1,037 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

When you finish with 345 more yards than your opponent like Toledo did last Wednesday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 49-17 margin over the Bowling Green Falcons. With the Rockets ahead 35-10 at the half, the game was all but over already. It was another big night for their QB Dequan Finn, who passed for three TDs and 270 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 30 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Finn's 59-yard TD bomb to WR Danzel McKinley-Lewis in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Ohio was able to grind out a solid win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles two weeks ago, winning 34-26. The Bobcats' QB Kurtis Rourke did his thing and passed for three TDs and 230 yards on 17 attempts in addition to picking up 55 yards on the ground. Rourke's 66-yard touchdown toss to WR Cameron Odom in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Rockets are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 3-1 ATS in away games but only 4-5 all in all.

The wins brought Toledo up to 5-5 and Ohio to 3-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Toledo is stumbling into the contest with the 159th most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 13 on the season. The Bobcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 236th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 25 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

Odds

The Rockets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Ohio have won both of the games they've played against Toledo in the last seven years.