Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ No. 8 Oklahoma State

Current Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 2-0; Oklahoma State 2-0

What to Know

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

A well-balanced attack led Arkansas-Pine Bluff over the North American Stallions every single quarter on their way to victory on Saturday. The Golden Lions really took it to North American for a full four quarters, racking up a 76-3 win at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 52-3.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State strolled past the Arizona State Sun Devils with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 34-17. QB Spencer Sanders and RB Dominic Richardson were among the main playmakers for Oklahoma State as the former passed for two TDs and 268 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 55 yards and the latter rushed for one TD and 131 yards on 28 carries.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the Cowboys clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Stadium -- Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.