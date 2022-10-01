Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ No. 24 Pittsburgh

Current Records: Georgia Tech 1-3; Pittsburgh 3-1

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are 1-6 against the Pittsburgh Panthers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Georgia Tech and Pitt will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers should still be riding high after a big victory, while Georgia Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

The matchup between Georgia Tech and the UCF Knights last week was not particularly close, with Georgia Tech falling 27-10. Georgia Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Jeff Sims, who passed for one TD and 314 yards on 32 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Sims this season.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Pitt last week. They made easy work of the Rhode Island Rams and carried off a 45-24 win. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on the Panthers. RB Israel Abanikanda had a dynamite game for Pitt; he rushed for four TDs and 177 yards on 19 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Abanikanda's 67-yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. Not surprisingly, Abanikanda's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Georgia Tech is now 1-3 while Pitt sits at a mirror-image 3-1. Two stats to keep an eye on: Georgia Tech enters the contest having picked the ball off five times, good for 20th in the nation. But the Panthers come into the contest boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a big 22-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Pittsburgh have won six out of their last seven games against Georgia Tech.