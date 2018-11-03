How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Purdue Boilermakers (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)
Current records: Purdue 4-4-1; Iowa 6-2-1
What to Know
On Saturday Purdue will take on Iowa at 3:30 p.m. Purdue are the slight favorite, but fans of the teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.
Purdue came up short against Michigan St. last-week match, falling 13-23.
Meanwhile, after a dominant victory in their game two weeks ago, Iowa were humbled. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 24-30 to Penn St. The game was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but Iowa were outplayed the rest of the way.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $89.30
Prediction
The Boilermakers are a slight 1 point favorite against the Hawkeyes.
This season, Purdue are 5-3-0 against the spread. As for Iowa, they are 5-1-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 1.5 point favorite.
Series History
Iowa have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.
- 2017 - Iowa Hawkeyes 15 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 24
- 2016 - Purdue Boilermakers 35 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 49
- 2015 - Iowa Hawkeyes 40 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 20
